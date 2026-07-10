Generative AI in Drug Discovery: Revolutionizing Pharmaceutical Research and Development

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Drug Discovery Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is witnessing significant expansion, forecasted to rise from $0.25 billion in 2025 to $0.33 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. Key factors driving this growth include the burgeoning costs associated with drug development, advancements in computational chemistry, the increased availability of biological datasets, widespread adoption of machine learning tools, and substantial investment in pharmaceutical R&D.

Looking further ahead, the market is projected to soar to $0.86 billion by 2030, with a sustained CAGR of 27%. This surge is attributed to the integration of generative models within development pipelines, an escalating demand for expedited drug discovery, advances in biologics optimization, and collaborations between AI firms and pharmaceutical entities, significantly reducing time-to-market. Key trends include the adoption of AI-driven molecule generation, the application of deep learning in drug design, the expansion of small molecule discovery applications, and accelerated early-stage drug development.

The proliferation of clinical trials significantly contributes to the market's growth, as they provide essential scientific data to refine AI models, expediting drug discovery processes. The increasing number of trials is propelled by medical research advancements, rising disease burden, regulatory changes, globalization of research, patient advocacy, industry competition, and burgeoning technological innovations. For instance, 3,213 clinical trials were slated for 2025, covering substantial therapeutic areas such as oncology and cardiovascular conditions.

Key companies are advancing AI-powered tools to streamline drug discovery processes through predictive analytics and machine learning, enhancing efficiencies in target identification, compound screening, and preclinical development. Google Cloud's 2023 launch of AI-driven solutions, including the Target and Lead Identification Suite and the Multiomics Suite, exemplifies significant industry strides towards personalized treatments.

In strategic industry movements, Recursion Pharmaceuticals enhanced its drug discovery capabilities via the acquisitions of Cyclica and Valence for $40 million and $47.5 million, respectively. These acquisitions underscore the potential of advanced AI to redefine drug discovery landscapes and boost the company's capacity for innovation.

Major players in the market include Bayer AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Merck KGaA, and IBM Research, among others. As of 2025, North America led the market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to achieve the fastest growth in subsequent years. Regional market reports encompass a range of countries, highlighting tariff impacts on the costs of computing infrastructure and imported systems.

A comprehensive report series provides valuable statistics, including global market size, competitive market shares, and in-depth segment analysis, offering a robust perspective on the current and future industry scenarios.

The generative AI in drug discovery realm primarily involves the use of machine learning methodologies to predict and design new pharmaceutical compounds, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech firms, academic institutions, and research organizations.

This rapidly evolving market supports the sale of services including molecule generation, virtual screening, and preclinical development tools, adding significant value across pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Global Report 2026" provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the rapidly growing market. The report outlines the trends expected to shape this market over the coming decade and beyond, offering a critical resource for informed decision-making.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a comprehensive global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyze the influence of macroeconomic factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop strategies tailored to regional and national contexts using local data and analysis.

Identify and invest in growth segments.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outpace competitors.

Understand consumer profiles through end-user analysis.

Benchmark competitive performance by market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) to assess market potential.

Integrate reliable data and analysis into presentations and reports.

Benefit from the latest updates in data deliverables, including an Excel dashboard for seamless data extraction and analysis.

Market Overview:

The report identifies the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in drug discovery, examining relationships with wider economic factors, demography, and similar markets. It forecasts market trajectory influenced by technological, regulatory, and consumer preference evolutions.

Content Highlights:

An analysis of market size, growth, and segmentation, with detailed sections on market characteristics, total addressable market (TAM), and market attractiveness scoring.

Comprehensive supply chain analysis, from raw materials to supplier dynamics.

Emergent trends and strategies focusing on digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovation.

Insight into key regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes influencing market evolution.

Geographical analysis with an examination of market size and growth in key regions and countries.

Expanded coverage of Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting significant supply chain and manufacturing shifts.

A detailed competitive landscape evaluation, spotlighting key companies, market share, and recent financial activities.

Company rankings based on multiple parameters including innovation and brand recognition.

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecule

By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Molecular Docking, Quantum Computing

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Other End-Users

Notable Companies: Bayer AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Merck KGaA, IBM Research, Schrodinger Inc., and others.

Global Coverage:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Report Format and Delivery: Word, PDF, Interactive Report, and Excel Dashboard options available, featuring bi-annual data updates and customization opportunities.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of AI-Driven Molecule Generation

4.2.2 Increased Use of Deep Learning in Drug Design

4.2.3 Expansion of Small Molecule Discovery Applications

4.2.4 Growing Integration of AI in Lead Optimization

4.2.5 Accelerated Early-Stage Drug Development



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2 Biotechnology Companies

5.3 Contract Research Organizations

5.4 Academic Research Institutes

5.5 Drug Discovery Startups



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small Molecule, Large Molecule

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Molecular Docking, Quantum Computing

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Other End-Users

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Small Molecule, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Drug Design and Optimization, Lead Discovery and Identification, Toxicology Prediction, Molecular Property Prediction, ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity) Prediction

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Large Molecule, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Protein Structure Prediction, Antibody Design, Biologics Optimization, Peptide Design, Biopharmaceutical Discovery and Optimization



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

12.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

13.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

14.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

15.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

16.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

17.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

18.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

19.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

20.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

21.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

22.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

23.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

24.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

25.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

27.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

28.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

29.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

30.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

31.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

32.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

33.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

34.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Bayer AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Merck KGaA Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. IBM Research Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Schrodinger Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Valo Health, BenevolentAI, XtalPi Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Exscientia, Atomwise Inc., InveniAI LLC, Healx, Aitia, Cloud Pharmaceuticals Inc., Optibrium, Aiforia, BioSymetrics Inc., Collaborations Pharmaceuticals Inc.



38. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market



40. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Drug Discovery market report include:

Bayer AG

NVIDIA Corporation

Merck KGaA

IBM Research

Schrodinger Inc.

Valo Health

BenevolentAI

XtalPi Inc.

Insilico Medicine Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exscientia

Atomwise Inc.

InveniAI LLC

Healx

Aitia

Cloud Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Optibrium

Aiforia

BioSymetrics Inc.

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MAbSilico

Reverie Labs

Standigm Inc.

DeepMatter Group Limited

Variational AI Inc





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