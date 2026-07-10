Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) Intends to Sign Cooperation Agreement with AI Intelligent Imaging and Data Platform Company; Initial Cooperation Expected to Generate Approximately US$1.0 million in Profit

Proposed cooperation is expected to support Jiuzi’s AI intelligent imaging and data platform commercialization strategy

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) (“Jiuzi” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company intends to sign a cooperation agreement with a company specializing in AI intelligent imaging and data platform technologies (the “Partner”). Under the proposed cooperation, the parties plan to collaborate on AI-enabled intelligent imaging, data processing, platform deployment and commercial scenario implementation. Subject to execution of the cooperation agreement and successful implementation of the initial cooperation project, the Company expects the proposed cooperation to generate approximately US$1.0 million in profit for Jiuzi during the initial cooperation phase.

The proposed cooperation is expected to support Jiuzi’s ongoing AI intelligent imaging and data platform strategy. The Company has been preparing to advance the development of its next-generation AI intelligent imaging platform in accordance with its established strategic roadmap and to make systematic preparations for subsequent commercial deployment. Through the proposed cooperation, Jiuzi intends to accelerate product validation, project implementation and commercialization across enterprise intelligent imaging and data application scenarios.

The Company expects the proposed cooperation to focus on practical deployment and revenue conversion, including joint solution adaptation, scenario-based pilot validation, AI recognition and scene analysis, automated content tagging and intelligent image filtering, multimodal data fusion, data pipeline optimization and cloud-based system deployment. Jiuzi believes that these areas are consistent with the platform capabilities previously outlined by the Company and may help transform AI imaging and data technologies into commercially deployable enterprise solutions.

Strategic Rationale

Jiuzi believes that enterprise demand for intelligent imaging systems is shifting from single-function algorithm validation toward integrated, scalable and deployable platform solutions. As data volumes increase and business scenarios become more complex, customers increasingly require real-time analytics, compliance-ready data processing, cross-scenario adaptability and stable system architecture. The proposed cooperation is intended to help Jiuzi further evaluate the market applicability and monetization potential of its AI intelligent imaging and data platform.

Management believes that the expected profit contribution from the initial cooperation phase, while subject to execution and implementation uncertainties, may provide a practical reference point for Jiuzi’s AI commercialization roadmap and support the Company’s continued efforts to expand AI-related business opportunities in domestic and international markets.

CEO Commentary

Mr. Hongye Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Jiuzi Holdings, commented:

“We believe the proposed cooperation represents a practical step in the commercialization of Jiuzi’s AI intelligent imaging and data platform. By working with a specialized AI intelligent imaging and data platform company, we aim to accelerate scenario validation, solution deployment and commercial implementation, while continuing to build an integrated technology platform that connects AI recognition, data processing and enterprise decision support.”

“The expected profit contribution from the initial cooperation phase, if realized, would demonstrate the commercial potential of our AI strategy and provide an important foundation for subsequent project expansion. We will continue to pursue disciplined, results-oriented cooperation opportunities that support long-term shareholder value.”

No Assurance and Implementation Conditions

The proposed cooperation agreement has not yet been executed, and the expected profit contribution remains subject to contract execution, project implementation, customer acceptance, cost control, payment collection and other customary business and operational conditions. There can be no assurance that the Company will enter into the proposed cooperation agreement, complete the initial cooperation project, realize the expected profit, or achieve any anticipated strategic or commercial benefits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s intention to sign a cooperation agreement with an AI intelligent imaging and data platform company, the expected scope, timing, implementation and profit contribution of the proposed cooperation, the development and commercialization of the Company’s AI intelligent imaging and data platform, and the Company’s future growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: coco@jzxn.com