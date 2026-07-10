Notice of Early Redemption (including Record Date and Payment Date) of Admirals Group Tier 2 Subordinated Bonds

Admirals Group AS announces its decision to effect the early redemption of the Subordinated Bonds issued on 5 February 2021 and subsequently issued on 31 May 2021, registered under ISIN code EE3300001999 (hereinafter Admirals Group Subordinated Bonds).

The early redemption will be carried out in accordance with the Base Prospectus and the Terms and Conditions of the Admiral Markets Group AS Tier 2 Subordinated Bonds, pursuant to which, after 5 years have passed from the Issue Date and having obtained the permission of the competent supervisory authority, the issuer may redeem fully or partially the Admirals Group Subordinated Bonds upon giving not less than 30 calendar days’ notice to the investors.



The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), acting as the competent consolidated supervisory authority with respect to Admirals Group AS, decided on 22 June 2026 to grant its approval for the early redemption of the Admirals Group Subordinated Bonds.

All 27,016 Admirals Group Subordinated Bonds with a Nominal Value of EUR 100 each and an aggregate Nominal Value of EUR 2,701,600 will be redeemed in full. As a redemption payment, the bondholders will receive the Nominal Value of their respective Bonds together with any interest accrued and unpaid up to the early redemption date. The amount payable to the investor for one Bond shall be EUR 100.11.

The redemption payment date is 10 August 2026 and the list of bondholders entitled to receive the redemption payment will be determined as of the end of the business day on 6 August 2026 in the Nasdaq CSD settlement system (record date). Upon the payment of full redemption amounts of the Bonds of the relevant Series, such Bonds shall be considered redeemed and shall be deleted from the Register.

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/







