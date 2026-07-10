CALX Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching: Robbins LLP Urges Stockholders to Contact the Firm for Information in Advance of the July 27, 2026 Deadline 

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026. Calix engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What are the allegations?

Shareholders allege that Calix, Inc. misled investors regarding its business prospects. According to the complaint, during the class period defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) the Company’s first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components;





(2) that the Company’s advanced supply of memory components was dwindling;





(3) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing negative margin pressure as it was forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices; and





(4) that, as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s margins, business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





Plaintiff alleges that when the truth was revealed on April 21, Calix’s stock price fell $6.93, or 13.98% to close at $42.65 per share on April 22, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Calix, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by July 27, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Calix, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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