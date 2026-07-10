USDT on TRON Exceeds $90 Billion as TRON Leads USDT Transfer Volume with $4.2 Trillion YTD

GENEVA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today that the total circulating supply of USDT on the TRON blockchain has exceeded $90 billion. The milestone further strengthens TRON’s position as a leading network for USDT activity. According to Token Terminal, TRON leads all networks in USDT transfer volume year to date, with approximately $4.2 trillion.

TRON is one of the most widely used settlement networks in the world for stablecoins. The network’s scale, low transaction costs and consistent activity continue to support digital dollar transfers and a broad range of blockchain-based real-world use cases.

As of July 2026, TRON processes over 12.7 million daily transactions and has surpassed 392 million total user accounts. Additionally, the network supports an average of $23.8 billion in daily USDT transfers. TRON also has the highest active wallet count of any stablecoin on any blockchain according to Stablecoin Insider.



“TRON’s growth reflects the principles that have shaped the crypto industry from the beginning: open access, user ownership and practical utility,” said Justin Sun, founder of TRON. “The use of USDT on TRON reflects demand for blockchain infrastructure that is fast, efficient and accessible. As the industry continues to develop, the TRON ecosystem will remain focused on strengthening the infrastructure for stablecoins, settlement and the growing connection between DeFi and traditional finance.”

TRON’s leadership in the greater stablecoin ecosystem continues to evolve alongside growing institutional demand. Recent developments include Anchorage Digital’s integration of the TRON network, expanding institutional access to regulated custody on TRON, as well as Securitize’s integration of TRON to support tokenized real-world assets. The tokenized Hamilton Lane SCOPE Fund also became the first Securitize-issued asset available on the TRON network, further reinforcing TRON’s role as infrastructure for stablecoins, tokenized assets and institutional blockchain adoption.

Additionally, the TRON ecosystem has deepened its focus on security and safeguarding users through the T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU), a joint initiative with Tether and TRM Labs. Since its inception, T3 FCU has frozen over USD 450 million in criminal assets across five continents, established rapid response capabilities to address threats, and demonstrated how industry collaboration can effectively combat financial crime while supporting blockchain innovation.

As the digital dollar economy continues to expand, TRON remains a core pillar of the infrastructure that drives greater efficiency, accessibility and financial inclusion.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $90 billion. As of July 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 392 million in total user accounts, more than 14 billion in total transactions, and over $26 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact

Yeweon Park

press@tron.network

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0324110-027d-46bc-806f-4e5a1d86ad2e