PatchMD Adds a Topical Berberine Patch to Its Lineup

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PatchMD, the supplement maker that introduced the first topical vitamin patch in 2009, has launched its newest product, the Berberine Patch, a once-daily patch that delivers berberine and five supporting plant and nutrient extracts through the skin to help with appetite regulation, blood sugar metabolism, and daily nutrient intake. The addition arrives as U.S. consumer spending on berberine has climbed toward $1 billion a year and as more shoppers look for an ingredient they can read on a label rather than a pill they have to swallow.



Berberine spent the past two years as one of the most searched supplement ingredients in the country. After social media popularized it under the nickname “nature’s Ozempic,” the category saw a sharp jump in demand. Market research firm Fact.MR values the berberine supplement market at about $897 million in 2024 and projects it will roughly double to $2.05 billion by 2034. DataHorizzon Research reports a similar path, with North America holding close to 37 percent of global sales.



The interest tracks two public health numbers. About 34 million Americans have diabetes and close to half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure or take medication for it, according to figures cited across market research on the category. Berberine has been studied for its effect on blood sugar and insulin resistance, which is a large part of why consumers who want a natural approach keep reaching for it.



PatchMD is meeting that demand with a delivery format rather than another capsule. The Berberine Patch is worn for eight hours on clean, dry, hair-free skin, on the shoulder, back, or hip, and is rotated to a new spot each day. Because it works through the skin, it skips the digestive system, which is the same reason the company’s customers with absorption issues have used its patches for years.



The formula pairs berberine extract with fucoxanthin from brown seaweed, green tea extract for EGCG, pomegranate seed oil, vitamin C, and African mango seed extract. Each ingredient was chosen for a specific role in appetite, metabolism, or antioxidant support, and the patch is free of gluten, latex, lactose, sugar, and synthetic fillers.



“Berberine is a plant compound, not a drug, and it is not a GLP-1 medication or a substitute for one,” said Earl Halley, PatchMD’s founder and chief executive. “People on prescription weight-loss medication often eat far less and can fall short on nutrients, and people who prefer a natural route want appetite and blood sugar support without a pill. This patch was built for both, and we wanted the label to say exactly what is in it.”



Halley framed the launch as a read on where the category is heading. “The last two years rewarded loud marketing, and the market is now correcting toward transparency,” he said. “Shoppers are checking ingredient panels and third-party testing before they buy. A clear name and a formula you can verify are becoming the price of entry.”



Learn more about the Berberine Patch and its full ingredient list at https://www.patchmd.com/berberine-patch.html

About PatchMD

PatchMD is a Las Vegas supplement company founded in 2009 and is the originator of the topical vitamin patch. Its products are developed by the company’s formulation team, made in the United States in FDA-registered facilities, and third-party tested for purity. The company serves customers who struggle with pills, including bariatric, chronic illness, and special-needs populations, and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee across its line of more than 20 patches. More information is available at https://www.patchmd.com/best-weight-loss-patches.html

Media Contact

hello@patchmd.com | 1-855-789-9773



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Berberine Patch does not contain GLP-1, is not a GLP-1 receptor agonist, and is not a replacement for prescription medication. Individual results vary. Speak with a healthcare provider before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or managing a health condition. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children under 18.



https://thenewsfront.com/patchmd-adds-a-topical-berberine-patch-to-its-lineup/