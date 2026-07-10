Associa Cares Earmarks $100,000 for Venezuela Earthquake Relief

DALLAS, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, and Associa Cares, Associa’s nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to families affected by natural and man-made disasters, have earmarked $100,000 to support earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela.

The funding will help provide relief to affected communities through partnerships with trusted nongovernmental organizations, Associa branches, and vendor partners.

“Our hearts are with every family and community in Venezuela facing the aftermath of this disaster,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares. “Many within the Associa family have personal connections to Venezuela, and we are committed to responding with compassion, urgency and meaningful support. Through trusted partners, we hope to help provide critical relief to communities working through unimaginable loss and uncertainty.”

Team members from Association Services of Florida and Premier Association Services will host a charity event to help raise additional funds for the relief effort. The event will support Associa Cares’ ongoing commitment to helping families and communities recover after natural and man-made disasters.

“We are grateful for the compassion shown by our team members, branches and vendor partners as we come together to support those affected,” added Knoop. “This is what community means: showing up for one another in moments of need.”

To donate or request assistance, visit www.associacares.org.

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About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a 501(c)(3) non-profit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $6.1 million to more than 4,300 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies. Please contact info@associacares.org for questions about Associa Cares. Learn more at www.associacares.org.

Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.