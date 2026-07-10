Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Herbjorn Hansson, increased holding in NAT

 | Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited Nordic American Tankers Limited

 
Friday, July 10, 2026


Dear Shareholders and Investors,

I am pleased to inform you that I have today bought 100,000 shares at $6.03 per share, bringing my holdings in NAT to 5,700,000 shares.

Following these transactions, the Hansson family owns 11,700,000 shares in NAT.

As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.

We have an excellent market for our vessels.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see

www.nat.bm


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                       
 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


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