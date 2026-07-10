GSJJ Debuts a New Line of Custom Luggage Tags to Upgrade Its Personalized Back-to-School Offerings





LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When families get ready for the new school year, handy accessories with custom touches have become a top pick for parents. These simple-to-personalize luggage tags let kids spot their items easily, with custom prints that highlight their interests, school pride, and individual tastes.

The newly launched luggage tags have several significant advantages.

Safe and Durable Materials

The new luggage tags are crafted from wear-resistant silicone and PVC, standing up to frequent daily use without damage. Every production step adheres to strict safety and quality standards to meet compliance requirements for markets, including the US.

Customizable for Various Scenarios

Customers can adjust the tag's shape, color scheme, artwork, and design details with this product line. Schools, households, companies, and groups can therefore craft one-of-a-kind accessories that match their exclusive themes or brand identities.

Mature Manufacturing Process

With years of mature production experience and comprehensive production capabilities, GSJJ can handle a wide range of customized orders. The design and production teams strictly adhere to customers' individual requirements throughout the process and maintain a unified quality standard.

Karen Linda, the spokesperson for the GSJJ brand, said: "We hope to create luggage tags that are highly useful and durable, while featuring exclusive design elements for schools, families, and various institutions."

GSJJ has over 20 years of experience in customized production. The launch of this custom luggage tag series is also an important step for the brand to continue providing solutions that support seasonal marketing activities, campus institutions, and the daily personalized needs of the general public.

ABOUT GSJJ:

GSJJ is an industry-leading manufacturer specializing in premium custom lapel pins, challenge coins, lanyards, neon signs, luggage tags, and promotional merchandise. Operating with a commitment to technical precision, strict global compliance, and artisanal quality, GSJJ serves thousands of corporate clients, schools, and independent creators worldwide, turning vibrant ideas into collectible realities.

Contacts

Media Info

Name: GSJJ

Phone: +1(866)573-4920

Email: Pr@gs-jj.com

Website: http://www.gs-jj.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0f4ede9-8eaa-4f0a-b691-a141fff3a2e2