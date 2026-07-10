Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Concentrix (CNXC)

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) shares opened down more than 20% on June 30, 2026 after the company reported Q2 2026 earnings and revenue below expectations and slashed its full-year 2026 guidance. Investors who lost money on Concentrix are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The sell-off followed a quarterly earnings report filed June 29, 2026 in which Concentrix cut FY 2026 revenue guidance from a $10.11 billion midpoint to $9.93-$10.03 billion and reduced non-GAAP EPS guidance from $11.48-$12.07 to $10.83-$11.18. The company cited off-shoring headwinds of approximately 300 basis points alongside some customers reallocating their spending distribution.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Concentrix made materially misleading statements prior to the June 29 disclosure. On January 13, 2026, Concentrix had initially provided the guided figures. CFO Andre Valentine separately reaffirmed the Company’s revenue, earnings, and cash flow guidance as recently as March 24, 2026.

Shareholders who suffered losses on their CNXC investment are encouraged to get more information about this investigation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CNXC Investigation

Q: What is the CNXC securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements. Shares fell 20% overnight following the company’s disclosed Q2 2026 earnings miss and cut FY 2026 guidance, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the CNXC investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased CNXC securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CNXC investigation? A: Investors who purchased CNXC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do CNXC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my CNXC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CNXC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.