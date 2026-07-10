Maqro City Tbilisi Opens Remote-Purchase Option for Foreign Buyers in Georgia's Low-Tax Market

Tbilisi, Georgia, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maqro City Tbilisi, a premium residential complex in Tbilisi from Maqro Development, the group behind Green Budapest and Green Diamond, today announced a purchase process that allows foreign buyers to acquire apartments almost entirely from abroad, backed by Georgia's low taxation and open foreign-ownership framework.

Under the process, buyers can sign the preliminary purchase agreement for a Maqro City Tbilisi unit remotely and need to be present in person only for the final ownership registration at the National Agency of Public Registry.

The announcement leans on ownership and tax rules that are unusually straightforward for a cross-border buyer. Residential purchases in Georgia carry no purchase tax, and rental income is taxed at a flat 5%. Foreign nationals can buy residential property on the same legal terms as Georgian citizens, with no special permit, no residency requirement, and no local partner.

That framework is drawing more foreign capital into the market. According to Galt & Taggart, the share of new-build apartment sales going to Georgian citizens fell from 85% in 2023 to 77% in 2025, putting non-Georgian buyers at close to a quarter of tracked transactions. Galt & Taggart data show 42,388 apartments sold across Tbilisi during 2025, with total transaction value near $3.57 billion, and an average residential rental yield of 8.6% for the period.

Maqro City Tbilisi said the development is designed around the parts of a foreign purchase that usually cause friction: signing papers in a country you are not in, renovating a unit you have never seen, and managing a tenant several time zones away. Units are handed over move-in ready, finished down to built-in kitchen appliances and fitted bathrooms, so there is no renovation to organize from abroad. Day-to-day operations sit with Maqro Management, which handles letting the apartment if an owner ends up an absentee landlord.

Maqro City is a single development of 100,000 square metres, 17 buildings and 4,000 homes. The apartments under construction in Tbilisi are currently available through a 0% internal installment plan direct from the developer, which skips a bank mortgage and lets a buyer commit during construction and pay in stages without the interest a mortgage would add.

For an entrepreneur weighing where to put capital outside their home market, the appeal is as much operational as financial. Georgia keeps the tax and ownership rules simple, and the development is built to be owned from a distance.

About Maqro Development LLC

Maqro Development LLC is a Georgia-based real estate developer specializing in modern residential communities. The company is behind landmark projects including Green Budapest, Green Diamond, and Maqro City Tbilisi. With a focus on quality construction, move-in-ready homes, and investor-friendly solutions, Maqro Development makes property ownership in Georgia accessible for both local and international buyers.

Website: https://maqrocitytbilisi.com/en/live

Company Name: Maqro Development LLC

Contact Person: Nika Shinjikashvili

Email: info@maqrocitytbilisi.com

Address: Tbilisi, Georgia, Noe Ramishvili Street N30

Website: https://maqrocitytbilisi.com/en/live





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