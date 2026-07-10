AI in Spintronics Market Size to Skyrocket: Predicted $7.11 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 30.9%

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Spintronics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in spintronics market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $1.84 billion in 2025 to $2.42 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 31.2%. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of spintronic memory devices, increased investment in quantum computing, demand for high-speed data processing, semiconductor industry expansion, and magnetic materials research.

Further projections show the AI in spintronics market soaring to $7.11 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 30.9%. This forecasted growth is driven by AI integration in spintronic design, demand for low-power memory solutions, and the use of AI in magnetic domain control. Trends for this period include innovations in AI-based spintronic devices, magnetic random-access memory advancements, racetrack memory applications, and AI-driven predictive modeling advancements.

The escalation of AI-powered decision-making tools is set to drive the market's growth. These tools leverage AI, such as machine learning and predictive analytics, to enhance business decisions. The demand stems from increased digitalization and a need for data-driven decisions. AI in spintronics plays a crucial role by enabling fast, energy-efficient data processing, boosting computational performance for real-time insights, and automation. Notably, a Eurostat report highlighted a 5.5% increase in enterprises utilizing AI technologies from 2023 to 2024.

The growth trajectory of AI in spintronics is further accelerated by expanding cloud-native and hybrid cloud deployments, which cater to the need for scalable, high-performance data processing. These deployments improve AI model execution and optimize resource utilization, enhancing performance across cloud environments. A report by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation indicated a rise in cloud-native backend developers, reflecting this trend.

Major companies like TDK Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Intel Corporation are focused on developing advanced neuromorphic computing components, such as spin-memristor devices, to improve efficiency and reduce AI system power consumption. These innovations highlight the industry's commitment to enhancing spintronic technology.

North America is the leading region in the AI in spintronics market as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and North and South America, among others. Countries like the USA, China, Japan, and South Korea are key players in this market.

Global trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market, particularly affecting regions like Asia-Pacific due to their manufacturing prominence. While tariffs increase costs, they also foster localized manufacturing and innovation in cost-effective solutions.

AI in spintronics encompasses AI-equipped hardware, software, and services, facilitating innovations in data storage, magnetic sensing, and quantum computing. Key applications span consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecommunications, and healthcare, underscoring the broad utility of this technology.

The market's revenue stems from the sale of AI-enabled spintronic devices and services, including design and simulation, materials development, and AI algorithm integration. It accounts for factory gate values and contributes substantially to the ever-evolving tech landscape.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Global Report 2026 emerges as an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate the rapidly growing spintronics market. Offering a detailed guide on emerging trends set to influence the sector for the coming decade, this report aims to equip stakeholders with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions.

Reasons to Purchase:

Explore the market from a global perspective, covering 16 distinct geographies.

Analyze the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and new regulations.

Develop strategies based on local data, enhancing regional and country-specific market approaches.

Identify high-potential investment segments to focus resources effectively.

Leverage insights from forecast data to outperform competitors and understand market drivers and trends.

Evaluate performance benchmarks against competitors, emphasizing market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Measure market potential using Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Attractiveness Scoring (MAS) to prioritize opportunities.

Benefit from a report updated with the latest data, accompanied by an Excel sheet for convenient data handling and analysis.

The report addresses critical market questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing sectors within AI spintronics. It examines market dynamics in relation to the broader economy, technology disruptions, regulatory shifts, and shifting consumer preferences.

Throughout, the report details market characteristics and segmentation, regional and country-specific analyses, competitive landscapes, and company evaluations. It includes tools like a multi-parameter scoring matrix for leading companies and updates on geographical expansions.

Key areas include hardware, software, and services market components, covering substantial applications like data storage, magnetic sensors, quantum computing, and more. End-users span consumer electronics, automotive sectors, IT and telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial applications.

Featured companies in the report include major players like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, among others, across regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Western and Eastern Europe, and more.

The report not only delivers historical data but also offers a ten-year forecast, providing ratios of market size, related market comparisons, and insights into national GDP contributions and per capita spending.

Report Scope:

Includes detailed coverage on components such as hardware, software, and services.

Deployment modes explored: On-premises and Cloud.

Applications include data storage, magnetic sensors, spin-based logic devices, and more.

End-user segment analysis encompasses consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

Added Benefits:

Bi-annual data updates and customizable report options.

Access to expert consultancy services.

Interactive report formats, including Excel Dashboards for ease of data manipulation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Spintronic Device Optimization

4.2.2 Energy-Efficient Spintronics

4.2.3 Quantum Computing Integration

4.2.4 Neuromorphic Computing Applications

4.2.5 Advanced Magnetic Sensing



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Information Technology and Telecommunications

5.4 Healthcare

5.5 Industrial



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware, Software, Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on Premises, Cloud

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Data Storage, Magnetic Sensors, Quantum Computing, Spin-Based Logic Devices, Other Applications

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Users

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Sensors, Processors, Spintronic Chips

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Simulation Software, Data Analysis Software, Control Software, Visualization Software, Artificial Intelligence Algorithms

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Integration Services, Support and Maintenance Services, Research and Development Services, Training Services



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

12.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

13.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

14.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

15.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

16.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

17.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

18.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

19.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

20.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

21.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

22.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

23.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

24.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

25.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

27.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

28.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

29.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

30.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

31.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

32.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

33.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market

34.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Hitachi Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. RTX Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Spin-Ion Technologies Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Everspin Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, SK hynix Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Micron Technology Inc., Western Digital Corporation, ANSYS Inc., Tower Semiconductor Ltd., Schrodinger Inc., Numem Inc., SpintronicsAI, GrAI Matter Labs, MaterialsZone Ltd.



38. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market



40. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Spintronics Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Spintronics market report include:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

RTX Corporation

Spin-Ion Technologies

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

SK hynix Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Micron Technology Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

ANSYS Inc.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Schrodinger Inc.

Numem Inc.

SpintronicsAI

GrAI Matter Labs

MaterialsZone Ltd.

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