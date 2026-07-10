Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

 | Source: LVMH LVMH

Paris, July 10th, 2026

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 30th of June 2026 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 39,000 shares
  • 17,545,027 euros in cash

During the first half of 2026, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

  • 3,940 purchases, for a total volume of 271,147 shares and a total amount of 141,747,401 euros
  • 3,960 sales, for a total volume of 253,147 shares and a total amount of 131,799,631 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 40,000 shares
  • 32,476,236 euros in cash
PURCHASES SALES
Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 		 Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 
 
Total3,940271,147141,747,401 Total3,960253,147131,799,631
02/01/2026593,0661,962,570 02/01/2026422,0661,332,590
05/01/2026432,0001,279,000 05/01/2026402,0001,289,000
06/01/2026734,0002,545,400 06/01/20261466,0003,854,000
07/01/20261618,0005,060,000 07/01/2026000
08/01/2026292,0001,248,000 08/01/2026924,0002,526,000
09/01/2026000 09/01/20261388,0005,172,000
12/01/2026492,0001,294,000 12/01/2026000
13/01/2026382,0001,288,000 13/01/2026522,0001,296,600
14/01/2026998,0535,157,809 14/01/20261004,0532,612,556
15/01/202619010,0006,310,000 15/01/20261158,0005,119,600
16/01/20261859,0005,534,000 16/01/2026472,0001,240,000
19/01/2026976,9694,067,020 19/01/2026000
20/01/2026432,0311,160,794 20/01/2026000
21/01/2026000 21/01/2026825,0002,906,900
22/01/2026231,000591,000 22/01/2026463,0001,788,800
23/01/2026271,000591,000 23/01/2026000
26/01/2026291,000587,000 26/01/2026241,000591,000
27/01/2026211,000588,000 27/01/2026372,0001,181,300
28/01/20266211,0006,072,000 28/01/2026221,000555,000
29/01/2026312,0001,086,400 29/01/2026351,000549,000
30/01/2026321,000543,000 30/01/2026372,0001,096,700
02/02/2026211,000543,000 02/02/2026000
03/02/20261395,0002,642,000 03/02/2026000
04/02/2026000 04/02/2026713,0001,602,000
05/02/2026211,000533,000 05/02/2026121,000539,000
06/02/2026623,0001,592,000 06/02/2026833,0001,604,412
09/02/2026271,000533,000 09/02/2026231,000536,000
10/02/2026292,0001,067,000 10/02/2026673,0001,614,000
11/02/2026703,0001,591,000 11/02/2026000
12/02/2026301,000527,000 12/02/2026272,0001,066,000
13/02/2026502,0001,037,000 13/02/2026000
16/02/2026211,000521,000 16/02/2026674,0002,097,700
17/02/2026241,000524,000 17/02/2026252,0001,053,000
18/02/2026181,000524,000 18/02/2026282,0001,059,000
19/02/2026442,0001,055,100 19/02/2026191,000530,000
20/02/2026161,000544,000 20/02/2026947,0003,827,800
23/02/2026342,0001,123,000 23/02/2026974,0002,257,000
24/02/2026261,000554,000 24/02/2026632,0001,120,000
25/02/2026823,0001,674,000 25/02/2026242,0001,125,000
26/02/202691,125618,350 26/02/2026201,000556,000
27/02/2026362,0001,091,000 27/02/2026301,000547,000
02/03/2026584,8002,494,440 02/03/2026231,000520,000
03/03/2026212,0501,036,250 03/03/2026000
04/03/2026222,0001,004,000 04/03/202672,0001,014,000
05/03/2026000 05/03/2026182,0001,015,000
06/03/2026252,0001,003,000 06/03/2026000


PURCHASES SALES
Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 		 Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 
 
09/03/2026133,0001,477,100 09/03/2026382,9751,477,462
10/03/2026212,0001,010,000 10/03/2026705,0002,551,000
11/03/2026273,0001,500,000 11/03/2026222,0001,008,000
12/03/2026383,0001,477,300 12/03/2026000
13/03/2026485,0002,427,200 13/03/2026161,000490,000
16/03/202681,000471,000 16/03/2026282,000955,000
17/03/2026141,000475,000 17/03/2026000
18/03/2026464,0001,883,000 18/03/2026242,000952,000
19/03/2026232,000921,650 19/03/2026000
20/03/2026423,0001,377,000 20/03/2026191,000465,000
23/03/2026242,000904,000 23/03/20261337,0003,257,000
24/03/2026443,0001,391,000 24/03/2026251,000471,000
25/03/2026533,0001,383,000 25/03/2026392,000933,000
26/03/202611,000456,150 26/03/2026572,000924,100
27/03/2026192,000911,000 27/03/2026201,000459,000
30/03/2026141,000455,000 30/03/2026663,0001,379,800
31/03/2026191,000461,000 31/03/2026181,000464,000
01/04/202691,000468,000 01/04/2026273,0001,431,600
02/04/2026362,000932,000 02/04/2026383,0001,412,000
07/04/2026423,0001,414,000 07/04/2026222,000957,000
08/04/2026000 08/04/20261099,0004,496,500
09/04/2026515,0002,437,050 09/04/2026000
10/04/202632,000966,600 10/04/2026312,000980,450
13/04/2026172,000951,000 13/04/2026192,000959,750
14/04/2026504,0001,888,000 14/04/2026534,0001,917,000
15/04/2026173,0001,421,900 15/04/2026583,0001,436,000
16/04/2026000 16/04/2026553,0001,459,246
17/04/2026000 17/04/2026214,0001,975,000
20/04/2026343,0001,462,900 20/04/2026131,000490,000
21/04/2026212,000977,000 21/04/2026191,000494,000
22/04/2026553,0001,437,000 22/04/2026000
23/04/202661,000470,000 23/04/2026151,000475,000
24/04/2026222,000937,850 24/04/2026111,000471,000
27/04/2026101,000469,000 27/04/2026141,000474,000
28/04/2026272,000918,000 28/04/2026000
29/04/2026162,000900,000 29/04/2026000
30/04/2026162,000885,850 30/04/2026202,000896,000
04/05/2026493,0001,346,000 04/05/2026353,0001,360,000
05/05/2026362,000892,000 05/05/2026363,0001,347,000
06/05/2026000 06/05/2026815,0002,334,700
07/05/2026161,000480,000 07/05/2026403,0001,452,000
08/05/2026251,000474,000 08/05/2026000
11/05/2026504,0001,851,000 11/05/2026000
12/05/2026161,000452,000 12/05/2026282,000914,000
13/05/2026142,000896,000 13/05/2026262,000903,000
14/05/2026000 14/05/2026293,0001,372,850
15/05/202621,000454,500 15/05/2026000
18/05/2026192,000891,500 18/05/2026413,0001,362,000


PURCHASES SALES
Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 		 Date

 		Number of transactions

 		Number of shares

 		Amount in euros

 
 
19/05/2026000 19/05/2026352,000924,000
20/05/2026000 20/05/2026323,0001,410,000
21/05/2026282,000944,000 21/05/2026272,000956,000
22/05/2026432,000942,500 22/05/2026262,000963,000
25/05/2026000 25/05/202691,000476,200
26/05/2026242,000946,000 26/05/2026000
27/05/202615325,557 27/05/2026686,0502,919,750
28/05/2026574,0001,911,500 28/05/2026252,000962,000
29/05/2026515,0002,391,700 29/05/2026262,000973,000
01/06/2026513,0001,409,000 01/06/2026242,000958,000
02/06/2026171,000473,000 02/06/2026292,003951,423
03/06/2026514,0001,868,000 03/06/2026171,000472,000
04/06/2026000 04/06/2026614,0001,884,000
05/06/2026141,000476,112 05/06/2026313,0001,439,400
08/06/202691,000473,150 08/06/2026664,0001,928,000
09/06/2026101,000480,000 09/06/2026202,000980,000
10/06/2026554,0001,959,500 10/06/2026131,000497,000
11/06/202681,000485,000 11/06/2026232,000989,000
12/06/202621,000510,600 12/06/2026203,0001,537,500
15/06/2026403,0001,562,000 15/06/202673,0001,605,000
16/06/2026000 16/06/2026242,0001,040,943
17/06/2026242,0001,028,586 17/06/2026211,000524,000
18/06/2026162,0281,026,243 18/06/2026141,000516,000
19/06/2026252,9721,496,271 19/06/2026000
22/06/2026373,0001,479,000 22/06/2026000
23/06/2026121,000477,000 23/06/2026312,000965,000
24/06/2026000 24/06/202671,000490,000
25/06/2026111,000490,000 25/06/2026131,000498,000
26/06/2026212,000981,000 26/06/2026141,000495,000
29/06/2026211,000491,000 29/06/202681,000495,000
30/06/2026232,000971,000 30/06/2026000

  

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred, Hublot and l’Epée. LVMH is also active in Selective Retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

“This document may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those described in LVMH’s Universal Registration Document which is available on the website (www.lvmh.com). These forward-looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward-looking statements only reflect LVMH’s views as of the date of this document, and LVMH does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can LVMH and its Management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in LVMH or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.”

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 27 21		 Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

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Attachment


Attachments

Half yearly report as of 30 June 2026
GlobeNewswire

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