Data Converter Market Report 2026-2035 | Rising at 6.60% CAGR to Reach USD 12.12 Billion | SNS Insider

Austin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Converter Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Data Converter Market size was worth USD 6.40 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.12 Billion by 2035, propelling at a CAGR of 6.60% during 2026–2035.”

Growing 5G Infrastructure, AI Computing, and Automotive Electronics Accelerate Market Growth

The increased adoption of future generation wireless communications, AI-driven edge computing, and advanced automotive electronics will be driving the demand for data converters at a rapid pace. In today's applications, there is a need for accuracy, higher speed of sampling, reduced latency, and increased efficiency of energy consumption in such areas as communication, medical imaging, industrial automation, radar, renewable energy, and self-driving cars. Further advancements in semiconductor process technology and the increased use of precision sensing solutions will be driving the growth potential of the global data converter market till 2035.

Get a Sample Report of Data Converter Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6882

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

onsemi

ROHM

Cirrus Logic

Skyworks Solutions

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Teledyne Technologies

Synopsys

MaxLinear

Data Device Corporation

DATEL

Avia Semiconductor

IQ-Analog

Silicon Laboratories

Data Converter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 6.40 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 12.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.60% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC))

• By Sampling Rate (High-Speed Data Converters, General-Purpose Data Converters)

• By Application (Communication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Automotive, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Data Converter Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6882

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Analog to Digital Converters (ADC) was the leading segment within the Data Converter Market in 2025 with around 64% share in the total market value due to widespread use of ADCs in consumer electronics, industrial automation, medical devices, communication devices, and IoT devices. Digital to Analog Converters (DAC) is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to growing demand from 5G infrastructure, infotainment systems, audio video devices, and medical devices.

By Sampling Rate

The General-Purpose Data Converters segment accounted for the major market share of around 58% in 2025, owing to their wide application in consumer electronics, industrial machinery, health care equipment, and communication systems due to their perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and economy. The High-Speed Data Converters segment is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period on account of rising adoption in 5G systems, aerospace, defense electronics, software defined radio, and autonomous vehicles.

By Application

Segment of consumer electronics contributed around 31% to the revenue generated by the market during the year 2025 due to the extensive application of data converters in electronic products such as mobile phones, tablets, television, gaming consoles, wearables, and smart home electronics. It is expected that automotive segment will be the most rapidly growing segment driven by the rising adoption of ADAS, electric vehicle battery management systems, infotainment system, LiDAR, radar, and autonomous driving technology.

Regional Insights

In 2025, North America captured a dominant share in the global Data Converter Market, contributing to about 38.0% of the overall market revenue globally. North America has access to prominent semiconductor companies, aerospace and defense electronics investments, good infrastructure for 5G, and governmental backing in form of initiatives in semiconductor manufacturing. The U.S. is at the forefront of innovation in ADC and DAC technology.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast rate due to the fast development of consumer electronics manufacturing, 5G infrastructure installation, EV manufacturing, and industrial automation in countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Increasing investment in local semiconductor manufacturing and computing infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence has provided ample growth opportunities for the data converter manufacturers in this region.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Data Converter Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6882

Recent Developments

2025: Analog Devices Inc. launched a new high-performance multi-channel ADC and DAC portfolio supporting direct RF sampling architectures for 5G infrastructure and autonomous vehicle applications with sampling speeds of up to 6 GSPS.

Analog Devices Inc. launched a new high-performance multi-channel ADC and DAC portfolio supporting direct RF sampling architectures for 5G infrastructure and autonomous vehicle applications with sampling speeds of up to 6 GSPS. 2025: Texas Instruments introduced an ultra-low-power SAR ADC delivering sub-5 femtojoules per conversion step, significantly extending battery life for portable medical devices including continuous glucose monitors and cardiac monitoring systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Data Converter Market Report (The USPs):

5G, 6G & HIGH-SPEED COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Helps evaluate data converter adoption across 5G base stations, massive MIMO systems, software-defined radios, RF sampling architectures, satellite communications, and next-generation wireless infrastructure.

– Helps evaluate data converter adoption across 5G base stations, massive MIMO systems, software-defined radios, RF sampling architectures, satellite communications, and next-generation wireless infrastructure. ADVANCED ADC & DAC TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Provides comprehensive insights into converter architectures, sampling rates, resolution improvements, power optimization, low-latency performance, semiconductor innovations, and precision signal processing technologies.

– Provides comprehensive insights into converter architectures, sampling rates, resolution improvements, power optimization, low-latency performance, semiconductor innovations, and precision signal processing technologies. AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS, EV & ADAS MARKET ASSESSMENT – Assesses growth opportunities across electric vehicles, autonomous driving platforms, battery management systems, LiDAR, radar sensors, infotainment systems, and advanced driver assistance technologies.

– Assesses growth opportunities across electric vehicles, autonomous driving platforms, battery management systems, LiDAR, radar sensors, infotainment systems, and advanced driver assistance technologies. AI, EDGE COMPUTING & INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION INSIGHTS – Delivers detailed analysis of AI servers, edge computing devices, industrial robotics, factory automation, smart sensors, IoT platforms, and high-performance embedded computing applications.

– Delivers detailed analysis of AI servers, edge computing devices, industrial robotics, factory automation, smart sensors, IoT platforms, and high-performance embedded computing applications. MEDICAL IMAGING, DEFENSE & AEROSPACE APPLICATION TRACKER – Identifies emerging opportunities across diagnostic imaging systems, wearable medical devices, electronic warfare, radar platforms, satellite communications, aerospace electronics, and space-grade data converter solutions.

– Identifies emerging opportunities across diagnostic imaging systems, wearable medical devices, electronic warfare, radar platforms, satellite communications, aerospace electronics, and space-grade data converter solutions. NEXT-GENERATION SEMICONDUCTOR & DATA CONVERSION INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in ultra-low-power converters, AI-enabled signal processing, radiation-hardened semiconductor technologies, direct RF sampling, multi-channel architectures, and next-generation precision electronics shaping the market through 2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Latest Published Press Releases from SNS Insider:

Defense Semiconductor Market Size To Exceed $38.05 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

Energy Consulting Market Size To Exceed $36.67 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

AI Video Analytics Market Size To Exceed $64.48 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

Power Monitoring Market Size To Exceed $9.92 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider

Smart Toys Market Size To Exceed $58.31 Billion By 2035 | SNS Insider