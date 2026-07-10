Seegnal Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

CALGARY, AB, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative healthcare technology focused on mitigating medication risks, today announced that its common shares will commence trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, "FSE") today, July 10, 2026, under the ticker symbol "2I1” (WKN: A41FV7).

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SEGN" (ISIN: CA81573E1060).

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest and most established trading venues by market capitalization and is operated by Deutsche Börse AG. The company’s stock quotation on the FSE is expected to increase the Company's visibility and accessibility among European and international investors.

About Seegnal

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) is an innovative healthcare technology company dedicated to reducing medication-related harm where care begins. The Company’s SaaS-based clinical decision support platform is designed to help clinicians prescribe with greater precision by integrating patient-specific data at the point of care, including medications, laboratory results, renal function, allergies, age, and other relevant risk factors. By delivering more targeted, context-aware medication alerts within existing clinical workflows, Seegnal aims to reduce alert fatigue, support safer prescribing, and advance a more personalized standard of patient care. Seegnal’s technology is deployed across healthcare settings and is used by approximately 15,000 clinicians in daily practice. For additional Company information, please visit https://www.seegnal.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Elad Bibi-Aviv

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (929) 248 4652

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

seegnal@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the commencement and continuation of trading of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2I1"; the anticipated increase in the Company's visibility and accessibility among European and international investors as a result of the FSE listing; and the continued trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SEGN". Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: trading on the FSE may not result in increased visibility, accessibility, or liquidity for the Company's common shares among European or international investors; and the anticipated benefits of the FSE listing may not be realized as expected or at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.