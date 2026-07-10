Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 8.06 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 4.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.04% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. The market is witnessing increasing adoption of AI-assisted imaging, digital X-ray systems, CT scanners, MRI technologies, and precision musculoskeletal diagnostics across hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers worldwide.

In orthopedic diagnostics, greater precision has been achieved due to aging of the population, increased number of trauma patients, and increased incidences of arthritis, leading to greater demand for imaging technology that detects issues early and guides surgery accurately. International uptake of 3D CT and MRI scanning technologies for orthopedics has increased by 18% in 2025 due to increased surgical planning requirements and increased complexity of musculoskeletal diagnoses. In March 2025, GE Healthcare introduced Revolution AI-Enhanced Orthopedic CT, allowing fast 3D bone imaging and reducing radiation dose by 30%.





Get a Sample Copy of the Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market Report 2026–2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9002

AI-Assisted Imaging and Digital Orthopedic Diagnostics Drive Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market Growth

Rising cases of arthritis, osteoporosis, sports injuries, spinal disorders, and trauma continue to increase demand for advanced orthopedic imaging equipment worldwide. Hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers are investing in AI-powered MRI, CT, digital X-ray, and 3D imaging technologies to improve diagnostic accuracy, surgical planning, and patient outcomes.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, X-Ray Dominated the Market; CT Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The X-ray segment has been the largest with about 33.87% share in revenue in 2025 owing to cost efficiency, availability, and significance in diagnosing fractures, dislocated joints, and bone disorders due to digitization providing quick imaging and lower radiation compared to film technology. The CT segment will be at the highest CAGR of approximately 5.84% from 2026 to 2035 owing to superior visualization, complex fracture diagnosis abilities, and actual usage in surgeries.

By Indication, Trauma Cases Dominated the Market; Arthritis Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Trauma accounted for the highest share in the market with about 21.53% revenue share in 2025, as a result of increased road accidents, work-related accidents, and sporting activities resulting in fractures and dislocations that need immediate diagnosis using X-ray and CT scanning. Arthritis is set to witness the highest CAGR at around 6.54% from 2026 to 2035 owing to increasing cases of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis amongst the aging population.

By Technology, 2D Imaging Dominated the Market; 2D Segment Also to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

2D imaging accounted for the maximum market share at around 50.08% of revenue in 2025 due to factors such as low costs, availability, and ease of integration with standard diagnostic procedures for first-level screening and emergency purposes. In addition, 2D imaging is projected to post the highest CAGR of approximately 5.26% during 2026-2035 owing to the dependence of facilities on 2D imaging due to its quick and inexpensive process, even when 3D and AI options are available.

By End-User, Hospitals Dominated the Market; Diagnostic Imaging Centers Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share with around 42.80% of revenue in 2025, as hospitals had developed infrastructure, higher patient population, and X-rays, CTs, MRIs, and ultrasounds in one building important for complicated and multi-modal diagnosis cases. The diagnostic imaging centers were projected to have the highest CAGR of around 5.81% from 2026 to 2035, owing to the rise in demand for affordable imaging in specialized centers without much waiting time using advanced technologies.

North America Leads the Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America held the largest market share of around 35.76% in 2025, attributed to the presence of mature healthcare infrastructure, high patient awareness, high adoption of advanced imaging technologies, including artificial intelligence-based MRI and CT scans, and reimbursement structures along with the presence of leading imaging equipment manufacturers.

The U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.48 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.36 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.79%. Some of the major factors responsible for this market growth in U.S. are increase in AI based orthopedic imaging adopters, increased number of outpatient imaging centers, rising sports injuries and increasing adoption of minimally invasive orthopedic treatments.

The Europe Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market is estimated at USD 1.38 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.68%. Some of the major driving factors for the growth over this market are an increase in investments towards digital radiology, rising incidences of musculoskeletal diseases and a growing number of well-established health care systems across European nations like Germany, UK, France etc.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia Pacific, where the compound annual growth rate will be 5.76%, due to due to increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding orthopedic surgery volumes, rising adoption of digital imaging technologies, and government investments in advanced diagnostic infrastructure across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Fujifilm Holdings

Carestream Health, Inc.

Hologic

Hitachi Medical Systems

Shimadzu Corporation

Samsung Medison

Esaote S.p.A.

Dilon Technologies

Analogic Corporation

Orthoscan, Inc.

Planmed Oy

Neusoft Medical Systems

Konica Minolta

Rayence Co., Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems

Mindray Medical International

Purchase the Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market Report with Detailed Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9002

Recent Developments:

2025: GE Healthcare launched Revolution AI-Enhanced Orthopedic CT enabling faster 3D bone imaging, reducing radiation exposure by 30%, and improving fracture assessment and pre-surgical planning accuracy.

GE Healthcare launched Revolution AI-Enhanced Orthopedic CT enabling faster 3D bone imaging, reducing radiation exposure by 30%, and improving fracture assessment and pre-surgical planning accuracy. 2024: Philips launched its SmartDX Musculoskeletal X-ray Suite integrating AI-guided imaging with real-time diagnostics to enhance workflow efficiency and personalized orthopedic patient assessment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ORTHOPEDIC IMAGING PRODUCT & MODALITY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across X-ray and 3D visualization accuracy across hospital and diagnostic center deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across X-ray and 3D visualization accuracy across hospital and diagnostic center deployments globally. AI-ASSISTED IMAGING & DIAGNOSTIC ACCURACY METRICS – helps you evaluate AI fracture detection investment trends and specialist imaging equipment manufacturer competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate AI fracture detection investment trends and specialist imaging equipment manufacturer competitive positioning globally. TRAUMA & ARTHRITIS INDICATION METRICS – helps you analyze emergency trauma imaging procurement and aging population-driven musculoskeletal disorder detection trends globally.

– helps you analyze emergency trauma imaging procurement and aging population-driven musculoskeletal disorder detection trends globally. SURGICAL PLANNING & 3D VISUALIZATION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in pre-surgical 3D CT and MRI planning adoption and orthopedic surgery precision improvement program development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in pre-surgical 3D CT and MRI planning adoption and orthopedic surgery precision improvement program development globally. PORTABLE & MINIMALLY INVASIVE IMAGING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in mobile X-ray adoption and decentralized diagnostic capability development across ambulatory and rural healthcare markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in mobile X-ray adoption and decentralized diagnostic capability development across ambulatory and rural healthcare markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & ORTHOPEDIC IMAGING EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI imaging capability breadth and imaging center installation footprint globally.

Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.93 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.04% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (X-ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging)

• By Indication (Trauma Cases, Sport Injuries, Spinal Injuries, Arthritis, Bone Disorders, Musculoskeletal Cancer, Muscle Atrophy, Others)

• By Technology (2D Imaging, 3D Imaging, AI-Assisted Imaging)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Recently Published Reports

DNA Diagnostics Market Size To Exceed $40.84 Billion By 2035

Warfarin Sensitivity Test Market Size To Exceed $3.19 Billion By 2035

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Size To Exceed $26.79 Billion By 2035

Longevity Market Size To Exceed $67.03 Billion By 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.