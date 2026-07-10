Thousands of eXp Realty Agents Recognized in 2026 RealTrends City Rankings





BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced that 2,783 eXp Realty agents and teams earned placements in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings, with the brokerage securing over 1,300 No. 1 local finishes and top positions across many of North America's most competitive residential real estate markets.

"Every ranking on this list represents an agent or team who earned their place through exceptional service and consistent performance," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "I'm proud of the work it took to get here. It's not easy, and they made it look that way. That's the kind of work that deserves to be recognized."

Among the standout achievements:

2,783 eXp agents and teams earned placements in the RealTrends City Rankings.

877 eXp teams claimed the top local ranking in their markets.

514 individual eXp agents finished No. 1 in their respective cities.

Scottsdale, Arizona, produced the highest collective output of any eXp city, with 18 ranked agents and teams generating a combined $1.57 billion in sales volume and 2,589 transaction sides.

Charlotte, North Carolina, led all eXp markets with 24 ranked agents and teams, representing the company's largest concentration of local honorees.



The rankings also underscore eXp's ability to compete in some of the country's busiest housing markets. In Phoenix, Arizona, eXp ranked No. 1 in total sales volume among major brokerages represented in the rankings, while San Diego, Orlando, Miami, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Austin all posted top-four finishes in either transaction sides, sales volume, or both.

This year's results show eXp continuing to gain traction in fast-growing metropolitan areas where competition for both consumers and top-producing agents remains especially strong. From billion-dollar production in Scottsdale to leading sales volume in Phoenix and deep representation in Charlotte, the rankings reflect the strength and geographic reach of eXp's agent network.

Unlike national production rankings, the RealTrends City Rankings provide a market-by-market view of performance, offering insight into which brokerages are building meaningful local market share.

About AGNT, Inc. (AGNT)

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, eXp Realty's market position, agent and team performance, and ability to attract and retain top-producing agents in competitive housing markets. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e2b3a63-451d-4e9a-94ea-5b43cc0158df