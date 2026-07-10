AI in Endoscopy Market Surges to $46.53 Billion by 2030 Driven by Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Endoscopy Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopy market is set for robust growth, expanding from $13.52 billion in 2025 to $17.34 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.3%. This surge is driven by increasing gastrointestinal and colorectal disease cases, the limitations of traditional endoscopic interpretation, and the rising awareness of early cancer detection. The increasing use of digital endoscopy platforms also contributes to this growth.

Projections indicate that by 2030, the market value will reach $46.53 billion at a CAGR of 28%. Key factors for this anticipated growth include advancements in medical imaging algorithms, heightened investment in AI healthcare solutions, and the broadening scope of minimally invasive diagnostic options. The integration of AI software with existing systems and a focus on workflow efficiency are also pivotal trends.

The prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is a significant driver, linked to the increased consumption of ultra-processed foods, leading to chronic digestive issues. AI in endoscopy enhances disease diagnosis by real-time image analysis, allowing accurate identification of abnormalities. According to the IBD Registry, over 5,300 individuals were diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease in the UK by the end of 2023, marking a substantial rise.

Prominent industry players are innovating with AI-powered real-time lesion detection systems. For instance, Ainex Corporation launched its Endoscopy AI System in 2024, equipped with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in detecting gastrointestinal lesions.

Further boosting the market dynamics, Olympus Corporation acquired UK-based Odin Vision Ltd. in 2023 for $77.47 million. This acquisition aims to integrate advanced cloud-based AI solutions into Olympus's endoscopy offerings, enhancing global accessibility to progressive imaging technologies.

Numerous key players dominate this sphere, including Medtronic plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Iterative Health, and more. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the most rapidly growing region through the forecast period.

Challenges like tariffs are currently affecting the AI in endoscopy market by elevating costs for essential imaging and AI components, impacting adoption rates primarily in price-sensitive regions. However, they also stimulate local manufacturing and partnerships, buffering long-term market adaptability and innovation.

The market, part of a comprehensive research series, analyzes the global size, competitive shares, trends, and opportunities in AI in endoscopy. AI application in endoscopy employs sophisticated algorithms to aid in anomaly detection during procedures, enhancing clinical decision-making. The sector encompasses AI-driven imaging systems, endoscopic tools, and software for diverse medical fields, serving end users such as hospitals and specialized clinics.

In conclusion, the AI in endoscopy market is witnessing a considerable upward trajectory, propelled by technological advances and rising healthcare demands. This creates a promising landscape for continued innovation and improved patient outcomes globally.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Global Report 2026 is an indispensable tool for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to understand the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-integrated endoscopic solutions. This comprehensive report delivers the essential trends shaping the market over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global overview with insights spanning 16 key geographies.

Understand the impact of macro factors like geopolitical tensions, trade policies, and regulatory dynamics.

Develop regional strategies informed by local data and analyses.

Identify investment opportunities in high-growth segments.

Leverage forecast data to outperform market competitors.

Analyze customer behaviors through end-user insights.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share and innovation.

Evaluate market potential using TAM and market attractiveness scoring.

Access the report's data in an Excel format for easy analysis.

Description:

Discover where the AI in endoscopy market is expanding the fastest and how it aligns with global economic shifts. This report explores the forces propelling the market, focusing on technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and consumer preferences.

The report emphasizes market characteristics, including product innovations and major trends.

A thorough supply chain analysis highlights key players and resource dynamics.

Latest trends such as AI-driven innovation and digital transformation are examined.

Receive insights into the regulatory and investment landscapes affecting market growth.

Forecasts incorporate the impact of current technological advancements and geopolitical events.

TAM analysis reveals market potential, providing strategic growth insights.

Regional and country analysis covers market sizes and growth forecasts.

Expanded coverage includes strategic regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia as emerging market hubs.

The competitive landscape chapter dissects market dynamics and highlights leading companies.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: AI-Driven Imaging Systems, AI-Powered Endoscopic Equipment, Wearable Endoscopy Devices, Consumables, Software Solutions.

By Functionality: Image Processing, Data Management, Visualization, Decision Support, Training Systems.

By Application: Gastrointestinal, Respiratory, Urological, Pancreatic, Neurological Endoscopy.

By End-User: Hospitals, Endoscopy Centers, Surgical Centers, Research Institutions, Clinics.

Companies Mentioned: Medtronic, Fujifilm, Olympus, Iterative Health, CapsoVision, EndoSoft, Mauna Kea, and more.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Historical data for five years and forecasts for the next ten years.

Data: Detailed market size, growth ratios, and economic impact data, segmented by country and region.

Delivery Format: Options include Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard. Customization and expert consultant support are available, along with bi-annual data updates.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $17.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $46.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Real-Time Lesion Detection During Endoscopy

4.2.2 Increasing Integration of Ai Software With Existing Endoscopic Systems

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Improved Diagnostic Accuracy and Reduced Missed Lesions

4.2.4 Expansion of Ai-Assisted Training and Simulation in Endoscopy

4.2.5 Greater Focus on Workflow Efficiency and Procedure Standardization



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.3 Outpatient Surgical Centers

5.4 Specialized Clinics

5.5 Research Institutions



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Artificial Intelligence-Driven Imaging Systems, Artificial Intelligence-Powered Endoscopic Equipment, Wearable Endoscopy Devices, Consumables Used in Artificial Intelligence Endoscopy, Software Solutions for Artificial Intelligence Integration

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Image Capture and Processing, Data Management, Enhanced Visualization, Real-Time Decision Support, Training and Simulation Systems

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Respiratory Endoscopy, Urological Endoscopy, Pancreatic Endoscopy, Neurological Endoscopy

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Endoscopy Centers, Outpatient Surgical Centers, Research Institutions, Specialized Clinics

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence-Driven Imaging Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

High Definition Imaging Platforms, Three-Dimensional (3D) Visualization Systems, Fluorescence-Based Imaging Devices, Low Light Sensitivity Imaging Systems, Contrast-Enhanced Endoscopic Imaging Systems

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence-Powered Endoscopic Equipment, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Flexible Endoscopic Systems With Artificial Intelligence Integration, Rigid Endoscopic Systems With Artificial Intelligence Support, Capsule-Based Endoscopic Devices With Smart Processing, Robotic Assisted Endoscopic Instrumentation, Navigation-Enabled Endoscopic Equipment With Artificial Intelligence

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Wearable Endoscopy Devices, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Swallowable Capsule Endoscopy Units, Sensor Integrated Wearable Endoscopy Devices, Wireless Data Enabled Endoscopic Monitoring Devices, Artificial Intelligence-Based Wearable Imaging Systems, Miniature High Resolution Endoscopic Cameras

9.8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Consumables Used in Artificial Intelligence Endoscopy, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Biopsy Forceps Compatible With Artificial Intelligence Systems, Single Use Endoscopic Protective Sheaths, Medical-Grade Contrast Media for Enhanced Imaging, Artificial Intelligence Compatible Irrigation Tubing, Disposable Accessories for Visualization and Sampling

9.9. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software Solutions for Artificial Intelligence Integration, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Real-Time Lesion Detection Software Modules, Computer-Aided Diagnostic Imaging Platforms, Cloud-Based Endoscopic Data Management Systems, Image Segmentation and Classification Software Tools, Data Visualization and Automated Reporting Interfaces



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

12.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

13.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

14.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

15.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

16.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

17.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

18.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

19.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

20.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

21.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

22.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

23.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

24.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

25.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

27.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

28.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

29.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

30.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

31.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

32.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

33.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market

34.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Functionality, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Medtronic plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Olympus Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Iterative Health Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. CapsoVision Inc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

EndoSoft Inc, Mauna Kea Technologies SA, LPixel Inc, Sky Engine Limited, Endovision Limited, BioCam Sp z o o, MAIA Labs Inc, Magentiq Eye Ltd, EndoSurg AI Inc, iEndoscopic GmbH, Intelliscopes LLC, Odin Vision, Wision AI, NEC Corporation Medical AI, Shanghai Wision AI Co Ltd



38. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market



40. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



List of Tables

Table 1: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Overview of Key Products - Product Examples

Table 2: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Attractiveness, Factor-Wise Evaluation

Table 3: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Supply Chain Analysis

Table 4: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Major Raw Material Providers

Table 5: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Major Resource Providers

Table 6: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Major Manufacturers (Suppliers)

Table 7: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Major Distributors and Channel Partners

Table 8: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Key Technologies & Future Trends

Table 9: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Major Trends

Table 10: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Major End Users

Table 11: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, PESTEL (Political, Economic, Social, Technology, Environmental and Legal) Analysis

Table 12: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Historic Market Growth, 2020-2025, $ Billion

Table 13: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Forecast Market Growth, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 14: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market - TAM, US$ Billion, 2025

Table 15: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 16: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 17: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 18: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 19: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence-Driven Imaging Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 20: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence-Powered Endoscopic Equipment, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 21: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Wearable Endoscopy Devices, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 22: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Consumables Used in Artificial Intelligence Endoscopy, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 23: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software Solutions for Artificial Intelligence Integration, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 24: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 25: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 26: Asia-Pacific, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 27: Asia-Pacific, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 28: Asia-Pacific, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 29: China, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 30: China, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 31: China, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 32: India, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 33: India, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 34: India, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 35: Japan, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 36: Japan, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 37: Japan, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 38: Australia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 39: Australia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 40: Australia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 41: Indonesia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 42: Indonesia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 43: Indonesia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 44: South Korea, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 45: South Korea, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 46: South Korea, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 47: Taiwan, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 48: Taiwan, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 49: Taiwan, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 50: South East Asia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 51: South East Asia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 52: South East Asia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 53: Western Europe, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 54: Western Europe, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 55: Western Europe, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 56: UK, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 57: UK, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 58: UK, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 59: Germany, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 60: Germany, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 61: Germany, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 62: France, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 63: France, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 64: France, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 65: Italy, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 66: Italy, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 67: Italy, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 68: Spain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 69: Spain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 70: Spain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 71: Eastern Europe, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 72: Eastern Europe, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 73: Eastern Europe, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 74: Russia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 75: Russia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 76: Russia, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 77: North America, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 78: North America, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 79: North America, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 80: USA, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 81: USA, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 82: USA, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 83: Canada, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 84: Canada, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 85: Canada, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 86: South America, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 87: South America, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 88: South America, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 89: Brazil, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 90: Brazil, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 91: Brazil, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 92: Middle East, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 93: Middle East, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 94: Middle East, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 95: Africa, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 96: Africa, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 97: Africa, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Table 98: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Key Competitor Estimated Market Shares, 2024, Percentage (%)

Table 99: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market - Company Scoring Matrix

Table 100: Medtronic plc Financial Performance

Table 101: Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Financial Performance

Table 102: Olympus Corporation Financial Performance

Table 103: Iterative Health Financial Performance

Table 104: CapsoVision Inc Financial Performance

Table 105: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Competitive Benchmarking (in USD Billions)

Table 106: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market, Competitive Dashboard

Table 107: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Size Gain ($ Billion), 2025-2030 by Country

Table 108: Global, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Size Gain ($ Billion), Segmentation by Product Type, 2025-2030

Table 109: Global, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Size Gain ($ Billion), Segmentation by Functionality, 2025-2030

Table 110: Global, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Endoscopy Market Size Gain ($ Billion), Segmentation by Application, 2025-2030





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Endoscopy market report include:

Medtronic plc

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Iterative Health

CapsoVision Inc

EndoSoft Inc

Mauna Kea Technologies SA

LPixel Inc

Sky Engine Limited

Endovision Limited

BioCam Sp z o o

MAIA Labs Inc

Magentiq Eye Ltd

EndoSurg AI Inc

iEndoscopic GmbH

Intelliscopes LLC

Odin Vision

Wision AI

NEC Corporation Medical AI

Shanghai Wision AI Co Ltd

Shanghai Ankon Technologies Co Ltd

Fujifilm Medical AI Solutions





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