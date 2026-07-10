Alertsify Launches Automated, Broker-Connected Trade Execution Platform for Independent Traders

MIAMI, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alertsify, a copy trading platform, has introduced a service that automates trade execution for independent traders and their subscribers, connecting directly to brokerage accounts to synchronize trades in real time.





The rise of social media has fundamentally changed how traders build audiences. Today, thousands of independent traders share market insights, educate aspiring investors, and cultivate loyal communities across platforms like Discord, X, and YouTube. Yet despite their growing influence, turning trading expertise into a sustainable business has remained a challenge.

Most trading communities still rely on manual trade alerts, requiring followers to receive a notification, open their brokerage accounts, and place trades themselves. In fast-moving markets, even a delay of a few seconds can significantly impact execution. At the same time, the industry continues to face a credibility problem, with screenshots and selective trade histories often replacing verifiable performance.

Recognizing these challenges, Alertsify has built a platform designed to help independent traders transform their expertise into scalable businesses while giving followers access to automated, broker-connected trade execution backed by verified performance.

The idea behind Alertsify stemmed from a simple observation: many talented traders excel at identifying market opportunities, but few have the technology needed to scale their expertise beyond chat groups and manual alerts. What began as a Discord-based alert service has since evolved into an automated copy trading platform that enables experienced traders to offer real-time trade execution directly to their subscribers. Instead of manually copying entries, followers can connect their brokerage accounts and have trades executed automatically the moment a lead trader places an order.

For traders, this removes the need to build proprietary infrastructure or spend valuable time managing manual alerts. Instead, they can focus on refining their strategies, growing their communities, and generating recurring subscription revenue while the platform handles execution in the background. Today, Alertsify supports more than 3,000 traders, integrates with over nine brokerage platforms, has facilitated more than $250 million in executed orders, and delivers average copy execution speeds of under 250 milliseconds.

"Independent traders have become educators, analysts, and community builders, but the technology available to support their businesses hasn't evolved at the same pace," said Zach Cohen, founder of Alertsify. "We built Alertsify to remove that gap by giving traders the infrastructure to monetize verified expertise while ensuring followers receive the same execution in real time."

Beyond automation, the company believes the future of trading depends on rebuilding trust. As retail participation in financial markets continues to grow, transparency has become an increasingly important differentiator. While many traders have built sizeable online audiences, proving long-term consistency remains difficult when performance is based solely on screenshots or selectively shared trades. For followers, distinguishing genuine expertise from marketing has become one of the industry's biggest challenges.

Alertsify addresses this by connecting directly with supported brokerage platforms, allowing performance to be tied to verified execution rather than self-reported results. The goal is to give both traders and followers greater confidence that performance reflects actual trading activity rather than curated highlights.

"I'd rather show a real losing trade than post a fake winning one," Zach added. "Trust is built over time through transparency, not hype. We believe traders who consistently deliver real results deserve technology that helps them build lasting businesses around that credibility."

The platform is designed to create value for both sides of the trading ecosystem. Experienced traders gain the infrastructure needed to launch subscription-based businesses without building complex execution systems from scratch, while followers benefit from automated copy trading that removes the delays associated with manual execution. Rather than rushing to enter positions after receiving an alert, subscribers receive trades automatically through connected brokerage accounts, helping preserve execution quality across different market conditions. This combination of transparency, automation, and speed shifts the relationship between traders and their audiences from one built on speculation to one supported by verifiable performance and reliable execution.

Looking ahead, Alertsify plans to continue expanding its brokerage integrations while further improving execution performance, making automated copy trading accessible across a wider range of trading styles and investment strategies. The company's broader vision is to become the platform where skilled traders transform verified market expertise into scalable businesses without compromising transparency or execution quality. As independent trading continues to evolve beyond online communities into sustainable entrepreneurial ventures, Alertsify believes the next phase of the industry will be defined not only by market insight but also by the technology that enables that insight to be delivered accurately, transparently, and at scale.

About Alertsify

Alertsify is an automated copy trading platform that enables traders to monetize their expertise through broker-connected trade execution. The platform allows experienced traders to share verified trading strategies with subscribers, whose trades are executed automatically in real time across connected brokerage accounts. Supporting more than 3,000 traders and integrations with over nine brokerage platforms, Alertsify has facilitated over $250 million in executed orders while maintaining an average copy execution speed of under 250 milliseconds. By combining transparency, automation, and execution technology, Alertsify helps independent traders build scalable subscription businesses while providing followers with a more efficient and reliable trading experience.

Media Contact

Company: Alertsify

Contact: Michael Zozulia

Email: Mp@alertsify.com

Phone: 631-559-7367

Website: alertsify.com

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