ParaZero Accelerates Active Counter-FPV Protection for Vehicles and High-Value Assets Amid Escalating Battlefield Threats

Advancing field-ready solutions in close partnership with Tier-1 defense innovators worldwide

Kfar Saba, Israel, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (“ParaZero” or the “Company”), an aerospace defense technology company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems industry, today provides updates regarding its DefendAir platform, specifically engineered to provide active, non-explosive protection for vehicles and High-Value Assets against the rapidly evolving threat of FPV attack drones.

As modern conflict zones demonstrate a record-high reliance on low-cost, high-lethality FPV drones, the battlefield has fundamentally shifted. Traditional passive armor solutions, such as "cope cages," are no longer sufficient to counter the surgical precision and high-speed maneuvers of these modern threats. ParaZero’s solutions are designed to meet this challenge by evolving from passive defense to Active Protection Systems (APS), providing a critical layer of resilience for mobile and stationary assets.

The "Active Defense" Paradigm ParaZero’s DefendAir technology offers a paradigm shift in threat neutralization. By integrating autonomous, sensor-driven net-based interception, ParaZero aims to transform battlefield economics: defense organizations can now effectively shield million-dollar assets from being compromised by low-cost FPV threats without the collateral risks associated with explosive countermeasures.

"The race to defend against FPV drones cannot be won with steel and mesh alone," said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero. "Modern warfare requires agility, speed, and precision. By deploying DefendAir as an active protection layer, we provide defense forces with a reliable, non-explosive solution that bridges the gap between traditional armor and the next generation of aerial threats."

Strategic Advantages of DefendAir:

Active Counter-FPV: Provides a 360-degree shield that neutralizes high-speed FPV kamikaze drones before impact.

Provides a 360-degree shield that neutralizes high-speed FPV kamikaze drones before impact. Operational Resilience: Protects high-value assets and personnel without relying on heavy, weight-intensive passive armor.

Protects high-value assets and personnel without relying on heavy, weight-intensive passive armor. Autonomous Reliability: Near-instant detection and neutralization that removes the human-error factor in high-stakes, contested environments.

Near-instant detection and neutralization that removes the human-error factor in high-stakes, contested environments. Scalable Deployment: Designed to be retrofitted onto existing armored platforms, offering an immediate, field-ready upgrade.

The development of these active protection capabilities is currently being accelerated through engagement with Tier-1 defense partners. ParaZero believes that these strategic collaborations are instrumental in refining its technology to meet rigorous operational requirements, ensuring that this next layer of active protection is transitioned from concept to field-ready deployment as rapidly as possible.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, governmental, and defense operations worldwide.

The Company’s product portfolio includes proprietary autonomous aerial systems technologies, DefendAir, a Counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in battlefield, urban, mobile, and critical-infrastructure environments, and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ParaZero’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. ParaZero is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses advancing field-ready solutions in close partnership with Tier-1 defense innovators worldwide, the benefits of its solutions and how it aims to transform battlefield economics. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

- Where The Threat Ends, Victory Begins

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