Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Herbjorn Hansson, increased holding in NAT



Friday, July 10, 2026



Dear Shareholders and Investors,

I am pleased to inform you that I have today bought 100,000 shares at $6.03 per share, bringing my holdings in NAT to 5,700,000 shares.



Following these transactions, the Hansson family owns 11,700,000 shares in NAT.



As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.

We have an excellent market for our vessels.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see

www.nat.bm



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.



Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



