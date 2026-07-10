Suntex Enterprises Closes In On International Expansion with Proposed $400 Million Canadian Mixed-Use Development

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) today announced that it is engaged in advanced discussions regarding a proposed development collaboration for an initial mixed-use development project in Canada with an estimated development value of approximately $400 million.

If completed, the project would represent Suntex’s first international development initiative and the largest development opportunity in the Company’s history.

The Canadian project represents the first of four mixed-use developments currently under evaluation across Canada and the United States. Collectively, these opportunities are expected to generate more than $1 billion in potential revenue to the Company over the next three to five years, subject to ongoing discussions and the execution of definitive agreements.

The discussions involve a proposed partnership between Suntex Enterprises and a well established private Canadian development group with decades of experience in large-scale land development and mixed-use projects. The parties are evaluating opportunities to combine their respective expertise, with the Canadian development group contributing its extensive development experience and Suntex leveraging its integrated construction, infrastructure, and development platform to pursue projects across Canada and the United States.

The proposed collaboration is intended to establish a long-term framework for identifying, developing, and executing large-scale mixed-use developments. Management believes the complementary capabilities of both organizations position them to pursue increasingly complex development opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to execution and capital allocation.

Should a partnership be finalized, the Company expects individual developments to be supported primarily through project-level financing that is already secured. Unlike traditional corporate financing, project-level financing is generally secured at the asset level, aligning development capital directly with each individual project rather than the Company’s overall balance sheet. Management believes this approach provides greater financial flexibility while supporting disciplined capital allocation and reducing reliance on traditional corporate equity financing as development opportunities expand.

Over the past several months, Suntex has continued building a diversified operating platform across construction, infrastructure, land development, real estate, manufacturing, and consumer products. Management believes these capabilities position the Company to participate in larger and more sophisticated development opportunities while creating multiple avenues for long-term shareholder value.

“This opportunity reflects the direction we’ve been working toward,” said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Suntex Enterprises. “Our objective has never been simply to increase the number of projects we pursue, but to continually improve the quality, scale, and long-term value of those opportunities. As our operating platform continues to mature, we believe Suntex is becoming increasingly well-positioned to participate alongside established industry leaders on larger and more complex developments.”

“The projects currently under evaluation represent only a portion of the opportunities our team is actively pursuing. We remain committed to building a disciplined pipeline of developments that create long-term shareholder value through responsible capital allocation and operational execution. As we continue to execute our strategy, we believe the size, quality, and scope of opportunities available to Suntex will continue to expand, supporting our long-term objective of building a diversified development platform capable of competing at the highest levels of the industry.”

The Company expects to provide additional updates, as appropriate, as discussions progress and definitive agreements are executed, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is a diversified holding company focused on construction, infrastructure, land development, real estate, manufacturing, and consumer products. Through its portfolio of subsidiaries, the Company is building an integrated operating platform designed to originate, develop, construct, and manage real assets while creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution and responsible capital allocation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding proposed collaborations, development projects, estimated project values, potential revenue opportunities, financing structures, future business opportunities, anticipated development activities, and the Company’s strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and management’s present beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed, proposed collaborations or development projects will be completed, financing will be obtained, or anticipated revenues or opportunities will be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Suntex Enterprises undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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