Press Release

July 10, 2026

Renault Group succeeds in England & Wales “Prohibited Defeat Devices” diesel emissions litigation

Finding in the Renault Group's favour, the High Court of Justice has today handed down its liability judgment in the long running London diesel emissions litigation.

In an extensive ruling, culminating years of proceedings involving thousands of pages of submissions, dozens of experts’ reports and witness statements, as well as a several months’ long trial, the High Court rejected all claims against Renault.

Renault Group welcomes this decision, which is fully consistent with its long-held position that its vehicles have been and are designed, engineered, and manufactured in accordance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

Renault Group will now pursue the recovery of its legal costs from the large institutional insurers and hedge funds who backed these claims in the hope of a financial gain.

RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com











RENAULT GROUP

PRESS RELATIONS Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com François Rouget

+33 6 23 68 07 88

francois.rouget@renault.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

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