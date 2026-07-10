SourcingGPT Revolutionizes Trade Show Sourcing at Eletrolar Show 2026

Wilmington, DE, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourcingGPT.ai, the leading artificial intelligence platform for global sourcing and procurement, today announced the extraordinary success of its official AI sourcing assistant deployment at the Eletrolar Show in Brazil and Mexico. Across a 45,000+ attendee event, over 15,000 buyers actively used the platform to find the right suppliers faster, while organizers accessed a depth of attendee behavioral data that has never existed in the trade show industry — and exhibitors reported receiving more qualified, ready-to-buy visitors than ever before.

The Future of Trade Shows is AI Powered

Buyers Have Spoken: Real Voices from the Show Floor

The most compelling evidence of the platform's impact came directly from the buyers themselves. In on-camera interviews conducted during the event, attendees described a fundamentally transformed sourcing experience.

"The last time I went to Canton Fair, I had a huge headache trying to find what I was looking for. When I arrived here and saw the QR code at the entrance, it made it much easier to find what I wanted, what I needed. It saved me a lot of time. Time is money — we didn't want to waste time and this made things much easier."

—Jhonatas, Buyer at Eletrolar Show 2026

"I found the app very intuitive. I was able to classify the suppliers and locate them easily, making my visits much more practical. The speed was incredible — even when the internet was bad, the app ran very fast. I would search and immediately find the supplier. That was the best feature for me." - Paulo, Buyer at Eletrolar Show 2026

"Very good, easy to use. You can save suppliers and search for suppliers easily, making visits easier and reducing the time walking around the fair, which is sometimes exhausting. I liked it a lot - very, very easy. - Buyer at Eletrolar Show 2026

"It goes straight to the point where you want to be. It optimizes your time. Time is money." - Buyer at Eletrolar Show 2026

"Did you achieve your objective at the show today?"

"Absolutely. Many contacts, many suppliers. I'm very satisfied." - Paulo, Buyer at Eletrolar Show 2026

"Did you achieve more than you expected?"

"Yes, and much more than I expected. It was really great." - Jhonatas, Buyer at Eletrolar Show 2026

The Data Speaks for Itself: A New Era of Trade Show Intelligence

The adoption metrics from the Eletrolar Show highlight a massive shift in buyer behavior. Over the course of the event, the platform recorded extraordinary engagement levels that provided organizers with real-time, actionable intelligence never before available in the exhibition industry.

Metric Result Active Users 15,000+ registered buyers actively engaging with the platform Total AI Interactions 250,000+ intelligent touchpoints between buyers and the platform Supplier & Product Searches 35,000+ targeted searches for specific products, brands, and categories 3D Map Navigation Sessions 40,000+ interactive floor map views with real-time booth routing Exhibitor Saves & Contacts Thousands of digital connections replacing traditional business cards Peak Concurrent Users Nearly 1,000 buyers using the platform simultaneously during prime hours Average Session Duration 54 seconds of focused, high-intent engagement per interaction Mobile Adoption 85% of all usage from mobile devices — buyers used it live on the floor

For Organizers: Data Quality That Changes Everything

For the first time in the history of the exhibition industry, a trade show organizer had access to real-time, granular intelligence about what their buyers actually want — not just how many walked through the door.

Traditional trade show metrics stop at badge scans and footfall counts. SourcingGPT.ai delivered something fundamentally different: intent-level data. The organizer dashboard revealed exactly which product categories buyers were actively searching for, which exhibitors were generating the most genuine interest, and how buyer behavior shifted hour by hour across the event.

Intelligence Layer What Organizers Could See Product Demand Signals Exactly which products, brands, and categories buyers searched for — in real time Exhibitor Interest Ranking Which booths received the most saves, routes, and contact requests — ranked by genuine buyer intent, not random foot traffic 3D Behavioral Heatmap A live visualization of the entire floor showing where buyer attention concentrated, updated continuously Hourly Activity Patterns When buyers were most active, when searches peaked, and when engagement dropped — enabling smarter scheduling Audience Composition Device, browser, and session data revealing how buyers prefer to engage

Over 250,000 data points were captured during the event — each one representing a real buyer action with clear commercial intent. This is not survey data. This is not estimated footfall. This is verified, first-party behavioral intelligence showing what buyers actually did, searched for, and saved.

The implications for the exhibition industry are profound. Organizers can now price booth space based on verified demand data. They can optimize floor plans using actual buyer routing patterns. They can prove exhibitor ROI with hard numbers. And they can sell sponsorships backed by real behavioral insights rather than estimated attendance figures.

As one industry commentator noted on LinkedIn: "Trade shows have never lacked foot traffic — they've lacked a memory layer. For decades, the economic loss happened after the badge scan: buyers forget booths, suppliers lose context, and ROI gets measured in handshakes, not pipeline. When notes, contacts, and intent data are structured in real time, a buyer can justify budget to procurement 90 days later."

For Buyers: The Right Supplier in Minutes, Not Days

The traditional trade show experience for buyers is exhausting and inefficient. Walking miles of aisles, collecting hundreds of business cards, and hoping to stumble upon the right supplier is a model that belongs in the past.

At Eletrolar, over 15,000 buyers experienced something radically different. The SourcingGPT.ai platform matched them with relevant suppliers instantly — based on what they were actually sourcing, not where they happened to walk.

35,000+ targeted searches were conducted by buyers looking for specific products, brands, and categories. The AI matched each search to the most relevant exhibitors on the floor, then provided intelligent routing via the interactive 3D map to guide buyers directly to the right booth. No wasted time. No missed opportunities. No guesswork.

Buyers consistently reported that what previously took an entire day of walking and asking could now be accomplished in minutes. The platform saved exhibitor contacts digitally, captured meeting notes, tracked pricing and MOQs, and delivered a structured post-show summary — eliminating the chaos of paper brochures, scattered business cards, and forgotten conversations.

The comparison to previous trade show experiences was stark. One buyer specifically referenced the difficulty of navigating Canton Fair without such a tool, describing the SourcingGPT.ai experience as a complete transformation of his sourcing workflow.

For Exhibitors: More Business from Buyers Who Are Already Interested

The most frustrating reality for exhibitors at trade shows is simple: most visitors who stop by their booth are not serious buyers. They are collecting brochures, killing time, or simply passing through. The cost of exhibiting is enormous, yet the conversion rate from booth visit to actual business remains painfully low.

SourcingGPT.ai fundamentally changes this equation.

At Eletrolar, the platform routed buyers to exhibitor booths based on verified search intent. When a buyer searched for "LED lighting" or "home appliances" or "audio equipment," the AI identified the most relevant exhibitors and guided the buyer directly to them. By the time a buyer arrived at a booth, they already knew what the exhibitor offered, had reviewed their profile, and had a clear reason to be there.

The result: exhibitors received visitors who were pre-qualified and genuinely interested — not random passersby. Over 40,000 intelligent routing sessions directed buyers to specific booths based on product-level intent. Thousands of digital contact exchanges replaced the traditional business card swap, ensuring that no lead was lost and every connection could be followed up systematically after the show.

For exhibitors, this means higher conversion rates, better quality conversations, and a measurable return on their booth investment. For the first time, they can see exactly how many buyers searched for their product category, how many were routed to their location, and how they ranked against competitors on the same floor.

The White-Label Opportunity: Available for Any Trade Show, Anywhere

The SourcingGPT.ai platform is available as a fully white-labeled solution that can be deployed for any trade show, exhibition, or industry event worldwide. The technology is organizer-branded, requires no hardware installation, and can be live within weeks.

The company is currently in advanced discussions with several of the world's largest trade show groups to integrate this technology into their upcoming events across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. These partnerships will bring AI-powered sourcing intelligence to millions of buyers at the world's most important industry events.

What organizers receive:

• A fully branded AI sourcing assistant for their attendees

• Real-time organizer dashboard with behavioral analytics and 3D heatmaps

• Product demand intelligence showing exactly what buyers are searching for

• Exhibitor ROI reports backed by verified intent data

• Post-show buyer engagement tools that extend the event's value beyond the physical dates

• A new revenue stream through shared-revenue partnership models

The Cost of Not Acting

The trade show industry generates over $30 billion annually, yet the buyer experience has remained largely unchanged for decades. In an era where AI is transforming every industry, trade shows that fail to adopt intelligent matchmaking and data capture technology will find themselves losing exhibitors to competitors who can prove ROI, losing buyers to platforms that offer efficiency, and losing relevance in a world that demands data-driven decision-making.

"Any trade show organizer not deploying AI-powered sourcing intelligence today is leaving extraordinary value on the table — for themselves, their exhibitors, and their buyers," said the SourcingGPT.ai leadership team. "The Eletrolar Show proved that the demand is real, the technology is ready, and the results are undeniable. This is not a future concept. This is happening now. The only question is which organizers will lead and which will be left behind."

About SourcingGPT.ai

SourcingGPT.ai is an advanced artificial intelligence platform designed to streamline global sourcing and procurement. By combining intelligent supplier discovery, automated BOM calculations, shipping and duty estimations, supplier comparison dashboards, and seamless communication tools, SourcingGPT.ai helps buyers save time, increase efficiency, and make better sourcing decisions. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Intertek and major trade show organizers worldwide, SourcingGPT.ai is building the future of verified, data-driven global trade.

SourcingGPT.ai, a leader in AI-driven global trade solutions, has set a new benchmark in trade show sourcing at the Eletrolar Show 2026. By leveraging its cutting-edge AI sourcing agent, SourcingGPT successfully matched over 15,000 buyers with the most suitable suppliers in record time, showcasing the transformative power of its platform.

The Eletrolar Show, a premier event in the electronics and technology sector, witnessed an unprecedented level of efficiency and precision in connecting buyers and suppliers. SourcingGPT's platform, which integrates large language models with real-world sourcing expertise and comprehensive trade data, enabled this seamless interaction, enhancing the overall experience for participants.

Organizers of the Eletrolar Show 2026 were able to unlock industry-first behavioral intelligence, a feature that distinguishes SourcingGPT from traditional sourcing methods. This innovation allowed for a deeper understanding of buyer preferences and supplier capabilities, facilitating more meaningful and productive connections.

"The success at the Eletrolar Show 2026 is a testament to the capabilities of SourcingGPT.ai in revolutionizing the sourcing process," said Minesh Pore, spokesperson for SourcingGPT. "Our platform's ability to analyze and interpret complex trade data in real-time is unparalleled, and we are proud to lead the way in transforming how businesses connect and collaborate globally."

SourcingGPT's AI sourcing agent is designed to optimize procurement decisions across international supply chains, offering companies a strategic advantage in the competitive landscape of global trade. By providing instant access to a vast network of manufacturers and suppliers, the platform empowers businesses to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.

The success story at the Eletrolar Show 2026 underscores the growing importance of AI in the trade industry. As companies continue to seek innovative solutions to streamline their operations, SourcingGPT.ai stands at the forefront, offering unparalleled expertise and technology to meet the evolving needs of the market.

Media Contact:Press Relations

SourcingGPT.aipress@sourcinggpt.ai

The full buyer testimonial video from Eletrolar Show 2026 is available at linkedin.com/SourcingGPT. High-resolution screenshots of the organizer dashboard, including the interactive 3D behavioral heatmap and hourly engagement analytics, are available upon request.

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Press Inquiries

Minesh Pore

Press@sourcinggpt.ai

https://www.sourcinggpt.ai