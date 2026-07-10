Vape and Go Publishes Product Information for IVG Nexio Prefilled Pod Kit and Compatible IVG Nexio Pods

Preston, UK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vape and Go has published updated product information for the IVG Nexio Prefilled Pod Kit and compatible IVG Nexio Prefilled Pods, helping adult customers check device compatibility, pod replacement requirements and product format before ordering.



The IVG Nexio is a rechargeable prefilled pod system intended for adults aged 18+ who already vape. The IVG Nexio kit includes a rechargeable device designed for compatible IVG Nexio pods only. The system uses a 2ml prefilled pod with an 8ml refill container, and the pod set is replaced once empty rather than manually refilled.



Vape and Go’s product information separates the IVG Nexio vape kit from the replacement IVG Nexio prefilled pods. This distinction helps customers understand whether they are viewing a complete IVG Nexio pod kit or a pack of IVG Nexio refills for a device they already own.



The IVG Nexio vape is listed as a draw-activated mouth-to-lung device with a rechargeable 1000mAh battery, LED display and USB-C charging. Each compatible pod set contains 20mg nicotine salt e-liquid. The product is described as offering up to 10,000 puffs, although actual use will depend on individual puff length, frequency and usage conditions.



The update also reflects a wider compatibility issue across reusable prefilled pod systems: many pods and refill packs are device-specific. For example, Lost Mary BM6000 pods are listed separately from IVG Nexio pods and are made for the latest rechargeable Lost Mary BM6000 Prefilled Pod Kit, not for the IVG Nexio kit, IVG Nexio vape kit or other pod systems. Vape and Go is using clearer product-page separation and compatibility wording to reduce the risk of customers ordering the wrong pods.



“Clear product information matters when adult customers are choosing between a kit and replacement pods,” said Salman Essap, CEO of Vape and Go. “Our aim is to help customers check the exact device name, understand what is included and avoid assuming that pods from different systems are interchangeable.”



The IVG Nexio prefilled pods are sealed replacement components with built-in mesh coils. They are not designed for manual refilling or coil replacement. Once the pod and refill container are empty, the full pod set should be replaced with a compatible Nexio pods pack.



The product pages include practical details such as device compatibility, pod format, nicotine strength, capacity, activation style, included parts and replacement guidance. This reflects Vape and Go’s approach to factual product content for adults who already smoke or vape, without making health claims or presenting vaping as suitable for non-nicotine users.



Products referenced in this release may contain nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive. These products are for adults aged 18+ only and are not intended for children, non-smokers or anyone who does not already use nicotine.



Product information is available at:



IVG Nexio Prefilled Pod Kit

https://www.vapeandgo.co.uk/product/ivg-nexio-prefilled-pod-kit/



IVG Nexio Prefilled Pods

https://www.vapeandgo.co.uk/product/ivg-nexio-prefilled-pods/



Lost Mary BM6000 Pods

https://www.vapeandgo.co.uk/collections/lost-mary-bm6000-refill-pods/

About Vape and Go

Vape and Go is a UK online vape retailer operated by LOVE VAPING LTD, serving adults aged 18+ who already smoke or vape. The company provides product information across vape kits, prefilled pod kits, replacement pods, e-liquids and related adult nicotine categories, with a focus on clear compatibility guidance and responsible retailing.

Media Contact

Salman Essap

CEO, Vape and Go

Website: https://www.vapeandgo.co.uk/



LOVE VAPING LTD



Unit 11-15, Fylde Road Industrial Estate, Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2TY.



Phone: 01772 875800



Email: support@vapeandgo.co.uk



VAT ID: GB295311204



Company number: 11308158



Nicotine notice: This release refers to products that may contain nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive. For adults aged 18+ only.



https://thenewsfront.com/vape-and-go-publishes-product-information-for-ivg-nexio-prefilled-pod-kit-and-compatible-ivg-nexio-pods/