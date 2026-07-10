Attention Long-Term Shareholders of Embecta Corp. (NSADAQ: EMBC); Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS); Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG); and ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EMBECTA CORP. (NASDAQ: EMBC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) (“Embecta” or the “Company”) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

WHAT IS THE INVESTIGATION ABOUT? Grabar Law Office is investigating allegations that Embecta's officers and directors failed to maintain appropriate oversight concerning the Company's business operations, sales performance, forecasting processes, internal controls, and public disclosures.

If you have held Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) shares since prior to November 25, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/embecta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) repeatedly reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance and emphasized the stability and resilience of its pen needle business while allegedly failing to disclose adverse trends affecting that segment. On May 5, 2026, Embecta announced second quarter fiscal 2026 results that were significantly below prior expectations. The Company disclosed that revenue had declined substantially and reduced its fiscal year 2026 guidance. Embecta attributed the disappointing results primarily to weakness in its U.S. business, including share loss within its pen needle product category, softness in market volumes, pricing pressures, inventory reductions at certain accounts, and other adverse market dynamics. Following these disclosures, Embecta's stock price fell dramatically, declining from $9.25 per share on May 4, 2026 to $3.90 per share on May 5, 2026, representing a decline of more than 57% in a single trading session.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you are a current Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) shareholder who has continuously held Embecta shares since before November 25, 2025, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/embecta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can pursue claims on behalf of Embecta against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct and seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, accountability, and shareholder value as well as a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. #EMBC $EMBC #Embecta

ERASCA, INC. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) ("Erasca" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

WHAT IS THE INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and other relief through a shareholder derivative action including a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities class action, investors allege that Erasca made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

April 2026 Disclosures: On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder what has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you may have the ability to seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and other relief through a shareholder derivative action including a court approved incentive award. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

HUB GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: HUBG):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hub Group, Inc. breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth; and (2) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUBG #HubGroup #HUBG

ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM).

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of ZoomInfo breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM), shares prior to November 3, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/zoominfo2-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements when they repeatedly assured investors that: ZoomInfo's business was experiencing improving growth; customer retention was strengthening; enterprise ("upmarket") demand was accelerating; AI products such as Copilot, GTM Workspace, GTM Studio, and Operations were driving meaningful adoption and future growth; the Company was well-positioned to benefit from the transition to AI-powered go-to-market software; and the Company's financial guidance accurately reflected its business prospects.

It is alleged that these statements were materially misleading because defendants allegedly concealed deterioration in the core business by allegedly failing to disclose that: ZoomInfo's legacy seat-based subscription business was slowing; customer retention—particularly among down-market customers—was weakening; customers were increasingly moving toward consumption-based pricing models rather than traditional seat licenses; customers were increasingly developing their own internal AI-driven go-to-market capabilities; and these trends were materially impairing the Company's future growth prospects despite management's optimistic public statements.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM), shares prior to November 3, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/zoominfo2-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#ZoomInfo #GTM $GTM

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com