Adobe's Strategic Acquisition of Rephrase.AI to Bolster Generative AI Video Capabilities for E-commerce

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in E-Commerce Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in e-commerce market is thriving, with projections indicating impressive growth from $1.04 billion in 2025 to $1.24 billion in 2026, maintaining an annual growth rate of 18.8%. This surge results from the expansion of online retail platforms, early AI chatbot adoption, increased mobile commerce, enhanced logistics, and personalized marketing techniques. Looking forward to 2030, the market is set to reach $2.44 billion, fueled by advances such as AR/VR integration, AI-driven visual search tools, predictive analytics, hybrid cloud deployments, and voice-activated shopping assistants.

The advent of 5G networks plays a pivotal role in this expansion, offering higher speeds, reduced latency, and reliable connectivity that supports real-time data processing and seamless customer experiences. Notably, 5G Americas highlighted a 40% penetration rate in North America by September 2023, with projections suggesting 669 million connections by 2028. These networks catalyze e-commerce AI growth through rapid data processing and real-time personalization.

Leading companies are innovating with generative AI chatbots, enhancing shopping experiences. Shopify Inc. launched Sidekick in July 2023, a generative AI-powered chatbot providing personalized recommendations and real-time customer support. This tool exemplifies how AI is boosting customer satisfaction and operational efficiency in e-commerce.

In a strategic move, Adobe Inc. acquired Rephrase.AI in November 2023 to bolster its generative video capabilities, tapping into the latter's expertise in AI-driven video and audio tech for e-commerce marketing. Such acquisitions underscore the industry's commitment to leveraging AI for enhanced marketing strategies.

Prominent players in this sector include Wal-Mart Inc., Amazon Inc., Kroger Co., Alibaba Cloud LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Zalando SE, Ebay Inc., and Shopify Inc., among others. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in upcoming years, covering countries like Australia, China, India, Japan, and the USA.

Tariffs have influenced the market by elevating costs for importing AI components and services, notably affecting regions like North America and Asia-Pacific reliant on international AI solutions. Nevertheless, this has invigorated domestic software innovation, enabling cost-effective AI tool development.

The generative AI in e-commerce market report provides crucial insights into growth trends, regional shares, and competitive landscapes, serving as an essential resource for stakeholders. By employing advanced algorithms, businesses can innovate through AI-generated content, transforming user engagement with personalized interactions.

Key technologies such as NLP, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality underpin this market, facilitating more natural client interactions and e-commerce enhancements. The market comprises revenues from AI-driven solutions and related services, focusing on enhancing personalization, supply chain efficiency, and automated customer responses.

Overall, the generative AI in e-commerce market is reshaping how businesses interact with customers, driving innovation and efficiency through AI technologies.







The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Global Report 2026 empowers strategists, marketers, and senior management with vital insights needed to assess the rapidly expanding market. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of emerging trends that will shape the industry over the next decade and beyond. Covering 16 geographies, it provides a global perspective that helps businesses navigate key macro factors like geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain insights from the most extensive market report covering geographical data and analysis.

Evaluate macro factors affecting the market, including geopolitical, economic, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and insights.

Identify growth segments ripe for investment.

Stay ahead of competitors using forecast data and trend analysis.

Understand customer dynamics through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors through comparative market assessments.

Evaluate market potential with total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scores.

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Receive updates with the latest data and an Excel dashboard for ease of analysis.

Report Highlights

The report explores vast aspects of the generative AI market in e-commerce, covering its size, growth trajectory, segmentation, and competitive landscape. Key products and services are examined for brand differentiation and innovation trends. Comprehensive supply chain analysis, regulatory impact studies, and emerging technological trends such as AI-driven innovation and digital transformation are included to offer strategic insights and market positioning opportunities.

Moreover, the report provides a deep dive into investment flows, market dynamics, and key financial deals, shaping market trends. It also outlines the company's competitive nature through a scoring matrix that assesses market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Market Scope

The report categorizes the market by technology (Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Speech Recognition, Augmented Reality), deployment modes (Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid), and applications (Business To Business, Business To Consumer, etc.). It further subdivides natural language processing and other technologies into specific use cases to illustrate innovation capabilities across various domains.

Featured Companies and Geographies

Prominent companies discussed include Wal-Mart Inc., Amazon Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Shopify Inc., and Salesforce Inc., among others. Regions and countries like the USA, China, Germany, and Brazil, and regional hubs such as Southeast Asia are examined for their market potential and growth trends.

Data and Delivery

The five-year historic and ten-year forecast period report includes market size ratios, growth indices, and expenditure metrics, delving into country-specific and regional data. Available in various formats, the report also offers customization and bi-annual data updates to ensure current applicability.

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Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI-Powered Personalized Recommendations

4.2.2 Automated Product Description Generation

4.2.3 Visual Search and Image Recognition

4.2.4 Dynamic Pricing and Inventory Optimization

4.2.5 Ar-Enabled Virtual Try-on Experiences



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 E-Commerce Platforms

5.2 Retailers

5.3 Consumer Electronics Companies

5.4 Fashion and Apparel Brands

5.5 Online Marketplaces



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Speech Recognition, Augmented Reality

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premises, Hybrid

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), Personal, Business Use, Seasonal Use, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Sub-Segmentation of Natural Language Processing, by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, Sentiment Analysis for Customer Feedback, Automated Content Creation for Product Descriptions, Personalized Recommendations and Search, Language Translation Services

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Sub-Segmentation of Computer Vision, by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Image Recognition for Product Categorization, Visual Search Capabilities, Automated Quality Inspection of Products, Augmented Reality (AR) for Virtual Try-Ons, Facial Recognition for Personalized Marketing

9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Sub-Segmentation of Machine Learning, by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Predictive Analytics for Customer Behavior, Recommendation Systems, Dynamic Pricing Algorithms, Inventory Management Optimization, Fraud Detection and Prevention

9.7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Sub-Segmentation of Speech Recognition, by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Voice-Activated Shopping Assistants, Customer Service Automation, Voice Search Optimization, Accessibility Features for Disabled Users, Voice-Based Product Recommendations

9.8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Sub-Segmentation of Augmented Reality, by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Virtual Try-on Solutions for Apparel and Accessories, Interactive Product Demos, Enhanced Customer Engagement Through AR Experiences, in-Store Navigation and Visualization, Virtual Showrooms and Experiences



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Wal-Mart Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Amazon Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Kroger Co Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Alibaba Cloud LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Best Buy Co. Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Nvidia Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Zalando SE, Ebay Inc., Shopify Inc., Farfetch Ltd, LivePerson Inc., Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., Bloomreach Inc., Algolia Inc., Coveo Solutions Inc, Magento Inc., Dynamic Yield Ltd, Leewayhertz Technologies Private Limited, MAVERICK Technologies LLC



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-Commerce Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in E-Commerce market report include:

Wal-Mart Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Kroger Co

Alibaba Cloud LLC

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

Zalando SE

Ebay Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Farfetch Ltd

LivePerson Inc.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.

Bloomreach Inc.

Algolia Inc.

Coveo Solutions Inc

Magento Inc.

Dynamic Yield Ltd

Leewayhertz Technologies Private Limited

MAVERICK Technologies LLC

QSS Technosoft Pvt. Ltd.

Bluebash Consulting Pvt Ltd.





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