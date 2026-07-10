INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) (“GRAIL” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired GRAIL common stock during the period from May 13, 2025 through February 19, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired GRAIL common stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 4, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

The Company, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, develops liquid biopsy-based cancer detection technology. GRAIL’s Galleri test is designed to screen for more than 50 cancer types through a single blood draw.

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the NHS-Galleri trial, as structured and executed within its three-year follow-up period, was insufficient to demonstrate whether GRAIL’s primary endpoint — a statistically significant reduction in Stage III-IV cancers — was achievable; and (ii) Defendants repeatedly declined to share detailed top-line data or other results from the trial that may have revealed adverse trends, including the possibility that a materially longer timeline or different study design would be necessary.

On February 19, 2026, GRAIL disclosed that the trial’s primary endpoint had not been met. The Company acknowledged that a longer follow-up period would likely be needed to draw adequate comparisons between study arms. On this news, shares of GRAIL common stock fell from a close of $101.53 per share to a close of $50.21 per share, a decline of approximately 50.55% in a single trading day.

If you are a GRAIL investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com