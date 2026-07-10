Explosive Growth in AI for Orthopedic Surgery Market: $0.87 Billion by 2030 at 27.2% CAGR

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Orthopedic Surgery Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial intelligence (AI) in orthopedic surgery market has experienced remarkable growth, projected to surge from $0.26 billion in 2025 to $0.87 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. Recent advancements are driven by an increase in orthopedic surgeries, medical imaging innovations, and the widespread adoption of minimally invasive techniques. The digitization of hospital infrastructure and heightened emphasis on improving surgical accuracy further contribute to market expansion.
Several significant trends are emerging as the market evolves, including the rising adoption of AI-assisted surgical planning tools and the integration of robotic surgical systems. Enhanced precision in implant placement and the use of computer vision in orthopedic procedures are transforming the landscape. Predictive analytics are also gaining traction, aiding in better patient outcomes.
The increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders serves as a critical growth driver for AI in orthopedic surgery. Sedentary lifestyles are exacerbating these conditions, which include injuries or ailments affecting muscles, bones, and joints. AI technologies assist in early diagnosis through advanced image analysis and data pattern recognition, crafting personalized treatment plans and predicting patient outcomes. This innovation is crucial as the number of people affected by long-term musculoskeletal conditions continues to rise, evidenced by a 2023 report from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities highlighting an increase from 17.6% in 2022 to 18.4% in 2023 for those aged 16 and older.
Leading companies in the AI orthopedic surgery market are keen on developing sophisticated solutions such as AI-based surgical guidance systems that enhance surgical accuracy and patient outcomes. For instance, Proprio's Paradigm platform, launched in April 2025, received FDA clearance, offering real-time, 3D surgical measurements and visualizations to improve procedural outcomes, particularly in spine surgeries. The continuous data-driven guidance reduces the need for intraoperative X-rays or CT scans, minimizing delays and radiation exposure.
Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market landscape. In March 2025, moveUP.care, a Belgium-based digital orthopedics firm, acquired Deep Structure.ai to integrate its advanced AI technologies, focusing on enhancing orthopedic practices globally. This move underscores the significance of AI in fostering personalization and efficiency in the field.
Key players in this thriving market include Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew PLC, among others. North America led the market in 2025, with growing segments in Asia-Pacific and Europe facing challenges from tariffs affecting the cost of advanced surgical technologies. These tariffs have impacted costs but are simultaneously stimulating domestic innovation and manufacturing of AI-enabled solutions.
Ultimately, the AI in orthopedic surgery market is poised to unlock transformative changes in healthcare delivery, supported by robust research reports providing insights into regional market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities. As AI continues to evolve, it offers new avenues for improving surgical outcomes and enhancing patient care globally.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Global Report 2026 provides invaluable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess this rapidly expanding market. This comprehensive analysis focuses on the critical trends shaping the sector over the next decade and more.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain a global perspective with detailed coverage across 16 geographies.
- Analyze the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory transformations.
- Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and in-depth analysis.
- Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investment.
- Utilize forecast data and identify key drivers and trends to outperform competitors.
- Understand customer demographics and preferences through end-user analysis.
- Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and measure market potential with Market Attractiveness Score (MAS).
- Access reliable data for both internal and external presentations.
- Receive updated reports with Excel data sheets for easy extraction and analysis.
- All data is presented in an interactive Excel dashboard for extensive insight.
Description:
This report delves into the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in orthopedic surgery, its economic implications, and the factors influencing its trajectory. Addressing technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes, the report offers profound market insights.
- The market characteristics section evaluates key products, brand differentiation, and major innovations.
- The supply chain analysis outlines the value chain and competitor landscape at each stage.
- Trends and strategies highlight market evolution and offer guidance on leveraging advancements like automation and digital transformation.
- Regulatory and investment insights cover policies and funding trends impacting industry growth.
- Market size reports on historical growth and future forecasts, factoring in technology, geopolitical events, and economic conditions.
- TAM analysis provides insights into potential growth, compared to current market size.
- Market attractiveness scoring employs a framework evaluating growth potential and strategic fit.
- Segmented analysis explains sub-market structures, regional and country growth rates.
- Expanded geographical coverage includes strategic hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.
- The competitive landscape section profiles key companies, market shares, and recent financial deals.
- The company scoring matrix ranks firms based on market presence and innovation.
Report Scope:
- Markets Covered: Software, Services, Hardware.
- Technology: Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing.
- Anatomy: Knee, Hip, Spine, Other Anatomies.
- End-User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Other.
Key Companies: Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Globus Medical, and more. Geographies: Comprehensive coverage of Australia, Brazil, China, Europe, India, USA, and more. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, and others. Time Series: Covers five years of historical data and ten-year forecasts. Data Deliverables: Provided in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report formats with an Excel Dashboard. Benefits:
- Bi-annual data updates.
- Customizable report options.
- Expert consultant support available.
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Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$0.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Ai-Assisted Surgical Planning Tools
4.2.2 Rising Use of Computer Vision in Orthopedic Procedures
4.2.3 Growing Integration of Robotic Surgical Systems
4.2.4 Expansion of Predictive Analytics for Patient Outcomes
4.2.5 Enhanced Precision in Implant Placement
5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Hospitals
5.2 Orthopedic Clinics
5.3 Surgical Centers
5.4 Medical Device Manufacturers
5.5 Healthcare Technology Providers
6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Software, Services, Hardware
9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing
9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Knee, Hip, Spine, Other Anatomies
9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End-Users
9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Drug Interaction Software, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Integration Modules, Prescription Management Software, Patient Monitoring Software
9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Consulting Services, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Implementation Services, Drug Distribution Services
9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Robotic Surgical Systems, Handheld Navigation Devices, Wearable Monitoring Devices, Imaging Systems, Sensors and Actuators, Computing Infrastructure
10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
11.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
11.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
12.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
13.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
14.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
14.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
15.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
16.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
17.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
17.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
18.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
19.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
20.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
21.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
22.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
23.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
24.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
25.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
26.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
26.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
27.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
28.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
28.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
29.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
30.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
31.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
32.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
33.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
33.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
34.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market, Segmentation by Component Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Anatomy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
36.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
36.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market - Company Scoring Matrix
36.2.1. Market Revenues
36.2.2. Product Innovation Score
36.2.3. Brand Recognition
36.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Company Profiles
36.3.1. Medtronic plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.2. Stryker Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.3. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.4. Smith & Nephew PLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.5. Globus Medical Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Brainlab AG, Proprio, Augmedics LTD, OrthAlign Inc., Caresyntax, Activ Surgical, THINK Surgical Inc., Perlove Medical, Pixee Medical, Formus Labs, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson DePuy Synthes, Renishaw plc, Medacta Group SA, Curexo Inc.
38. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market
40. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
40.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
40.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
40.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Orthopedic Surgery Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
40.3.2 Competitor Strategies
41. Appendix
41.1. Abbreviations
41.2. Currencies
41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
41.4. Research Inquiries
41.5. About the Analyst
41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this AI in Orthopedic Surgery market report include:
- Medtronic plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Brainlab AG
- Proprio
- Augmedics LTD
- OrthAlign Inc.
- Caresyntax
- Activ Surgical
- THINK Surgical Inc.
- Perlove Medical
- Pixee Medical
- Formus Labs
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson DePuy Synthes
- Renishaw plc
- Medacta Group SA
- Curexo Inc.
- Exactech Inc.
- AlgoSurg Inc.
- RSIP Vision
- Surgalign HOLO Portal Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wx8b89
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