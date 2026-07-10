Sprout Social Named as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening

CHICAGO, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), the AI-powered Social Intelligence Platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening. This Magic Quadrant evaluates seven vendors and helps organizations select the right partner to seamlessly connect real-time social intelligence with comprehensive management execution. Sprout Social believes this recognition reflects the strength of its vision and its leadership in shaping the future of the category.

Social media provides some of the earliest signals of where markets, consumers and culture are headed. Sprout Social understands that organizations that can identify and act on those signals are better positioned to anticipate change, strengthen customer relationships and drive business impact. That insight has shaped Sprout’s AI-powered Social Intelligence platform, powered by its proprietary AI agent, Trellis, which helps transform real-time social signals into actionable intelligence.

“We see Gartner’s new Magic Quadrant for this category as a major milestone for social media management and its role in how organizations compete,” said Scott Morris, Chief Marketing Officer, Sprout Social. “We’re thrilled to be recognized as a Visionary, a position we believe reflects our commitment to anticipating market shifts and equipping our customers with the tools they need to build innovative, consumer-first brands that deliver real business results.”

“Our focus is centered on transforming social media from an isolated marketing channel into an enterprise-wide system of intelligence and action,” said Srinivas Somayajula, Chief Product Officer at Sprout Social. “Over the past year, we have delivered on this strategy by expanding our conversational AI agent , Trellis, across the Sprout ecosystem. By combining these real-time capabilities with NewsWhip’s predictive analytics and our fully reimagined influencer marketing platform, we are giving brands the high-velocity solution designed to look around corners and help drive predictable business outcomes.”

To learn more about Sprout Social’s Social Intelligence platform and AI capabilities, visit sproutsocial.com .

Gartner Disclaimer

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Social Media Management and Listening, Claudia Ratterman, Karen Lee, Tia Zervas, 6 July 2026

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About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a leading AI-powered social intelligence platform, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Powered by Trellis, Sprout’s proprietary AI agent, the platform is designed to transform real-time social media signals into actionable insights that drive business forward. Consistently recognized as a top software by G2 , Sprout enables brands to deliver smarter, faster business impact through a suite of solutions including comprehensive publishing and engagement, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy and predictive media intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

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