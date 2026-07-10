ThriveCart Launches Customer Advisory Council to Strengthen Transparency and Product Direction

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveCart, an all-in-one creator commerce, course, and community platform used by more than 75,000 businesses worldwide, today announced the formation of the ThriveCart Customer Advisory Council – a formal, ongoing forum designed to give creators, businesses, and partner voices a direct line to the company's leadership teams.

The Council will convene regularly and will include a mix of large and smaller merchants, and partners from across the ThriveCart community. Sessions will contribute to the product roadmap and the overall direction of the business.

A commitment to greater openness

The announcement reflects ThriveCart's ongoing commitment to building an open and collaborative relationship with the people who rely on the platform most. Like any technology business operating at scale, ThriveCart serves many global businesses, so making sure these groups are represented and can contribute to the platform’s overall direction is a key priority for ThriveCart.

What the council is

Council members will participate in regular sessions with senior Leadership, Engineering, and Product members. Sessions will include:

Product roadmap input – direct feedback opportunities on feature priorities and direction

Platform updates – progress on reliability initiatives

New releases – upcoming product and infrastructure milestones



“The Customer Advisory Council is something I've wanted to build for a long time. ThriveCart runs critical revenue infrastructure for tens of thousands of businesses, and we want to give creators, coaches, and business owners the opportunity to contribute directly to the platform’s overall direction and hold our leadership teams accountable. These sessions will be honest, substantive conversations. We'll share where we are, what we're building, and why – and we'll listen. That kind of direct input makes us better, and I'm genuinely looking forward to it.'

How to apply

ThriveCart is now accepting applications from merchants and partners interested in joining the inaugural Customer Advisory Council cohort. Applications are open to ThriveCart users and affiliates of all account sizes. The company is actively seeking a range of perspectives.

Apply by July 31st 2026 at thrivecart.com/products/advisory-council/