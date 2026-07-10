QTREX Establishes U.S. Subsidiary to Advance Federal Government Contracting

Ness Ziona, Israel, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) ("QTREX" or the "Company") a company focused on advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) for quantum computing infrastructure today announced the formation of QTREX USA, its new U.S. subsidiary serving as the Company’s dedicated platform for U.S. federal contract execution. The move follows QTREX’s recently announced operational AME deployment at a U.S. government laboratory conducting quantum computing programs, and is intended to support the Company’s federal government contracting activities in the United States.

By establishing QTREX USA, the Company is building a U.S.-based commercial and operational structure designed to convert federal and defense opportunities into government contracts. QTREX USA will provide the dedicated domestic corporate framework required to pursue federal contract execution, access non-dilutive U.S. government funding opportunities, including grants and federally backed R&D programs. The subsidiary will also support engagement with the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) and other federal procurement channels. In addition, QTREX USA will address national security-related requirements, including Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (“FOCI”), International Traffic in Arms Regulations (“ITAR”) and Buy American Act considerations.

As a next step, QTREX intends to advance local U.S. manufacturing capabilities through QTREX USA to support domestic production, secure supply chains and future government program execution. Establishing a U.S.-based presence aligns with defense procurement standards and the broader national onshoring strategy for critical hardware.

The Company views this move as an immediate operational and market requirement. U.S. federal agencies, national laboratories and government-backed research initiatives represent a significant strategic market for advanced quantum infrastructure.

About QTREX Quantum

QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) is a technology company focused on advanced connectivity and electronics manufacturing solutions for next-generation hardware markets. Following its acquisition of the AME platform, the Company is developing high-density, thermally optimized quantum connectivity solutions for dilution cryostats and advancing AME applications for defense, aerospace, missile, space, and other mission-critical environments. The Company also continues to advance its medical technology portfolio, including respiratory support and blood monitoring platforms, while actively working to monetize certain parts of the medical business.

For more information, please visit: www.q-trex.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that establishing the new subsidiary is intended to support its federal government contracting activities in the United States, the expected operations of the subsidiary, that the subsidiary will assist with U.S. manufacturing to support domestic production, secure supply chains and future government program execution and that it views the establishment of the subsidiary as an immediate operational and market requirement. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

QTREX Quantum

Email: info@q-trex.com

Phone: +972-9-9664485