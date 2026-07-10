HUBG Shareholder Alert: Hub Group, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

Shareholders who purchased shares of HUBG during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/hub-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=192850&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: April 28, 2023 to May 11, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Company’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements—caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions—concerning, inter alia, the Company’s operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth. The Company’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements—caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable —concerning, inter alia, the Company’s operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

DEADLINE: August 28, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/hub-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=192850&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of HUBG during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 28, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

