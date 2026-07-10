National Healthcare Properties Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) (“NHP”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

NHP’s executive leadership will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET, to review the second quarter results.

The dial in numbers for the conference call are 1-833-461-5787 (U.S. & Canada) and +1-585-542-9983 (International) and the Meeting ID is 410461039. Alternatively, you can pre-register for the call here. Upon pre-registering for the call, a unique dial-in code will be emailed directly to your email, avoiding any wait times on hold.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available on NHP's investor website or by clicking here.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on providing senior housing to serve a growing elderly population in the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Email: ir@nhpreit.com