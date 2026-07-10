Cross Keys Capital Advises Solinsky EyeCare in Its Partnership with ReFocus Eye Health

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC, a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician practices and healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Solinsky EyeCare on its partnership with ReFocus Eye Health (“ReFocus”).

Solinsky EyeCare is an 11-location comprehensive ophthalmology and optometry practice serving Greater Hartford, Connecticut. Founded by Dr. Alan Solinsky and now led by Managing Partner Dr. David Jeng, the practice's team of six ophthalmologists and seven optometrists provides compassionate, personalized treatment across the full spectrum of eye care. Solinsky Eyecare’s services include cataract surgery, glaucoma, and retina treatment, LASIK, lid surgery, dry eye management, and comprehensive eye exams.

"We're proud to join forces with ReFocus. Their approach to physician-led care and investment in clinical excellence aligns closely with how we've built this practice over the past three decades," said Dr. Alan Solinsky, Founder. He added, "We are also grateful for Cross Keys’ guidance throughout this process. Their expertise helped craft the optimal outcome for our doctors, our staff, and our patients."

The Cross Keys Capital deal team consisted of Jeanne Proia, Chris Gammill, and Victor Arocho. Solinsky EyeCare was represented by Greenberg Traurig for legal counsel. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking merger and acquisition advisory services to a variety of businesses nationally.

Cross Keys Capital’s healthcare services team is nationally recognized as a leader in providing merger and acquisition advisory services to independent physician group practices and healthcare services companies. To date, the firm’s healthcare practice has completed the sale or merger of over 200 transactions including independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies. For more information on Cross Keys Capital or to discuss a potential partnership or sale, please contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director and President of Healthcare Services, at 954-646-6905 or jproia@ckcap.com. Visit us online at www.ckcap.com.