Data I/O Proposes to Acquire Embedded Software Security Assets from IAR

REDMOND, Wash. and UPPSALA, Sweden, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) and I.A.R. Systems AB (“IAR”) today jointly announced that Data I/O has entered into a non-binding LOI to acquire the embedded software security IP and related assets from IAR. Financial terms of the transaction and anticipated timing were not disclosed.

The proposed acquisition builds directly on the companies’ February 2026 announcement of a technology collaboration unifying security provisioning from embedded design through manufacturing. With this transaction, Data I/O will bring in-house the core technology underlying that collaboration — including the Embedded Trust and Secure Deploy platforms, the eSecIP toolchain, and the certificate authority and provisioning infrastructure originally developed by IAR — while IAR and Data I/O continue their commercial partnership.

Full ownership of the IAR embedded software security technology stack will give Data I/O direct control over the security provisioning roadmap, device support, and release cadence, and position the company to extend its security offering upstream into the design phase while continuing to serve customers through its industry-proven programming and provisioning platforms. The acquisition expands our provisioning platform by giving engineers the ability to design with security in mind as opposed to an afterthought. As Data I/O continues its transformation this strengthens the company's position as government regulations and industry standards — including the EU Cyber Resilience Act — increasingly mandate robust security measures for connected electronic products.

The EU Cyber Resilience Act (Regulation (EU) 2024/2847) is a comprehensive regulation that sets mandatory cybersecurity and vulnerability-handling standards for nearly all hardware and software products connected to a network. With full mandatory compliance for all products sold in the EU by December 2027, the act introduces lifecycle security requirements, CE marking, security-by-design standards, guaranteed security updates, and includes strict reporting for Software Bill of Materials (SBOM).

The intended transaction between Data I/O and IAR includes, among other assets, software and source code, hardware, intellectual property, engineering infrastructure, manufacturing equipment, and certifications. Following the closing, Data I/O will take full ownership of customer support for these products going forward.

“This acquisition is a natural next step in our evolution of becoming a highly valued supplier for the semiconductor supply chain,” said William Wentworth, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. “Our February collaboration showed how well IAR’s embedded software security technology fits with our programming and provisioning platforms. As we advance our future provisioning platform the acquisition of the IP, HSM design gives Data I/O the ability to design Security provisioning into our core platform as opposed having to integrate multiple third-party products. Secure provisioning uses the same infrastructure as Data provisioning, algorithm-based delivery system. Our Data provisioning platform is a natural extension for secure provisioning. The acquisition just makes sense for our roadmap and the ability to move faster for our customers, while our commercial partnership with IAR continues, giving customers the same integrated path from embedded design through high-volume, secure manufacturing. Together with our platform and Programming-as-a-Service strategy, this will give Data I/O a complete, differentiated security provisioning offering with a strong regulatory tailwind ahead of the EU Cyber Resilience Act.”

“We’re pleased to see our partner Data I/O acquire IAR’s embedded software security assets,” said Karin Schreil, Senior Vice President of BU IAR at Qt Group. “IAR acquired the portfolio in 2018 to bring embedded software security into our offering, and many of our customers depend on this technology today. This transaction secures the future of the technology and continuity for customers, with a partner well positioned to invest in it and grow its installed base, while we continue to focus and invest on what is core to IAR and Qt Group. Customers get continuity of the products they rely on today, backed by a partner fully dedicated to their long-term roadmap.”

The companies' February 2026 collaboration — through which IAR's embedded software security solution integrates with Data I/O's PSV programming systems to unify security provisioning from design through production — continues unchanged by this transaction and remains a cornerstone of the joint offering to OEMs worldwide.

About IAR

IAR delivers world-leading software and services for embedded development, empowering manufacturing companies worldwide to create high-quality products. Our solutions support developers in ensuring reliability and efficiency throughout the development process across the automotive, industrial automation, IoT, and medtech industries.

Since 2025, IAR is part of Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM), a global software company, trusted by industry leaders and over 1.5 million developers worldwide to create applications and smart devices that users love. IAR operates as a business unit, strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions for embedded systems. To learn more, visit www.iar.com and www.qt.io.

Learn more at http://www.iar.com or www.qt.io.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements and Disclosure Information for Data I/O

The Company cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking include, but are not limited to, the anticipated asset acquisition and its anticipated benefits, including with respect to the EU Cyber Resilience Act, the anticipated collaboration with IAR to transition the embedded software security assets to the Company, and the ability to close the transaction. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including, without limitation, market, market risks and other market conditions; and financing contingencies.

Factors that may impact the Company’s operations and finances include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, market acceptance of Edge AI, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus or other business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages, business disruptions and other risks including those described in the Company’s 10-K, 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

Data I/O may use its website (www.dataio.com) and investor relations page (www.dataio.com/Company/Investor-Relations), its X account (@DataIO_Company), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/data-io) to disclose material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties should monitor these sites, in addition to following Data I/O’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public presentations/webcasts.

Media Contact for Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation

Jennifer Higgins

Director Corporate Marketing

higginj@dataio.com

+1-425-867-6922

Investor Contact for Data I/O

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Jordan Darrow

jdarrow@darrowir.com

+1-631-766-4528

Media contact IAR

Hanna Laurentz

Head of Corporate Communications

Hanna.laurentz@qt.io