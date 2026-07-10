Vmake Labs Launches Brainrot Marketing Video Styles to Help Small Businesses Turn Products into Viral Social Videos





PALO ALTO, Calif., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vmake Labs today announced the launch of its Brainrot Marketing video styles, giving small business owners, e-commerce sellers, brand owners, and social media managers a faster way to turn ordinary product photos into viral social video content.

Built for social first-marketers who need to capture attention, drive traffic, and test creative ideas quickly across TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and other short-form platforms, Vmake Labs allows users to upload a single product image, choose a Brainrot-inspired video style, and generate a ready-to-post marketing video in seconds.

Brainrot Marketing? It’s Our Signature.

Brainrot-style videos have become one of the most recognizable creative languages on social media: loud, lo-fi, chaotic, surreal, and unapologetically weird. While others viewed it as an unmarketable internet joke, Vmake Labs is the first to turn this high-velocity culture into a practical, conversion-focused product marketing format. Users simply upload a product image and choose from a diverse, trend-responsive library of Brainrot-inspired styles that is continuously updated to reflect what is taking off on social media. Vmake Labs instantly transforms the product into a social-first video that perfectly blends raw meme culture with commercial storytelling.

For social media marketing, Vmake Labs bridges the gap between fast-moving internet trends and product discovery. Brainrot content is no longer just an online joke — it has become a practical creative format for driving organic traffic, engagement, and brand awareness.

“Over the past year, we’ve been studying how e-commerce brands and small business owners struggle to keep up with the breakneck speed of social video,” said Cyril, Marketing Manager at Vmake Labs. “They don’t just need more videos; they need content that stops the scroll. We saw Brainrot dominating the algorithms and realized no one was building a serious tool for it. We chose to be the first to productize it, allowing anyone to match the exact language of the internet in seconds. It’s unapologetically weird, but that is exactly why it works as a growth engine.”

Beyond Brainrot: One Product Image, Multiple Video Styles

While Brainrot Marketing is one of Vmake Labs’ signature formats, the platform is designed as a broader AI social video studio for product marketing. From a single product image, users can generate an entire content matrix across different creative directions.

Vmake Labs also gives users instant access to:

UGC styles: Authentic-feeling unboxing, how-to guides, try-on videos, before-and-after comparisons, and product demos.

Creative templates: Trending visual AI effects, AI-generated scenes, surreal product moments, and platform-native creative formats.

TVC-style ads: Polished product storytelling, premium brand visuals, and high-fidelity campaign-ready videos.

This gives marketing teams and business owners a flexible way to test different creative angles without needing a production crew, scriptwriter, designer, editor, or complex prompt-engineering workflow.

Built for Fast Social Traffic and Creative Testing

For many small businesses and brands, the challenge is not simply producing one video. It is creating enough relevant video content to test hooks, follow trends, stay visible in social feeds, and understand what actually drives views, clicks, and sales.

Vmake Labs is built to reduce that production friction. A brand can test a Brainrot video for awareness, a UGC-style video for trust-building, a creative template for trend participation, and a TVC-style ad for more polished storytelling — all starting from the same product image.

By reducing production time from days to seconds, Vmake Labs helps small business owners, e-commerce sellers, brand teams, and social media managers publish faster, test more consistently, and respond to cultural moments before they disappear.

Turning Social Content into a Side Income Engine

Vmake Labs also supports a growing group of creators who use social media not only to build an audience, but also to generate side income through product recommendations and affiliate marketing. From home, lifestyle, cooking, beauty, parenting, and niche community creators to trend-driven short-form video makers, many creators need a fast way to turn everyday products into attention-grabbing videos that can drive clicks, engagement, and sales.

With Brainrot Marketing video styles, creators can quickly transform affiliate products, e-commerce finds, or sponsored items into highly shareable short-form videos without filming a full production from scratch. For creators building income streams through TikTok Shop, Amazon affiliates, Shopee, Temu, or other commerce platforms, Vmake Labs makes it easier to produce more product-led content, test different creative angles, and keep up with fast-changing social trends.

Availability

Vmake Labs’ Brainrot Marketing video styles are now available to users through Vmake Labs. Users can upload a product photo, select a Brainrot style, and generate a ready-to-post social video in seconds.

One product image. Any style. From Brainrot to UGC, creative templates, and TVC-style ads — Vmake Labs helps brands turn products into social videos built for attention.

About Vmake Labs

Vmake Labs is an AI-powered social video content studio built for small businesses, brand owners, e-commerce sellers, creators, and marketing teams. Through Vmake Labs, users can turn product images into social-ready marketing videos across Brainrot Marketing, UGC styles, creative templates, and TVC-style ads.

Vmake Labs helps businesses reduce the friction of video production, test creative ideas faster, and create product content designed for today’s short-form social media environment.

Connect with Us:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Vmake_ai

X (Twitter): https://x.com/VmakeAI

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vmake.ai

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/TUbzh3mTtz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vmake.ai/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a24be45b-43cc-4150-9e2f-0e7e83b7b8cd