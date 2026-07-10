Comprehensive Report on Invoice Financing Platform Market Just Released Profiles 22 Influential Companies Including Eurobank and BlueVine

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Invoice Financing Platform Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The invoice financing platform market is witnessing exponential growth, projected to rise from $15.46 billion in 2025 to $18.72 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.1%. This surge stems from the increasing demand for working capital solutions and the growing financing needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The adoption of digital financial services, coupled with the expansion of trade credit activities, is elevating awareness about the benefits that invoice financing offers. By 2030, the market is anticipated to grow to $39.84 billion, driven by fintech innovations, automated invoice management platforms, and integration with digital banking solutions.

Market trends forecast major contributions from technological advancements such as blockchain-based invoice verification and AI-driven credit risk assessment. Research in cloud-based finance platforms and the adoption of machine learning for invoice processing are further strengthening the market’s future prospects. Additionally, the surge in digital payments enhances the relevance of invoice financing platforms, streamlining cash flow management and improving transaction efficiency.

Industry-leading firms are focusing on advanced cash flow solutions, such as integrated invoice financing platforms. These solutions significantly enhance operational efficiency and reduce manual efforts in capital management. For instance, Nuvei Corporation's innovative Invoice Financing service, launched in April 2024, seamlessly integrates with enterprise resource planning systems like Sage, offering businesses immediate working capital access from outstanding invoices. Furthermore, FundThrough Inc.'s acquisition of Ampla Financial Technologies in April 2025 is set to bolster digital-first invoice financing offerings.

In 2025, North America stood as the largest regional market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead in growth through the forecast period, driven by rapid technological development and increasing digital transaction adoption. Prominent market players include Eurobank Factors S.A, Bibby Financial Services Ltd., BlueVine Capital Inc., OakNorth Bank plc, among others, all vying for leadership through continuous innovative advances.

The market’s revenue model comprises the sales of goods and services, gaining from the provision of digital tools for streamlined invoice verification, approval, and funding. These consist of both software applications and related services, with adoption widespread across industries such as banking, financial services, manufacturing, and retail. Despite global trade tensions and tariff concerns, the primary impact on the market remains indirect, primarily affecting sectors with high trade dependencies like manufacturing and retail.

The invoice financing platform market continues to evolve, shaped by rapid advancements and a diversified global economic environment. Businesses are increasingly leveraging these platforms for quicker access to working capital, underscoring the pivotal role these financial technology solutions play in modern financial operations. As the landscape changes, so must the strategies, ensuring resilience and adaptability amidst evolving global trade dynamics.







The "Invoice Financing Platform Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to evaluate the robustly growing invoice financing platform market. This in-depth report provides a forward-looking analysis of market trends shaping the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access the most comprehensive global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate the effects of geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative investment segments and outperform competitors with forecast data.

Understand customer profiles through end user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand reputation.

Measure market potential using total addressable market (TAM) and attractiveness scoring.

Access updated data within 2-3 working days, enhanced with Excel for data extraction and analysis.

Description:

Explore the fastest-growing markets for invoice financing platforms and their relation to the overall economy and similar markets. Understand the driving forces such as technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences. This report offers insights into market characteristics, size, growth, segmentations, and competitive landscapes. It includes both historical and forecast market growth across geographies.

The market characteristics section explores product offerings and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis details the value chain, key resources, and supplier dynamics.

Updated trends highlight digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovation, offering strategic leverage tools for companies.

The regulatory and investment landscape reviews frameworks, government policies, and investment flows influencing the market.

The market size section covers historical and forecast development amid factors like AI, automation, and economic fluctuations.

TAM analysis compares market potential to current size, offering strategic growth insights.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potentials and strategic implications.

Segmentations provide detailed sub-market breakdowns.

Geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, focusing on their emerging roles in the global supply chain.

The competitive landscape offers insights into market shares and key financial deals shaping the industry.

The company scoring matrix evaluates industry leaders based on key performance metrics.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Software; Services

Software; Services Deployment: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Cloud-Based; On-Premises Enterprise Size: SMEs; Large Enterprises

SMEs; Large Enterprises End Users: BFSI; Manufacturing; Retail; Healthcare; IT & Telecom

Notable Companies:

Eurobank Factors, Bibby Financial Services, BlueVine Capital, and many more are analyzed for their market influence and innovative strategies.

Geographies and Time Series:

The report encompasses data from regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and others, with a five-year historic and ten-year forecast.

Data and Delivery:

Comprehensive data includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure. Delivered in Word, PDF, or interactive formats plus an Excel dashboard, enhanced with annual updates and customization options.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $18.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Invoice Financing Platform Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Invoice Financing Platform Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Invoice Factoring Platforms

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Faster Working Capital Access

4.2.3 Growth of Sme-Focused Financing Solutions

4.2.4 Increasing Integration With Erp and Accounting Systems

4.2.5 Expansion of Cross-Border Invoice Financing



5. Invoice Financing Platform Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.2 Manufacturing Enterprises

5.3 Retail and E-Commerce Companies

5.4 Healthcare Organizations

5.5 Other End Users



6. Invoice Financing Platform Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Invoice Financing Platform Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Invoice Financing Platform PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Invoice Financing Platform Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Invoice Financing Platform Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Invoice Financing Platform Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Invoice Financing Platform Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud Based, on Premises

9.3. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.4. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Others End Users

9.5. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Invoice Management Software, Credit Risk Assessment Software, Payment Processing Software, Fraud Detection Software, Compliance Management Software

9.6. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training Services, Integration Services



10. Invoice Financing Platform Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Invoice Financing Platform Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Invoice Financing Platform Market

12.1. China Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Invoice Financing Platform Market

13.1. India Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Invoice Financing Platform Market

14.1. Japan Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Invoice Financing Platform Market

15.1. Australia Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Invoice Financing Platform Market

16.1. Indonesia Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Invoice Financing Platform Market

17.1. South Korea Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Invoice Financing Platform Market

18.1. Taiwan Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Invoice Financing Platform Market

19.1. South East Asia Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Invoice Financing Platform Market

20.1. Western Europe Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Invoice Financing Platform Market

21.1. UK Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Invoice Financing Platform Market

22.1. Germany Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Invoice Financing Platform Market

23.1. France Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Invoice Financing Platform Market

24.1. Italy Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Invoice Financing Platform Market

25.1. Spain Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Invoice Financing Platform Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Invoice Financing Platform Market

27.1. Russia Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Invoice Financing Platform Market

28.1. North America Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Invoice Financing Platform Market

29.1. USA Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Invoice Financing Platform Market

30.1. Canada Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Invoice Financing Platform Market

31.1. South America Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Invoice Financing Platform Market

32.1. Brazil Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Invoice Financing Platform Market

33.1. Middle East Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Invoice Financing Platform Market

34.1. Africa Invoice Financing Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Invoice Financing Platform Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Invoice Financing Platform Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Invoice Financing Platform Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Invoice Financing Platform Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Invoice Financing Platform Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Invoice Financing Platform Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Eurobank Factors S.A Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Bibby Financial Services Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. BlueVine Capital Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. OakNorth Bank plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. C2FO Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Invoice Financing Platform Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

SMEcorner Limited, Tradeshift Holdings Inc., Indifi Technologies Private Limited, Vivriti Capital Limited, Drip Capital Inc., CredAble Services Private Limited, Riviera Finance Inc., KredX Trade Information Services Private Limited, SME Invoice Finance Limited, Moula Money Pty Ltd., FundThrough Inc., InvoiceInterchange Limited, Canopi India Private Limited, Rupifi Technology Solutions Private Limited, Cashflo Fintech Private Limited



38. Global Invoice Financing Platform Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Invoice Financing Platform Market



41. Invoice Financing Platform Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Invoice Financing Platform Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Invoice Financing Platform Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Invoice Financing Platform Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Invoice Financing Platform market report include:

Eurobank Factors S.A

Bibby Financial Services Ltd.

BlueVine Capital Inc.

OakNorth Bank plc

C2FO Inc.

SMEcorner Limited

Tradeshift Holdings Inc.

Indifi Technologies Private Limited

Vivriti Capital Limited

Drip Capital Inc.

CredAble Services Private Limited

Riviera Finance Inc.

KredX Trade Information Services Private Limited

SME Invoice Finance Limited

Moula Money Pty Ltd.

FundThrough Inc.

InvoiceInterchange Limited

Canopi India Private Limited

Rupifi Technology Solutions Private Limited

Cashflo Fintech Private Limited

PayPie Inc.

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