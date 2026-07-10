Authority Magazine Features Kraig Biocraft Laboratories CEO Kim Thompson as an Industry Disruptor Reshaping the Future of Advanced Materials

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that CEO and Founder, Kim Thompson, is featured in Authority Magazine's "Meet the Disruptors" series, a widely read publication on the Medium platform (www.Medium.com) profiling business leaders who are reshaping their industries. The interview explores Thompson's entrepreneurial background, his philosophy on innovation, and Kraig Labs' mission to bring recombinant spider silk to commercial-scale production.

Authority Magazine's "Meet the Disruptors" series reaches a broad audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders. The feature positions Thompson alongside industry innovators who are challenging convention and building something fundamentally new.

In the interview, Thompson described what makes Kraig Labs' work genuinely disruptive and why the material at its center truly matters.

"Spider silk is a remarkable material that is among the strongest and toughest natural materials," Thompson told Authority Magazine. "Spider silk has the potential to make significant impacts in textile markets and provide mankind with advanced, nature-produced materials, which have unique properties including strength, toughness, and beauty."

Thompson also offered a candid look at what's next for the Company and signaled that recombinant spider silk is only the beginning.

"At Kraig Labs, we are currently scaling up recombinant spider silk production to commercial quantities," stated Thompson. "Next on our near-term agenda is the introduction of new spider silk and other biological materials never seen in the marketplace, with enhanced and, in some cases, unusual properties."

The interview also drew on Thompson's broader philosophy of innovation, which has defined his approach from his earliest business ventures to the founding of Kraig Labs. Asked to share the principles that have driven his success, Thompson identified independent thinking as essential.

"I learned to rely on my own instincts while still engaging with experts for criticism and independent insight," he said. "Often, the experts know what they are doing, but it is important to challenge their assumptions, especially when you are doing something new."

That instinct proved decisive at a pivotal moment in the Company's history. Thompson described studying Nexia Biotechnologies. At the time, the foremost scientific team working on spider silk. Thompson recognized a fundamental flaw in their approach before it became public.

"As I studied their biotechnology, it became obvious to me that they had completely missed the mark and that the technology would never work as planned," Thompson said. "Two years later, they hit the wall I had predicted. They collapsed, and I bought the rights to use the gene sequences."

Those gene sequences became the foundation of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories and its proprietary spider silk technology platform, the same platform now driving some of the largest recombinant spider silk production cycles ever recorded.

Kraig Labs believes this growing recognition from influential media platforms reflects the Company's rising profile among entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators, and reinforces the broader narrative of a company that continues to push the limits of science, doing what others said couldn't be done.

The full interview is available on Authority Magazine's website at https://medium.com/authority-magazine/meet-the-disruptors-kim-thompson-of-kraig-biocraft-laboratories-on-the-five-things-you-need-to-baeeb6ff2590

The Company’s leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026.

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495