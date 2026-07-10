Explosive Growth in AI for Orthopedic Surgery Market: $0.87 Billion by 2030 at 27.2% CAGR

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Orthopedic Surgery Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in orthopedic surgery market has experienced remarkable growth, projected to surge from $0.26 billion in 2025 to $0.87 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. Recent advancements are driven by an increase in orthopedic surgeries, medical imaging innovations, and the widespread adoption of minimally invasive techniques. The digitization of hospital infrastructure and heightened emphasis on improving surgical accuracy further contribute to market expansion.

Several significant trends are emerging as the market evolves, including the rising adoption of AI-assisted surgical planning tools and the integration of robotic surgical systems. Enhanced precision in implant placement and the use of computer vision in orthopedic procedures are transforming the landscape. Predictive analytics are also gaining traction, aiding in better patient outcomes.

The increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders serves as a critical growth driver for AI in orthopedic surgery. Sedentary lifestyles are exacerbating these conditions, which include injuries or ailments affecting muscles, bones, and joints. AI technologies assist in early diagnosis through advanced image analysis and data pattern recognition, crafting personalized treatment plans and predicting patient outcomes. This innovation is crucial as the number of people affected by long-term musculoskeletal conditions continues to rise, evidenced by a 2023 report from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities highlighting an increase from 17.6% in 2022 to 18.4% in 2023 for those aged 16 and older.

Leading companies in the AI orthopedic surgery market are keen on developing sophisticated solutions such as AI-based surgical guidance systems that enhance surgical accuracy and patient outcomes. For instance, Proprio's Paradigm platform, launched in April 2025, received FDA clearance, offering real-time, 3D surgical measurements and visualizations to improve procedural outcomes, particularly in spine surgeries. The continuous data-driven guidance reduces the need for intraoperative X-rays or CT scans, minimizing delays and radiation exposure.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market landscape. In March 2025, moveUP.care, a Belgium-based digital orthopedics firm, acquired Deep Structure.ai to integrate its advanced AI technologies, focusing on enhancing orthopedic practices globally. This move underscores the significance of AI in fostering personalization and efficiency in the field.

Key players in this thriving market include Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew PLC, among others. North America led the market in 2025, with growing segments in Asia-Pacific and Europe facing challenges from tariffs affecting the cost of advanced surgical technologies. These tariffs have impacted costs but are simultaneously stimulating domestic innovation and manufacturing of AI-enabled solutions.

Ultimately, the AI in orthopedic surgery market is poised to unlock transformative changes in healthcare delivery, supported by robust research reports providing insights into regional market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities. As AI continues to evolve, it offers new avenues for improving surgical outcomes and enhancing patient care globally.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Global Report 2026 provides invaluable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess this rapidly expanding market. This comprehensive analysis focuses on the critical trends shaping the sector over the next decade and more.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with detailed coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyze the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory transformations.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and in-depth analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investment.

Utilize forecast data and identify key drivers and trends to outperform competitors.

Understand customer demographics and preferences through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and measure market potential with Market Attractiveness Score (MAS).

Access reliable data for both internal and external presentations.

Receive updated reports with Excel data sheets for easy extraction and analysis.

All data is presented in an interactive Excel dashboard for extensive insight.

Description:

This report delves into the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in orthopedic surgery, its economic implications, and the factors influencing its trajectory. Addressing technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes, the report offers profound market insights.

The market characteristics section evaluates key products, brand differentiation, and major innovations.

The supply chain analysis outlines the value chain and competitor landscape at each stage.

Trends and strategies highlight market evolution and offer guidance on leveraging advancements like automation and digital transformation.

Regulatory and investment insights cover policies and funding trends impacting industry growth.

Market size reports on historical growth and future forecasts, factoring in technology, geopolitical events, and economic conditions.

TAM analysis provides insights into potential growth, compared to current market size.

Market attractiveness scoring employs a framework evaluating growth potential and strategic fit.

Segmented analysis explains sub-market structures, regional and country growth rates.

Expanded geographical coverage includes strategic hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape section profiles key companies, market shares, and recent financial deals.

The company scoring matrix ranks firms based on market presence and innovation.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Software, Services, Hardware.

Technology: Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing.

Anatomy: Knee, Hip, Spine, Other Anatomies.

End-User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Other.

Key Companies: Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Globus Medical, and more. Geographies: Comprehensive coverage of Australia, Brazil, China, Europe, India, USA, and more. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, and others. Time Series: Covers five years of historical data and ten-year forecasts. Data Deliverables: Provided in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report formats with an Excel Dashboard. Benefits:

Bi-annual data updates.

Customizable report options.

Expert consultant support available.

`



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Ai-Assisted Surgical Planning Tools

4.2.2 Rising Use of Computer Vision in Orthopedic Procedures

4.2.3 Growing Integration of Robotic Surgical Systems

4.2.4 Expansion of Predictive Analytics for Patient Outcomes

4.2.5 Enhanced Precision in Implant Placement



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Orthopedic Clinics

5.3 Surgical Centers

5.4 Medical Device Manufacturers

5.5 Healthcare Technology Providers



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services, Hardware

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Knee, Hip, Spine, Other Anatomies

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End-Users

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Drug Interaction Software, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Integration Modules, Prescription Management Software, Patient Monitoring Software

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Implementation Services, Drug Distribution Services

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Robotic Surgical Systems, Handheld Navigation Devices, Wearable Monitoring Devices, Imaging Systems, Sensors and Actuators, Computing Infrastructure



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

12.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

13.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

14.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

15.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

16.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

17.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

18.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

19.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

20.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

21.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

22.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

23.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

24.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

25.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

27.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

28.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

29.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

30.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

31.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

32.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

33.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market

34.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Medtronic plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Stryker Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Smith & Nephew PLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Globus Medical Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Brainlab AG, Proprio, Augmedics LTD, OrthAlign Inc., Caresyntax, Activ Surgical, THINK Surgical Inc., Perlove Medical, Pixee Medical, Formus Labs, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson DePuy Synthes, Renishaw plc, Medacta Group SA, Curexo Inc.



38. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market



40. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Orthopedic Surgery market report include:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Globus Medical Inc.

Brainlab AG

Proprio

Augmedics LTD

OrthAlign Inc.

Caresyntax

Activ Surgical

THINK Surgical Inc.

Perlove Medical

Pixee Medical

Formus Labs

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson DePuy Synthes

Renishaw plc

Medacta Group SA

Curexo Inc.

Exactech Inc.

AlgoSurg Inc.

RSIP Vision

Surgalign HOLO Portal Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wx8b89

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment