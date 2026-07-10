BiomX: Zorronet Completes Transition to New Advanced Data Center Supporting Business Expansion and Enhanced AI Capabilities

NETANYA, Israel, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a company focused on defense, security, and critical infrastructure technologies, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Zorronet has completed the transition of its core operations to a new data center.

The new data center is designed to improve response times and cost efficiency, and to increase capacity for handling complex security events in real time. The new data center forms a key part of Zorronet’s infrastructure modernization and supports its business expansion.

“Completing the transition to a new advanced data center is an important milestone,” said Idan Wasserman, CEO of Zorronet. “It improves our platform’s performance, scalability, and cost efficiency, allowing us to provide stronger real-time AI command-and-control solutions to our defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure customers.”

Zorronet’s AI-powered command-and-control platform integrates video analytics, drones, sensors, and IoT devices into a unified operational intelligence environment. The new data center supports real-time threat detection, classification, prioritization, and automated response capabilities across mission-critical deployments.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc. is a company focused on acquiring and further developing technologies that identify, track, and counter physical threats across defense, security, critical infrastructure, and first-response sectors. The Company’s portfolio is built around the growing need for earlier and more accurate threat detection, particularly as UAVs and other autonomous systems play a larger role in defense and homeland security.

About Zorronet

Zorronet Ltd., a BiomX company, develops command-and-control software that helps security and operations teams turn cameras, sensors, drones, and IoT devices into a unified real-time operating picture. The system, which is used in hundreds of sites, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, classify, and prioritize events, incidents, and potential threats, helping teams understand what is happening and coordinate faster responses. Designed for both defense and civilian security applications, Zorronet's systems are currently used in military sites, critical infrastructure, municipalities, smart cities, industrial facilities, large public venues, and more. By converting large volumes of sensor and system data into clear alerts and recommended actions, Zorronet has been enabling operators to manage and respond to complex activity and threats while reducing false alarms across everything from individual facilities to national borders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the expected benefits, performance, scalability, and cost efficiency of Zorronet’s new data center; Zorronet’s continued business expansion and infrastructure modernization; the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards, the actions the Company intends to take under the plan, and the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the NYSE American. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Company may not regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards within the plan period or at all; the risk that the Company may not make progress consistent with its plan; the possibility that the Company’s common stock may be suspended from trading or delisted from the NYSE American; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital and to execute its business and strategic initiatives; the Company’s going concern qualification; and the other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 20, 2026, as well as the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Yair Ohayon

Yairo@biomx.com