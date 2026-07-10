Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Paris, July 10th, 2026

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 30th of June 2026 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

39,000 shares

17,545,027 euros in cash

During the first half of 2026, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

3,940 purchases, for a total volume of 271,147 shares and a total amount of 141,747,401 euros

3,960 sales, for a total volume of 253,147 shares and a total amount of 131,799,631 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,236 euros in cash

PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Total 3,940 271,147 141,747,401 Total 3,960 253,147 131,799,631 02/01/2026 59 3,066 1,962,570 02/01/2026 42 2,066 1,332,590 05/01/2026 43 2,000 1,279,000 05/01/2026 40 2,000 1,289,000 06/01/2026 73 4,000 2,545,400 06/01/2026 146 6,000 3,854,000 07/01/2026 161 8,000 5,060,000 07/01/2026 0 0 0 08/01/2026 29 2,000 1,248,000 08/01/2026 92 4,000 2,526,000 09/01/2026 0 0 0 09/01/2026 138 8,000 5,172,000 12/01/2026 49 2,000 1,294,000 12/01/2026 0 0 0 13/01/2026 38 2,000 1,288,000 13/01/2026 52 2,000 1,296,600 14/01/2026 99 8,053 5,157,809 14/01/2026 100 4,053 2,612,556 15/01/2026 190 10,000 6,310,000 15/01/2026 115 8,000 5,119,600 16/01/2026 185 9,000 5,534,000 16/01/2026 47 2,000 1,240,000 19/01/2026 97 6,969 4,067,020 19/01/2026 0 0 0 20/01/2026 43 2,031 1,160,794 20/01/2026 0 0 0 21/01/2026 0 0 0 21/01/2026 82 5,000 2,906,900 22/01/2026 23 1,000 591,000 22/01/2026 46 3,000 1,788,800 23/01/2026 27 1,000 591,000 23/01/2026 0 0 0 26/01/2026 29 1,000 587,000 26/01/2026 24 1,000 591,000 27/01/2026 21 1,000 588,000 27/01/2026 37 2,000 1,181,300 28/01/2026 62 11,000 6,072,000 28/01/2026 22 1,000 555,000 29/01/2026 31 2,000 1,086,400 29/01/2026 35 1,000 549,000 30/01/2026 32 1,000 543,000 30/01/2026 37 2,000 1,096,700 02/02/2026 21 1,000 543,000 02/02/2026 0 0 0 03/02/2026 139 5,000 2,642,000 03/02/2026 0 0 0 04/02/2026 0 0 0 04/02/2026 71 3,000 1,602,000 05/02/2026 21 1,000 533,000 05/02/2026 12 1,000 539,000 06/02/2026 62 3,000 1,592,000 06/02/2026 83 3,000 1,604,412 09/02/2026 27 1,000 533,000 09/02/2026 23 1,000 536,000 10/02/2026 29 2,000 1,067,000 10/02/2026 67 3,000 1,614,000 11/02/2026 70 3,000 1,591,000 11/02/2026 0 0 0 12/02/2026 30 1,000 527,000 12/02/2026 27 2,000 1,066,000 13/02/2026 50 2,000 1,037,000 13/02/2026 0 0 0 16/02/2026 21 1,000 521,000 16/02/2026 67 4,000 2,097,700 17/02/2026 24 1,000 524,000 17/02/2026 25 2,000 1,053,000 18/02/2026 18 1,000 524,000 18/02/2026 28 2,000 1,059,000 19/02/2026 44 2,000 1,055,100 19/02/2026 19 1,000 530,000 20/02/2026 16 1,000 544,000 20/02/2026 94 7,000 3,827,800 23/02/2026 34 2,000 1,123,000 23/02/2026 97 4,000 2,257,000 24/02/2026 26 1,000 554,000 24/02/2026 63 2,000 1,120,000 25/02/2026 82 3,000 1,674,000 25/02/2026 24 2,000 1,125,000 26/02/2026 9 1,125 618,350 26/02/2026 20 1,000 556,000 27/02/2026 36 2,000 1,091,000 27/02/2026 30 1,000 547,000 02/03/2026 58 4,800 2,494,440 02/03/2026 23 1,000 520,000 03/03/2026 21 2,050 1,036,250 03/03/2026 0 0 0 04/03/2026 22 2,000 1,004,000 04/03/2026 7 2,000 1,014,000 05/03/2026 0 0 0 05/03/2026 18 2,000 1,015,000 06/03/2026 25 2,000 1,003,000 06/03/2026 0 0 0





PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



09/03/2026 13 3,000 1,477,100 09/03/2026 38 2,975 1,477,462 10/03/2026 21 2,000 1,010,000 10/03/2026 70 5,000 2,551,000 11/03/2026 27 3,000 1,500,000 11/03/2026 22 2,000 1,008,000 12/03/2026 38 3,000 1,477,300 12/03/2026 0 0 0 13/03/2026 48 5,000 2,427,200 13/03/2026 16 1,000 490,000 16/03/2026 8 1,000 471,000 16/03/2026 28 2,000 955,000 17/03/2026 14 1,000 475,000 17/03/2026 0 0 0 18/03/2026 46 4,000 1,883,000 18/03/2026 24 2,000 952,000 19/03/2026 23 2,000 921,650 19/03/2026 0 0 0 20/03/2026 42 3,000 1,377,000 20/03/2026 19 1,000 465,000 23/03/2026 24 2,000 904,000 23/03/2026 133 7,000 3,257,000 24/03/2026 44 3,000 1,391,000 24/03/2026 25 1,000 471,000 25/03/2026 53 3,000 1,383,000 25/03/2026 39 2,000 933,000 26/03/2026 1 1,000 456,150 26/03/2026 57 2,000 924,100 27/03/2026 19 2,000 911,000 27/03/2026 20 1,000 459,000 30/03/2026 14 1,000 455,000 30/03/2026 66 3,000 1,379,800 31/03/2026 19 1,000 461,000 31/03/2026 18 1,000 464,000 01/04/2026 9 1,000 468,000 01/04/2026 27 3,000 1,431,600 02/04/2026 36 2,000 932,000 02/04/2026 38 3,000 1,412,000 07/04/2026 42 3,000 1,414,000 07/04/2026 22 2,000 957,000 08/04/2026 0 0 0 08/04/2026 109 9,000 4,496,500 09/04/2026 51 5,000 2,437,050 09/04/2026 0 0 0 10/04/2026 3 2,000 966,600 10/04/2026 31 2,000 980,450 13/04/2026 17 2,000 951,000 13/04/2026 19 2,000 959,750 14/04/2026 50 4,000 1,888,000 14/04/2026 53 4,000 1,917,000 15/04/2026 17 3,000 1,421,900 15/04/2026 58 3,000 1,436,000 16/04/2026 0 0 0 16/04/2026 55 3,000 1,459,246 17/04/2026 0 0 0 17/04/2026 21 4,000 1,975,000 20/04/2026 34 3,000 1,462,900 20/04/2026 13 1,000 490,000 21/04/2026 21 2,000 977,000 21/04/2026 19 1,000 494,000 22/04/2026 55 3,000 1,437,000 22/04/2026 0 0 0 23/04/2026 6 1,000 470,000 23/04/2026 15 1,000 475,000 24/04/2026 22 2,000 937,850 24/04/2026 11 1,000 471,000 27/04/2026 10 1,000 469,000 27/04/2026 14 1,000 474,000 28/04/2026 27 2,000 918,000 28/04/2026 0 0 0 29/04/2026 16 2,000 900,000 29/04/2026 0 0 0 30/04/2026 16 2,000 885,850 30/04/2026 20 2,000 896,000 04/05/2026 49 3,000 1,346,000 04/05/2026 35 3,000 1,360,000 05/05/2026 36 2,000 892,000 05/05/2026 36 3,000 1,347,000 06/05/2026 0 0 0 06/05/2026 81 5,000 2,334,700 07/05/2026 16 1,000 480,000 07/05/2026 40 3,000 1,452,000 08/05/2026 25 1,000 474,000 08/05/2026 0 0 0 11/05/2026 50 4,000 1,851,000 11/05/2026 0 0 0 12/05/2026 16 1,000 452,000 12/05/2026 28 2,000 914,000 13/05/2026 14 2,000 896,000 13/05/2026 26 2,000 903,000 14/05/2026 0 0 0 14/05/2026 29 3,000 1,372,850 15/05/2026 2 1,000 454,500 15/05/2026 0 0 0 18/05/2026 19 2,000 891,500 18/05/2026 41 3,000 1,362,000





PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



19/05/2026 0 0 0 19/05/2026 35 2,000 924,000 20/05/2026 0 0 0 20/05/2026 32 3,000 1,410,000 21/05/2026 28 2,000 944,000 21/05/2026 27 2,000 956,000 22/05/2026 43 2,000 942,500 22/05/2026 26 2,000 963,000 25/05/2026 0 0 0 25/05/2026 9 1,000 476,200 26/05/2026 24 2,000 946,000 26/05/2026 0 0 0 27/05/2026 1 53 25,557 27/05/2026 68 6,050 2,919,750 28/05/2026 57 4,000 1,911,500 28/05/2026 25 2,000 962,000 29/05/2026 51 5,000 2,391,700 29/05/2026 26 2,000 973,000 01/06/2026 51 3,000 1,409,000 01/06/2026 24 2,000 958,000 02/06/2026 17 1,000 473,000 02/06/2026 29 2,003 951,423 03/06/2026 51 4,000 1,868,000 03/06/2026 17 1,000 472,000 04/06/2026 0 0 0 04/06/2026 61 4,000 1,884,000 05/06/2026 14 1,000 476,112 05/06/2026 31 3,000 1,439,400 08/06/2026 9 1,000 473,150 08/06/2026 66 4,000 1,928,000 09/06/2026 10 1,000 480,000 09/06/2026 20 2,000 980,000 10/06/2026 55 4,000 1,959,500 10/06/2026 13 1,000 497,000 11/06/2026 8 1,000 485,000 11/06/2026 23 2,000 989,000 12/06/2026 2 1,000 510,600 12/06/2026 20 3,000 1,537,500 15/06/2026 40 3,000 1,562,000 15/06/2026 7 3,000 1,605,000 16/06/2026 0 0 0 16/06/2026 24 2,000 1,040,943 17/06/2026 24 2,000 1,028,586 17/06/2026 21 1,000 524,000 18/06/2026 16 2,028 1,026,243 18/06/2026 14 1,000 516,000 19/06/2026 25 2,972 1,496,271 19/06/2026 0 0 0 22/06/2026 37 3,000 1,479,000 22/06/2026 0 0 0 23/06/2026 12 1,000 477,000 23/06/2026 31 2,000 965,000 24/06/2026 0 0 0 24/06/2026 7 1,000 490,000 25/06/2026 11 1,000 490,000 25/06/2026 13 1,000 498,000 26/06/2026 21 2,000 981,000 26/06/2026 14 1,000 495,000 29/06/2026 21 1,000 491,000 29/06/2026 8 1,000 495,000 30/06/2026 23 2,000 971,000 30/06/2026 0 0 0

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred, Hublot and l’Epée. LVMH is also active in Selective Retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

“This document may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those described in LVMH’s Universal Registration Document which is available on the website ( www.lvmh.com ). These forward-looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward-looking statements only reflect LVMH’s views as of the date of this document, and LVMH does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can LVMH and its Management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in LVMH or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.”

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors

Rodolphe Ozun

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 27 21 Media

Jean-Charles Tréhan

LVMH

+ 33 1 44 13 26 20



MEDIA CONTACTS France

Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91

Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60

Publicis Consultants

+ 33 1 44 82 46 05 France

Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14

Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens / + 33 6 79 11 49 71 Italy

Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach

SEC and Partners

+ 39 02 6249991 UK

Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen

Montfort Communications

+ 44 7921 881 800 US

Nik Deogun / Eleanor French

Brunswick Group

+ 1 212 333 3810



China

Daniel Jeffreys

Deluxewords

+ 44 772 212 6562

+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

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