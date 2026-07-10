Antom Introduces Local Acquiring Capabilities to Help Merchants Optimize Global Payment Acceptance

Singapore, Singapore, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antom announced the continued expansion of Local acquiring capabilities designed to support merchants seeking improved payment acceptance across international markets. The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to simplify cross-border payment processing by enabling transactions to be processed through local acquiring networks where available, supporting greater operational efficiency and payment performance.

As digital commerce continues to expand across global markets, merchants increasingly require payment infrastructure capable of addressing regional payment preferences, varying banking systems, and diverse regulatory requirements. Payment authorization rates, transaction routing, settlement efficiency, and local compliance remain significant considerations for businesses operating across multiple countries and regions. Local acquiring has emerged as an important component of payment infrastructure supporting these operational requirements.

Antom stated that the expanded local acquiring capabilities are intended to provide merchants with access to acquiring services that process eligible transactions through domestic financial networks. Processing transactions locally can help reduce cross-border processing complexity while aligning payment authorization with local banking ecosystems and accepted payment practices.

The announcement follows continued growth in international e-commerce, where merchants increasingly serve customers across multiple jurisdictions. Payment providers have responded by expanding regional acquiring infrastructure to accommodate local payment methods, domestic card schemes, digital wallets, and country-specific payment regulations.

According to Antom, local acquiring supports payment acceptance by enabling transactions to be processed through acquiring banks operating within the same market as the cardholder or payment method. This approach may contribute to improved authorization performance while supporting settlement processes that align with domestic financial systems.

The expanded capabilities are designed to support merchants operating across retail, travel, digital services, education, subscription commerce, and other industries conducting international business. Businesses managing cross-border sales frequently encounter varying payment requirements based on country-specific banking standards, local regulations, and consumer payment preferences. Local acquiring provides an infrastructure approach that addresses these operational differences through localized transaction processing.

"Global commerce continues to increase the need for payment infrastructure that accommodates regional market requirements," An Antom spokesperson, Mathew Haddin, said "Expanded local acquiring capabilities support merchants seeking payment processing solutions that align with domestic acquiring networks while supporting international business operations."

The company indicated that local acquiring infrastructure supports multiple stages of payment processing, including transaction authorization, routing, settlement, and compliance with applicable regional payment standards. These capabilities are intended to assist merchants managing payment operations across diverse geographic markets while maintaining consistent payment experiences for customers.

The announcement also highlights the growing importance of payment localization as businesses expand into new international markets. Local payment processing has become increasingly relevant as financial institutions, payment networks, and regulatory frameworks continue evolving to support digital commerce. Many international merchants now evaluate payment infrastructure based on regional acquiring availability in addition to payment method coverage and settlement capabilities.

Antom noted that local acquiring forms part of a broader payment ecosystem supporting global merchants through integrated payment acceptance services. These services include connections to multiple payment methods, regional acquiring partners, and transaction management capabilities designed to support international commercial activity.

Payment infrastructure continues to evolve alongside increasing adoption of digital wallets, alternative payment methods, and localized payment solutions across global markets. Businesses entering new regions frequently require payment systems capable of supporting both international expansion and compliance with domestic payment regulations. Local acquiring addresses these operational considerations by enabling payment transactions to be processed through financial institutions established within applicable markets.

Industry developments have also increased demand for payment solutions capable of supporting localized transaction routing while maintaining centralized payment management. Merchants operating internationally continue seeking infrastructure that balances global scalability with regional payment optimization and regulatory compliance.

Antom stated that continued investment in payment infrastructure remains focused on supporting merchants navigating increasingly complex international commerce environments. Expansion of local acquiring capabilities reflects broader developments across the payments industry, where regional processing infrastructure has become an important component of cross-border payment strategies.

The company also noted that payment acceptance requirements continue evolving as additional markets introduce new payment methods, domestic banking standards, and regulatory frameworks. Ongoing development of local acquiring infrastructure is intended to support merchant access to localized payment processing as international commerce continues expanding.

Availability of local acquiring services may vary depending on market, acquiring partner, payment method, applicable regulations, and merchant eligibility requirements. Merchants should review supported markets, payment methods, and regional implementation requirements before deployment.

About Antom

Antom is a global payment and digital commerce solutions provider offering payment acceptance, cross-border payment services, risk management, merchant solutions, and financial technology infrastructure for businesses operating across international markets. The company supports merchants through payment connectivity, localized payment capabilities, and solutions designed to facilitate digital commerce across multiple regions.

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