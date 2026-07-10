Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Size to Hit USD 40.39 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Size was valued at USD 25.06 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 40.39 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Rising COPD prevalence, increasing adoption of combination therapies and biologics, advancements in early diagnosis, and expanding digital respiratory care solutions continue to support market growth worldwide.

The increasing burden of smoking-related lung disease, air pollution, occupational exposure, and population aging continues to drive demand for COPD diagnosis and treatment. More than 300 million people are estimated to be living with COPD worldwide, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to expand respiratory drug pipelines while healthcare providers increasingly adopt telemedicine, remote monitoring, and AI-enabled disease management solutions.





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Digital Health, Combination Therapies, and Early COPD Diagnosis Drive Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Growth

Growing adoption of telemedicine devices and technologies presents large market opportunities for COPD because telemonitoring devices, apps and wearables provide real-time assessment of lungs’ performance, medication intake and symptoms. At present about 20%-25% of COPD patients in advanced countries utilize telemonitoring devices, with ongoing efforts aimed at increasing their usage, while telemedicine that offers remote consultations by specialists is especially valuable for managing disease in rural areas.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Class, Bronchodilators Dominated the Market; Corticosteroids Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The bronchodilators dominated the market revenue share accounting for 48.10% in 2025, attributed to their efficacy in enhancing gas exchange and alleviation of respiratory symptoms due to their broad applications in hospital and retail pharmacy settings. Corticosteroids are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.04% between 2026 and 2035 owing to their widespread use in inflammatory and exacerbation of severe COPD conditions due to increasing incidence of the disease and awareness of combined therapy.

By Type, Chronic Bronchitis Dominated the Market; Emphysema Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The chronic bronchitis segment captured the highest market share at 60.80% revenue generation in 2025, owing to greater prevalence especially in the aged population and smokers due to increased mucociliary clearance and airway obstruction treatments. The emphysema segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.60% in the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to growing awareness, early diagnosis and treatment, combined therapy and biologics usage, and pollution.

By Application, Treatment Dominated the Market; Diagnostic Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Treatment segment captured the largest market share of 65.10% revenue in 2025 owing to growing demand for combination therapies, bronchodilators, and corticosteroids due to an increasing number of patients suffering from COPD. The Diagnostic segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.90% in 2026–2035 owing to advancements in diagnostic techniques such as early diagnosis technologies and imaging.

By Distribution Channel, Hospital Pharmacies Dominated the Market; Online Pharmacies Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest market share, with revenues of 50.36%, on the back of convenient access to prescribed bronchodilators, drug combinations, and corticosteroids along with established credibility of hospitals when dispensing the medications. Online pharmacies are predicted to show the highest CAGR of 5.50% over the period 2026-2035 due to increasing digitalization, home delivery options, growth of online platforms, and increasing awareness of COPD treatments through telemedicine.

North America Leads the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America emerged to be the leader of the market with over 38.40% market revenue share in 2025 due to high incidences of respiratory diseases, well-developed health care infrastructure, increased awareness campaigns, early diagnosis programs, and strong government support in managing chronic diseases. USA and Canada dominate the regional usage rate because of large presence of pharmaceutical companies, favorable reimbursement policies, and availability of bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and combination therapies.

The U.S. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market was valued at USD 6.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.93 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.66%. Strong reimbursement policies, increasing COPD screening, widespread use of combination therapies, growing biologics adoption, and AI-enabled respiratory disease management continue to support market expansion across the United States.

The Europe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market was valued at USD 7.02 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.98 Billion by 2035, supported by increasing respiratory disease prevalence, expanding COPD management programs, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising adoption of innovative respiratory therapies across Germany, the UK, and France.

Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.99% from 2020 to 2035 due to increasing smoking prevalence, worsening air pollution, expanding healthcare infrastructure, improving early diagnosis, and rising adoption of bronchodilators, biologics, and combination therapies across China, India, and Japan.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Almirall S.A.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Verona Pharma plc

Viatris Inc.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Novartis partnered with Viz.ai to integrate AI-powered care improvement solutions for high-risk COPD patients, enhancing early detection and management through streamlined patient monitoring.

Novartis partnered with Viz.ai to integrate AI-powered care improvement solutions for high-risk COPD patients, enhancing early detection and management through streamlined patient monitoring. 2025: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched a generic version of a widely used COPD inhaler in select international markets, aiming to provide cost-effective treatment options and expand its global respiratory portfolio.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

COPD DRUG CLASS & THERAPY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across bronchodilator and treatment compliance across hospital and retail pharmacy deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across bronchodilator and treatment compliance across hospital and retail pharmacy deployments globally. DIGITAL HEALTH & REMOTE MONITORING METRICS – helps you evaluate telemedicine COPD management investment trends and AI-powered patient detection competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate telemedicine COPD management investment trends and AI-powered patient detection competitive positioning globally. CHRONIC BRONCHITIS & EMPHYSEMA INDICATION METRICS – helps you analyze chronic bronchitis treatment procurement and biological therapy development trends across diverse respiratory therapeutic verticals globally.

– helps you analyze chronic bronchitis treatment procurement and biological therapy development trends across diverse respiratory therapeutic verticals globally. ONLINE PHARMACY & DISTRIBUTION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in digital COPD therapy channel adoption and telemedicine-linked dispensing trends across global pharmaceutical distribution organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in digital COPD therapy channel adoption and telemedicine-linked dispensing trends across global pharmaceutical distribution organizations. EMERGING MARKET ACCESS & GENERIC METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in developing economy COPD generic inhaler adoption and government chronic disease management program expansion across Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in developing economy COPD generic inhaler adoption and government chronic disease management program expansion across Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & COPD MARKET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on approved therapy portfolio breadth and geographic respiratory specialty distribution footprint globally.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 25.06 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 40.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.89% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Drug Class (Combination Therapy, Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids, Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitor, Mucokinetics, Others)

• By Type (Chronic Bronchitis, Emphysema)

• By Application (Prevention, Diagnostic, Treatment)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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