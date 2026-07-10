Bright MLS June 2026 Housing Market Report: Housing market strong through the first half of the year

North Bethesda, Md., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Both buyers and sellers were active last month, as the spring homebuying season extended into the summer. There were 23,278 closed sales across the Bright MLS service area in June, a 7.3% increase compared to a year ago. New pending sales were up 3.9% year-over-year. Even though mortgage rates remain in the 6.5% range, buyers are acting now, perhaps concerned about higher rates later in the year.

Listing activity has rebounded after a slow start to the year. A total of 25,649 new listings came onto the market in June, an 8.2% gain from a year ago. More inventory has been a key factor bringing more homebuyers into the market.

“The Mid-Atlantic market continues to be driven by higher-end sales,” said Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant. "Higher-income and repeat-buyers are most active, while moderate-income and first-time buyers are often shut out.”

Those higher-income buyers put upward pressure on home prices in the region. The median sold price in June was $460,000, a 2.3% year-over-year increase and a new record high for the Bright MLS service area.

Key Facts – Mid-Atlantic Region, June 2026

Home Prices: The median sold price was $460,000, up 2.3% from June 2025, and a new record high for the region.

The median sold price was $460,000, up 2.3% from June 2025, and a new record high for the region. New Pending Sales: There were 22,817 new contracts on homes in June, a 3.9% increase from a year ago.

There were 22,817 new contracts on homes in June, a 3.9% increase from a year ago. New Listings: Sellers brought 25,649 new listings to the market, an 8.2% year-over-year increase.

Sellers brought 25,649 new listings to the market, an 8.2% year-over-year increase. Inventory: Total active listings at the end of June reached 49,413, a 12.8% increase from last year.

Total active listings at the end of June reached 49,413, a 12.8% increase from last year. Market Pace: The median days on market held steady at 11 days in June.

The median days on market held steady at 11 days in June. Showings: Showing activity dipped 1.4% compared to June 2025, with 389,661 total showings.

Philadelphia Metro Overview

The number of closed sales across the Philadelphia metro area was 4.0% higher than last year, and new pending sales were up 6.9% year-over-year.

The median sold price in June was $430,000, a new record high for the region.

Homes continue to sell quickly. The median days on market was 10 in June.

Overall active listings at the end of the month was 12.4% higher than last year. Despite these supply gains, inventory in the Philadelphia metro area is still tight, at just 53% of 2019 levels.

Tight inventory suggests it will continue to be a seller’s market throughout much of the region, and home prices will continue to rise.

Baltimore Metro Overview

There were 3,200 closed sales last month, a 4.0% increase over last year and the strongest year-over-year gain since last September.

A total of 3,342 new listings came onto the market in June, a 4.1% gain from a year ago.

At the end of June, there was a total of 6,752 active listings across the Baltimore metro area, which is 17.4% higher than last year. Single-family inventory remains tight, however, with active listings of detached homes still less than half of 2019 levels.

Affordability is the biggest constraint on the market, with prices hitting a new record high last month.

Washington, D.C. Metro Overview