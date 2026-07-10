Dubai Health and Rush University System for Health Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Quality of Care

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai Health has announced a strategic collaboration with Rush University System for Health, one of the leading United States-based academic healthcare systems, ranked among the nation’s top institutions for quality, patient experience, and safety. The agreement is intended to leverage the respective expertise, capabilities, and resources of both academic health systems to support improved patient outcomes and foster continuous learning, in alignment with international best practices.





The agreement was signed by Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Dr. Omar Lateef, President and CEO of Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority.

The collaboration outlines areas of cooperation spanning clinical programs and care models, quality and patient safety, performance management, digital health, research, and innovation activities. It also encompasses education, training, and workforce development across medical, nursing, allied health, and leadership domains.

Dr. Amer Sharif, said: “We value the opportunity to engage with Rush University System for Health, which brings together two academic health systems united in a shared commitment to advance health for humanity.”

He added: “Through meaningful knowledge exchange and mutual learning, we look forward to delivering better outcomes for the communities we serve while supporting the development of qualified talent across disciplines and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global healthcare destination.”

Dr. Omar Lateef, said, “This strategic collaboration creates incredible opportunities to view safety, quality, and the patient experience through a global lens — one that fosters a culture defined by best practices over geographic location. While each system has developed a worldwide reputation for excellence, we have much to learn from one another, with the ultimate beneficiaries being our patients.”

Media Contact:

Wafa Ahmed

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