Eagle Eye Brings Real-Time Signal Intelligence to Retail Investors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Eye today announced the public availability of its real-time investor signal-intelligence platform, giving active traders and market watchers a live view of the sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers that shape market moves as they form.

Built for a market that never slows down, Eagle Eye continuously monitors thousands of tickers and surfaces the signals that matter — spikes in social and news chatter, emerging momentum, and shifts in crowd sentiment — before they show up in the price. Where most tools tell investors what already happened, Eagle Eye is designed to show the move taking shape.

“The crowd almost always moves first, and by the time most people read the headline, the opportunity has already passed,” said a spokesperson for Eagle Eye. “We built Eagle Eye to close that gap. It cuts through the noise and puts the signal in front of you in real time, so you’re reacting to the market forming — not the market that’s already moved.”

The platform tracks a database of more than 15,000 tickers and delivers live trending data, sentiment analysis, and news aggregation through a fast, purpose-built interface. Key features include real-time trending-ticker feeds, sentiment shift detection, consolidated news flow, and customizable watchlists that alert users to activity on the names they care about most.

Eagle Eye is available now at eagle-eye.dev .

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they happen, helping investors see market moves forming instead of reading about them later. Learn more at eagle-eye.dev.

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