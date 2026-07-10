The Canadian Teachers’ Federation Elects Rita Mueller as President-Designate

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rita Mueller, President of the Northwest Territories (NWT) Teachers’ Association, has been elected President-Designate of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE). Elected by delegates to the 2026 CTF/FCE Annual General Meeting, she will serve as CTF/FCE President for 2027–2029.

“As President, I will defend professional autonomy, advocate for workload protections, strengthen our collective bargaining power, and ensure that educators lead decisions about education – not the politicians,” said Rita.

For more than three decades, Rita has worked across the full landscape of education and public service, always grounded in community, collaboration, respect, equity, diversity, and the importance of strong public institutions. In each of her roles – classroom teacher, high school guidance counsellor, and school principal – she championed inclusive learning, land-based education, and effective student support. Her leadership expanded as Chief Executive Officer of the Tłıchǫ Community Services Agency, integrating education, health and social services in partnership with Indigenous governments. At the territorial level, Rita served as Assistant Deputy Minister and later, as Deputy Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, developing policies that reflect the realities of Northern communities. For six years, she was an appointed member of the NWT Human Rights Commission.

“Every child deserves safe, equitable, and inclusive education. That starts with properly supported teachers. I am ready to lead and provide that unwavering support.”

All other CTF/FCE Vice-Presidents will continue serving on the Executive through the end of their two-year terms in 2027. Rita will succeed Clint Johnston as CTF/FCE President in July 2027.

About the CTF/FCE

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers’ organizations that represent over 370,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 33-million educators.

Media Contact

Nika Quintao, Director of Public Affairs

Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE)

nquintao@ctf-fce.ca

Mobile: 613-688-4319