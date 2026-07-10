A Past-Producing Nevada Tungsten Mine Just Lit Up in Soil — and Western Star Is Already Expanding the Hunt

Issued on behalf of Western Star Resources Inc.

First-ever public-company soil survey at the Rowland Tungsten Property returns a peak of 1,425 ppm WO₃, confirms the skarn model, and lines up with the geophysics — sending Western Star (CSE: WSR) straight into an expanded program.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary — There is a particular kind of exploration result that matters more than its raw numbers suggest: the one that proves a method works. Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2) just delivered one at its past-producing Rowland Tungsten Property in Elko County, Nevada. A first-pass soil survey — by the company's account, the first ever completed by a public company at Rowland — returned a peak of 1,425 parts per million (ppm) tungsten trioxide (WO₃) in soil and, crucially, lined those anomalies up with the geological contacts the company's drone-borne magnetics had already mapped. That combination is why the company isn't waiting: it is mobilising an expanded soil program to begin shortly.

Key Takeaways

Phase 1 soil geochemistry at Rowland returned a peak of 1,425 ppm WO₃, with a standout result of 0.14% WO₃ (1,130 ppm W) directly over a recently re-discovered zone of historical workings.

Soils over the main historical workings (Rowland Main) returned up to 517 ppm and 504 ppm WO₃, independently confirming the known mineralised zone.

The strongest soil anomalies sit on magnetic gradients — the lithological and structural contacts imaged by Western Star's UAV magnetic survey — tightening the targeting model.

Tungsten travels with a coherent polymetallic skarn signature: copper up to 1,185 ppm, molybdenum up to 35 ppm, bismuth up to 5.2 ppm and beryllium up to 4.56 ppm.

With the low-cost soil vector validated over both target areas, an expanded multi-stage soil campaign begins imminently to grow the zones toward drill-target definition.

The Number That Matters, and the One Behind It

The headline figure is a peak of 1,425 ppm WO₃ in soil, recorded at sample X-3 in the central zone. Put in context, that is a striking anomaly: Western Star determined the background tungsten level across the grid to be roughly 2 ppm WO₃, which means the peak sample runs hundreds of times above the local baseline. Tungsten is strongly and discretely anomalous rather than smeared across the survey — the signal is sharp, not noise.

The company frames the same central-zone result a second way, as 0.14% WO₃ (1,130 ppm W), because it sits directly over a recently re-discovered zone of historical workings. That is the more telling detail. A high value floating in isolation invites skepticism; a high value sitting on top of ground that was actually mined for tungsten in the past is a far more credible vector. The Phase 1 grid comprised 93 soil samples at nominal 25-metre spacing over the central Rowland workings corridor, with multiple samples exceeding 10 ppm, five above 50 ppm and three above 100 ppm W — a distribution that points to a real system rather than a one-off spike.

Two Targets, Not One

What turns a single anomaly into a program is a second one. Alongside the central-zone peak, soils overlying the Rowland Main historical workings to the south returned up to 517 ppm and 504 ppm WO₃ — a strong, separate cluster over a second area of known mineralisation. The Phase 1 program therefore did two useful things at once: it lit up new ground in the central zone and it independently re-confirmed the main historical workings using an entirely fresh dataset.

Because the soils respond strongly over both areas of known mineralisation, Western Star can say with real confidence that soil geochemistry reliably highlights the prospective skarn-contact zones at Rowland. That matters for cost as much as for geology: soil sampling is one of the cheapest tools in the exploration kit, and having it proven as an effective vector means the company can search aggressively — both to extend the known zones and to hunt entirely new ones — without burning capital on premature drilling.

When the Chemistry and the Geophysics Agree

Rowland is interpreted as a reduced tungsten (W-Cu-Mo-Bi) skarn — a deposit type in which tungsten-bearing fluids exsolved from a Cretaceous granite reacted with Ordovician–Cambrian limestone (unit OCtd) to deposit scheelite-bearing skarn at and near the intrusive contact. It is a well-understood model, and the Phase 1 soils behaved exactly as the model predicts: they sit directly on the carbonate host, and the strongest anomalies fall on magnetic gradients — the geological and structural contacts imaged by the company's UAV magnetic survey.

That coincidence is the real prize here. When independent datasets agree — anomalous, polymetallic soil chemistry landing on the same contacts the magnetics are drawing — the exploration vector gets far more powerful than either dataset alone. The company reads the anomalous samples as reflecting a skarn system developed along a carbonate–intrusive contact with potentially mineralised NE-SW structures, over an area roughly one kilometre across. Copper, molybdenum, bismuth and beryllium are elevated in the very same samples that carry the tungsten, confirming a coherent polymetallic signature rather than a scatter of unrelated hits.

“As far as we are aware, this is the first ever soil geochemistry survey completed by a public company at Rowland, and returning a high value result of 0.14% WO3 is an excellent start,” said Blake Morgan, President and CEO of Western Star. “Crucially, the soils line up with the contacts our UAV magnetics are mapping, which is the strongest possible vector for where to look next. Expanding the soil program immediately to extend the known zones around Rowland Main and the historical workings, and then into untested ground where an entirely new discovery could be made is an important step in converting these anomalies into ranked drill targets.”

Why Tungsten, and Why Now

The backdrop makes results like these more than a geological curiosity. Western Star describes itself as an emerging junior focused on revitalizing North America's tungsten supply, advancing its entry into the U.S. market through past-producing tungsten assets in historically important mining districts. That positioning speaks directly to a policy environment that has turned sharply toward domestic critical-mineral security.

Tungsten sits squarely in that conversation. It is one of a dozen minerals added to Canada's Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit list in the November 2025 federal budget, a change enacted the following spring and applicable to eligible flow-through financings through the end of March 2027 — a direct incentive for Canadian-listed juniors exploring for it. On the U.S. side, defence-procurement rules are set to tighten from the start of 2027 to exclude tungsten sourced from certain foreign supply chains, sharpening the strategic case for new domestic sources. A past-producing tungsten project in Nevada, being systematically explored for the first time, is exactly the kind of asset that story favours.

A Widening Field of Tungsten-Focused Juniors

Western Star is stepping into a peer group that has drawn growing investor attention as tungsten's strategic profile has risen. These companies pursue different assets and sit at different stages, but they share the thread that now runs through Western Star's Rowland work: leverage to secure, non-Chinese tungsten supply and to exploration results that de-risk it.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM / OTCQB: ACMIF) is advancing its flagship Borralha tungsten project in northern Portugal, where it has reported high-grade drill intercepts, and offers a European-development counterpoint to the North American names. Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ALM / TSX: AII) sits at the producing end of the spectrum as an established tungsten miner, and has been expanding its footprint toward U.S. assets — a reminder of what a junior like Western Star is ultimately exploring toward. Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE American: GMTL), which listed on NYSE American in early 2026, is a direct Nevada peer advancing tungsten projects including Pilot Mountain and the historical Tempiute mine. And American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) rounds out the group as another junior focused squarely on the metal.

None of these companies is a proxy for Western Star, and their inclusion here is illustrative of the sector rather than comparative in any financial sense. But together they frame why a first-pass soil survey at a past-producing Nevada tungsten mine is landing with investors: the market is actively looking for secure, domestically aligned tungsten supply, and it rewards the exploration steps that move a historical district back toward a drill decision.

The Bottom Line

Phase 1 at Rowland was designed as an orientation program — a first look to make sure the main phase of exploration is correctly aimed — and on that measure it did its job and then some. Two large target areas have emerged, the skarn model and the geophysics agree, and the low-cost soil vector has proven itself over known mineralisation. Western Star is now mobilising an expanded, multi-stage soil campaign to trace the prospective skarn contacts outward from the known workings and the mineralisation-controlling faults, integrating the results with its magnetics and field mapping to generate and rank drill targets for a maiden program at Rowland. The soil has spoken; the next question is how far the system extends, and the company is moving immediately to find out.

SIGNAL OVER NOISE

Critical-minerals stories rarely announce themselves twice. By the time a tungsten result, a policy shift, or a supply-chain headline is common knowledge, the first move is already gone. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that reads sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they surface — built to put you on the move while it's still forming rather than reading about it after. See what's moving at eagle-eye.dev.

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Sources

[1] Western Star Resources Inc., “Western Star Resources Reports Phase 1 Soil Sampling from the Past Producing Rowland Tungsten Property, Highlight of a 0.14% WO₃-In-Soil Result,” July 10, 2026 (company primary release, syndicated via newswire).

[2] Public market listing data and company disclosures for Allied Critical Metals (CSE: ACM / OTCQB: ACMIF), Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM / TSX: AII), Guardian Metal Resources (NYSE American: GMTL) and American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG), as of July 2026.

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Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, the expanded soil-sampling program, the interpretation of soil-geochemistry and geophysical results, potential drill targets, the skarn model, critical-minerals policy, and the development of the Company's properties. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Exploration results, including soil-geochemistry anomalies, are preliminary in nature, are not necessarily indicative of the presence of an economic mineral deposit, and do not guarantee that any drill targets will be defined or that any mineralisation will be delineated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should review the Company's disclosure, including the full news release and its filings, for complete information regarding risks and technical details.

The scientific and technical information referenced in this article is derived from the Company's news release dated July 10, 2026, which was reviewed and approved by Jasper Mowatt, MIMMM and MAusIMM, a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Comparisons to other companies are provided for sector context only; those companies are not affiliated with Western Star Resources Inc. or Market Equities Limited, and no comparison implies equivalence in assets, financial condition, or prospects. This communication is governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Ireland.