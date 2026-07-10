Bright MLS June 2026 Housing Market Report: Housing market strong through the first half of the year

North Bethesda, Md., July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Both buyers and sellers were active last month, as the spring homebuying season extended into the summer. There were 23,278 closed sales across the Bright MLS service area in June, a 7.3% increase compared to a year ago. New pending sales were up 3.9% year-over-year. Even though mortgage rates remain in the 6.5% range, buyers are acting now, perhaps concerned about higher rates later in the year.
Listing activity has rebounded after a slow start to the year. A total of 25,649 new listings came onto the market in June, an 8.2% gain from a year ago. More inventory has been a key factor bringing more homebuyers into the market.
“The Mid-Atlantic market continues to be driven by higher-end sales,” said Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant. "Higher-income and repeat-buyers are most active, while moderate-income and first-time buyers are often shut out.”
Those higher-income buyers put upward pressure on home prices in the region. The median sold price in June was $460,000, a 2.3% year-over-year increase and a new record high for the Bright MLS service area.
Key Facts – Mid-Atlantic Region, June 2026
- Home Prices: The median sold price was $460,000, up 2.3% from June 2025, and a new record high for the region.
- New Pending Sales: There were 22,817 new contracts on homes in June, a 3.9% increase from a year ago.
- New Listings: Sellers brought 25,649 new listings to the market, an 8.2% year-over-year increase.
- Inventory: Total active listings at the end of June reached 49,413, a 12.8% increase from last year.
- Market Pace: The median days on market held steady at 11 days in June.
- Showings: Showing activity dipped 1.4% compared to June 2025, with 389,661 total showings.
Philadelphia Metro Overview
- The number of closed sales across the Philadelphia metro area was 4.0% higher than last year, and new pending sales were up 6.9% year-over-year.
- The median sold price in June was $430,000, a new record high for the region.
- Homes continue to sell quickly. The median days on market was 10 in June.
- Overall active listings at the end of the month was 12.4% higher than last year. Despite these supply gains, inventory in the Philadelphia metro area is still tight, at just 53% of 2019 levels.
- Tight inventory suggests it will continue to be a seller’s market throughout much of the region, and home prices will continue to rise.
Baltimore Metro Overview
- There were 3,200 closed sales last month, a 4.0% increase over last year and the strongest year-over-year gain since last September.
- A total of 3,342 new listings came onto the market in June, a 4.1% gain from a year ago.
- At the end of June, there was a total of 6,752 active listings across the Baltimore metro area, which is 17.4% higher than last year. Single-family inventory remains tight, however, with active listings of detached homes still less than half of 2019 levels.
- Affordability is the biggest constraint on the market, with prices hitting a new record high last month.
Washington, D.C. Metro Overview
- In June, there were 5,274 closed sales across the Washington DC metro area, a 4.4% gain from a year ago.
- A total of 5,452 new listings came onto the market in June, a 3.7% increase compared to last June.
- At the end of the month, there were 11,168 active listings on the market, with inventory up 9.0% year-over-year.
- The median sold price in June was $675,000, just shy of the record high in the region, and a 3.8% increase from a year ago.
- While underlying demand remains strong, the region’s housing market is likely to cool in the second half of the year, as affordability remains a constraint on the market.