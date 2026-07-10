T3 Defense Acquires Majority Stake in Project35, Accelerating Leadership in the Drone and Counter-UAV Market

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) (“T3 Defense”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced the acquisition of a 60% stake in Project35, a leading Israeli developer and manufacturer of drones, aerial interceptors and counter-UAV systems for Tier-1 defense customers in Israel and around the world. The acquisition launches T3 Defense into the center of the fast-expanding drone and counter-UAV (C-UAV) armament market, adding field-proven platforms and a new class of autonomous interceptor to its portfolio. The transaction is consistent with T3 Defense's strategy of building a focused portfolio of mission-critical defense technologies aligned with evolving battlefield and homeland security requirements.

Project35 already holds a position as a trusted supplier to Israel's leading defense companies, including Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), ELTA Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Elbit Systems, as well as the Israel Ministry of Defense.





These established relationships provide immediate commercial pathways for T3 Defense to scale the newly acquired platforms and technologies. Thus, the acquisition is expected to strengthen T3 Defense's access to active defense procurement channels and expand its opportunity set across drone, counter-UAV, and related homeland security programs.

Project35's unmanned aerial platforms are field-proven and already in active operational use. Over the past three years, the company has focused on developing an autonomous, aerial interceptor designed to neutralize hostile UAVs within seconds of detection using a proprietary AI tracking & guidance system. The interceptor has recently completed a series of successful initial live-fire field trials, validating its performance and accuracy for high-intensity conflict environments.

Project35 expects revenue of approximately US$2.4 million for the 2026 fiscal year, following unaudited revenues of approximately US$1.4 million for the 2025 fiscal year.

The acquisition brings a comprehensive unmanned and counter-UAV ecosystem into the T3 Defense portfolio. Project35's aerial platforms range from heavy-lift multirotor cargo drones and long-endurance fixed-wing VTOL aircraft for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to high-speed, AI-guided tactical FPV systems. The company holds AS9100 aviation quality certification, and is engineered to Western supply-chain standards, including Blue UAS and NDAA compliance.

The operational continuity and strategic vision of Project35 will remain anchored by its original founding team. Chief Executive Officer Gandi Kokton, a mechanical and safety engineer who previously designed aircraft and UAVs at IAI and Elbit Systems, will continue to lead business development and corporate execution. Co-founder and Director Noa Bomshtein, an industrial and information systems engineer with extensive experience directing complex defense programs at Rafael, will continue to oversee administrative, procurement, and customer operations. Co-founder Dudu Farfara, an aeronautical engineer and chemist who served in the Israeli Navy and in the technology units of the Ministry of Defense, will continue to lead the company's drone technology and product innovation. The founders are supported by a multidisciplinary engineering group with deep expertise in RF, signal processing, optical guidance, and systems integration.

“Two forces are reshaping the modern battlefield: the rapid spread of unmanned aerial systems, and the urgent need to intercept them before they reach their targets,” said Menny Shalom, Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense. “The acquisition of Project35 positions T3 Defense on both sides of that equation. Project35 brings operational, field-deployed platforms and a purpose-built autonomous interceptor validated in successful live-fire testing, giving us proven technology to address one of the defining threats of modern conflict.”

“We have built the solutions, the team, and the deep engineering experience needed to counter today's aerial threats, drawing on backgrounds across Israel's leading defense organizations,” said Gandi Kokton, Chief Executive Officer of Project35. “The one element we were missing was the capital and platform to scale, and joining the T3 Defense ecosystem solves exactly that. It allows us to bring our full portfolio to market and put it to work against the challenges defense forces face today.”

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the transaction, T3 Defense acquired its stake in Project35 for 21,059,871 shares of T3 Defense common stock and a 12% promissory note due one day before the anniversary date in the principal amount of $1,250,000. Following closing, T3 Defense expects to work with Project35's management team to support commercialization, production scaling, and expansion into additional customer programs, in addition to investing $2.5 million directly into the company's operations over the next 12 months.

About Project35

Project35 designs, manufactures, and integrates advanced unmanned aerial systems for defense, government, and industrial clients in Israel and around the world. Its ecosystem is engineered for tactical superiority and spans multirotor cargo platforms, long-endurance fixed-wing VTOL aircraft, high-speed FPV systems, and a counter-UAV suite that includes an autonomous aerial interceptor. The company specializes in composite materials technologies and airborne system structures, holds AS9100 aviation quality certification, and builds to Western supply-chain standards, including Blue UAS and NDAA compliance. For more information, visit project35ltd.com.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit www.t3dfns.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Project35, T3 Defense's acquisition strategy, the expected revenues and financial performance of Project35, and the expected contribution of Project35's platforms and capabilities to the T3 Defense portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with integrating and operating acquired businesses, changes in defense spending and procurement cycles, geopolitical developments, and other risks described in T3 Defense's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. T3 Defense Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contact us:

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Project35

Gandi Kokton, CEO

office@project35.co.il

project35ltd.com

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9612

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08b0b849-2eb4-46eb-a3a2-a0ffe4172ac0