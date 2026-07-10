Woodward Named to TIME’s America’s Best Companies 2026 List

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in energy control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets, has been named one of America’s Best Companies 2026 by TIME and Statista, Inc. The list recognizes companies driving innovation, accountability and long-term success while demonstrating strong employee satisfaction, financial strength and transparency of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. TIME conducted the survey in collaboration with Statista, a global leader in data and market analysis. Woodward is one of only 25 aerospace and defense companies named among the 1,000 companies on the list.

“Recognition on TIME's list of America’s Best Companies is an honor that reflects our team's commitment to fulfilling our purpose to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future,” said Chip Blankenship, Woodward’s Chairman and CEO. “Woodward remains focused on serving our Aerospace and Industrial customers while creating long-term value for our shareholders, members, and the communities where we operate.”

America’s Best Companies 2026 were identified based on three dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction: Based on anonymous survey data from approximately 217,000 employees. Financial Performance: Analysis of revenue growth, profitability, and asset performance using multiyear financial data for companies with at least $100 million in revenue. Sustainability: Evaluation of environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance practices using standardized ESG metrics.



Woodward was also named to TIME’s World’s Best Companies 2025 list and to TIME’s America’s Best Midsize Companies 2025 and 2024 lists.

About Woodward, Inc.



Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. The company’s purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions its partners count on to power a clean future. Woodward’s innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems operate in some of the world’s most demanding environments. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Woodward serves customers worldwide. Visit www.woodward.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Regina

+1 970-559-8840

jennifer.regina@woodward.com