AI in Transportation Market Set to Surge: Expected to Reach $2.83 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Transportation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in transportation market is experiencing rapid expansion. Valued at $1.2 billion in 2025, it is projected to grow to $1.43 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. This growth is fueled by urban transport network expansion, rising logistics demands, and increased traffic congestion. The adoption of telematics solutions and fleet-based operations further contribute to this upward trend.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $2.83 billion by 2030, with an 18.7% CAGR. Key drivers include the integration of generative AI in transport planning, the growth of autonomous vehicle ecosystems, and demand for real-time traffic optimization. Significant trends involve AI-driven route optimization, intelligent fleet management, and AI-based safety assessments.

The demand for autonomous vehicles is a significant growth factor. These vehicles utilize AI to navigate without direct human control. Factors such as safety concerns, government incentives, and evolving consumer preferences are increasing their demand. Generative AI enhances AVs by generating driving scenarios, improving reliability, and creating personalized user interfaces. An estimated 4.5 million self-driving vehicles are expected on U.S. roads by 2030, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, further propelling the market.

Leading companies in this market, like Wiliot, are innovating with advanced technologies. Wiliot's generative AI chatbot, WiliBot, connects ambient IoT products with AI, offering real-time data insights. It assists in monitoring location, temperature, and supply chain conditions, enhancing operational efficiency.

In August 2024, Blue Yonder Group acquired One Network Enterprises for approximately $839 million. This acquisition aims to integrate generative AI solutions with supply chain management, fostering real-time optimization across supply chain tiers.

Notable market players include Amazon Web Services, Accenture, IBM, Oracle, Continental AG, SAP, Nvidia, and more. North America is currently the largest market region, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others.

Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs of imported components, affecting fleet management and intelligent transport solutions, notably in Asia Pacific and North America. These cost increases have prompted a shift towards domestic manufacturing and regional sourcing, fostering local innovation and resilience.

The generative AI in transportation market report provides comprehensive insights into industry size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities, offering a complete perspective necessary for industry success. It includes services and solutions that optimize logistics, fleet management, and safety assessments for various end-users such as automotive manufacturers and transportation agencies.

The market's value encompasses revenue from services like autonomous vehicle navigation, traffic management, and supply chain optimization. It also includes embedded AI systems and AI-enhanced navigation technology sales, defined as 'factory gate' values encompassing goods sold by manufacturers to other entities or directly to consumers

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This comprehensive study offers a deep dive into a market experiencing robust growth, providing insights that will shape decision-making over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with analysis across 16 geographies.

Assess impacts of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts and regulatory changes.

Craft regional and country-specific strategies from localized data.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investments.

Outperform competitors using predictive data and market-shaping trends.

Understand customer dynamics through detailed end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors using market share, innovation, and brand metrics.

Evaluate market potential with TAM and MAS insights.

Enhance presentations with reliable data and expert analysis.

Receive updates with the latest data in an easy-to-use Excel dashboard.

The report comprehensively answers pivotal questions, exploring the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in transportation. It evaluates how this sector integrates with the global economy and other related industries, influenced by factors like technology disruptions and consumer preference shifts.

Key Features:

Addresses market characteristics, segmentation, size, and growth trajectories.

Details supply chain dynamics and identifies key competitive figures at various levels.

Highlights emerging technological trends and how they redefine market positioning.

Analyzes regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes shaping growth.

Forecasts market development considering technological advancements, geopolitical forces, and economic fluctuations.

Provides quantitative evaluations of market potential and strategic growth opportunities.

Offers comprehensive geographic analysis, including emerging hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Describes the competitive landscape, including market shares and pivotal financial activities.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Services; Solution

Applications: Route Optimization; Customer Support; Safety Assessment; Predictive Maintenance; Other Applications

End-Users: Automotive Manufacturers; Transportation Agencies

Subsegments:

Services: AI-Powered Traffic Management, Predictive Maintenance, Autonomous Vehicles Development, and Logistics.

Solutions: Autonomous Driving, Fleet Management, Intelligent Transport Systems, Navigation, and Safety.

Companies Mentioned: Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Continental AG, and more.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

The report is available in Word, PDF, or interactive formats and includes an Excel dashboard. Benefit from customizations, bi-annual data updates, and expert consultant support to ensure strategic alignment and sustained competitive advantage.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI Driven Route Optimization

4.2.2 Predictive Maintenance for Transport Assets

4.2.3 Generative Traffic Simulation Models

4.2.4 Intelligent Fleet Management Systems

4.2.5 AI Based Safety and Risk Assessment



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Automotive Manufacturers

5.2 Logistics and Freight Companies

5.3 Public Transportation Authorities

5.4 Fleet Management Operators

5.5 Urban Planning Agencies



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Services, Solution

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Route Optimization, Customer Support, Assess Safety, Predictive Maintenance, Other Applications

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automotive Manufacturers, Transportation Agencies

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered Traffic Management Services, Predictive Maintenance Services, Autonomous Vehicle Development Services, Route Optimization and Planning Services, AI-Based Logistics and Supply Chain Services

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Autonomous Driving Solutions, AI-Based Fleet Management Solutions, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Solutions, AI-Powered Navigation and Mapping Solutions, AI-Driven Safety and Security Solutions



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Accenture plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Continental AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

SAP SE, Nvidia Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Limited, Adobe Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Wipro Ltd., ServiceNow Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Geotab Inc., Kinaxis Inc., DataRobot Inc., Resilinc Corporation, LLamasoft Inc.



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Transportation market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Continental AG

SAP SE

Nvidia Corporation

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Infosys Limited

Adobe Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro Ltd.

ServiceNow Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Kinaxis Inc.

DataRobot Inc.

Resilinc Corporation

LLamasoft Inc.

ClearMetal Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbvxc2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment