OGM Group Absorbs WAF, Strengthening Orion Funded’s Leadership in the Spanish-Speaking Prop Trading Market

Dubai, United Arab Emirates





OGM Group, the group behind Orion Funded, today announced the completion of the absorption of WAF, an emerging proprietary trading firm that experienced strong growth within the Spanish-speaking market.

The financial terms of the transaction remain confidential. While industry sources have suggested the deal could be valued in the seven-figure range.

The transaction forms part of OGM Group’s broader strategy to consolidate the proprietary trading sector through selective acquisitions and strategic transactions, while providing continuity for traders affected by firms exiting the market.

As part of the agreement, eligible WAF traders will be offered the opportunity to transition to Orion Funded at no cost. Accounts at breakeven or in drawdown will receive a new Orion account starting from the initial balance, while profitable accounts will be reviewed individually with the objective of preserving their existing balance wherever possible.

The transition is expected to be completed over the coming days and remains subject to Orion Funded’s Terms & Conditions, eligibility requirements, supported jurisdictions and compliance procedures.

David Viota Estévez, CEO of OGM Group, said:

“Over the last three years, we’ve focused on building strong companies, investing in technology and earning the trust of traders. Today, OGM Group is in a position where we can go a step further; not only by growing our own brands, but by bringing great businesses into our ecosystem and giving them the resources to grow even further. This transaction is a reflection of that vision, and it certainly won’t be the last. We’re already in conversations around several other opportunities that, if completed, will continue strengthening OGM Group over the coming months.”

Orion Funded has established itself as one of the leading proprietary trading firms serving Spain and Latin America. The company serves traders in more than 160 countries, was named Prop Firm of the Year 2025 by FundedTrading.com, is listed among the world’s leading proprietary trading firms by Prop Firm Match, and has built a strong reputation for transparent payouts, proprietary technology and operational stability.

For OGM Group, the transaction represents another step in its long-term expansion strategy as it continues investing in technology, infrastructure and strategic growth opportunities across the global proprietary trading industry.

About OGM Group

OGM Group is an international fintech group focused on proprietary trading and financial technology. Through Orion Funded and its portfolio of companies, the Group provides technology, infrastructure and trading solutions to clients in more than 160 countries while pursuing growth through product innovation, strategic acquisitions and commercial partnerships.

Legal Notice

This transaction is a commercial absorption designed to facilitate an orderly transition for eligible traders.

It does not constitute a statutory merger, legal succession or continuation of WAF as a corporate entity. WAF and Orion Funded remain separate legal entities, and Orion Funded does not assume WAF’s historical liabilities, contractual obligations or previous operations.

Any account issued by Orion Funded under this agreement is a new and independent account governed exclusively by Orion Funded’s own Terms & Conditions, trading rules, eligibility requirements, compliance procedures and supported jurisdictions.







Contact

Trexibel S.

Orion Funded

pr@orionfunded.com

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